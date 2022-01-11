Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 17
Career
Jan. 11, 2022
26 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Wealth switch

Download to read offline

Career
Jan. 11, 2022
26 views

When You Listen To Wealth Switch Tonight…

…Don’t Be Alarmed When You Wake Up Feeling Radically Different!

Do NOT Resist Blessings Falling Into Your Lap Like...
​End money worries during these uncertain times
​Become the “lucky friend” who is effortlessly steered towards tremendous financial gifts
​Not just survive but THRIVE during these times
​Never rely on the government for help again!
​Come out on the right side of this massive transfer of wealth
​PLUS - be in the fortunate position to financially help the people you love with ease!

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Billion Dollar Brand Club: How Dollar Shave Club, Warby Parker, and Other Disruptors Are Remaking What We Buy Lawrence Ingrassia
(0/5)
Free
How to Lead: Wisdom from the World's Greatest CEOs, Founders, and Game Changers David M. Rubenstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
The Fix: Overcome the Invisible Barriers That Are Holding Women Back at Work Michelle P. King
(5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Inclusify: The Power of Uniqueness and Belonging to Build Innovative Teams Stefanie K. Johnson
(0/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat That Frog!: 21 Great Ways to Stop Procrastinating and Get More Done in Less Time Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition Kerry Patterson
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Outstanding Leadership Stan Toler
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) MJ Fievre
(3.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Own the Arena: Getting Ahead, Making a Difference, and Succeeding as the Only One Katrina M. Adams
(5/5)
Free
The Three Happy Habits: Techniques Leaders Use to Fight Burnout, Build Resilience and Create Thriving Workplace Cultures Beth Ridley
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Invent and Wander: The Collected Writings of Jeff Bezos, With an Introduction by Walter Isaacson Walter Isaacson
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Wealth switch

  1. 1. Manifest Abundance While You Sleep How This Salt Lake City Woman Lifted Her Money Curse  and Saved Her Marriage See how her bedtime "abundance ritual" can help you manifest wealth. He Filed For Divorce. He wanted OUT of the money hole I created. No matter how many times he’d dig us out… ...I’d bury us back in again. But everything changed after he met Yuri Gorbounov. (NYT Bestseller and celebrity “money mindset” expert) What happened next is the craziest story you’ll ever hear. Hear my husband Dan tell it in his own words...  These earnings are not representative for the average participants. The average participant will earn signi몭cantly less or no money at all through this S E C U R E O R D E R
  2. 2. The Bedtime "Abundance Ritual" That Changed Everything. Hey, I'm Dan Jenkins with an URGENT message for you. If you were told "Money Doesn't Grow On Trees" then keep reading... ...because you're about to discover a secret bedtime ritual that will help you manifest cash.  It's the same ritual that lifted my wife's money curse... ...and saved us from divorce! PLUS ­ you'll see how 1,037 others are already using this "bedtime ritual" to:  Lift financial curses (and remove evil spirits)    Receive unexpected gifts    Enjoy carefree living      Attract lucrative job offers   Manifest financial blessings  And while this may sound insane ­ it’s only a glimpse of what this quick ritual can do for you. Take it from me… Susan and I Were About to Lose Everything. When my father­in­law showed up with a new Range Rover…  These earnings are not representative for the average participants. The average participant will earn signi몭cantly less or no money at all through this product or service. 2022 © Digistore24 Inc., United States Inc. and/or its licensors. Review legal terms of use here and privacy policy here. Contact us here.
  3. 3. ...my stomach turned. How did he go from renting a room in a CHEAP hostel... ...to buying his dream car? So when he asked me why my wife and I hadn't bought a house yet... ...I spilled EVERYTHING. All Our Secrets Flooded From My Mouth I told him that if we didn't manifest money in 7 days… ...we would lose EVERYTHING.  When I saw the look on his face… I Regretted Telling Him! Until he said something I NEVER expected... "I Could Give You Money...But I'm Going To Give You Something More Powerful" Then he handed me Yuri Gorbounov's business card (New York Times Bestseller and celebrity "money mindset" expert) He took off in his Range Rover ­ and never looked back. The next morning, I left at 6am for Yuri's office...
  4. 4. ...but I could've NEVER predicted what would happen next. TRIGGER WARNING: This Is Disturbing. Yuri opened the door...and he was much shorter than I expected. But before I had a chance to say anything, he handed me a Kleenex and then... ...he DISMANTLED everything I've ever believed. "Are You Ready For The Uncomfortable Truth?" A recent Scientific discovery goes against everything you've ever heard about money. And when you hear it...you'll finally understand why your wife Susan gets poorer and poorer... X No matter how HARD she works  X No matter her education level… X No matter her IQ Here’s The Key To The Whole Thing: The "Money Scripts" You Heard Growing Up Determine If You'll Be Rich Or Poor Wealthy people grow up hearing “High Vibration” Money Scripts like... > “Making Money Is Easy”
  5. 5. > “Life Is Better When You’re Rich” > “Money Is Good” But sadly...many grew up hearing "low vibration" money scripts like... > “Money Doesn’t Grow On Trees” > “You Have To Work Hard For Your Money” > “Money Is The Root Of All Evil” These Low­Vibration Money Scripts keep you STUCK. Making it damn near IMPOSSIBLE to accumulate wealth. But here’s the GOOD News: There’s A NEW method that overrides low­vibration Money Scripts keeping your wife broke. It involves a simple "bedtime ritual" that helps you manifest money while you sleep. At Last…Everything You’ve Always Wanted Will Be Yours! (The house, cars, and vacations.) But There IS A Catch... You MUST Follow My Instructions For The Next 7 Days. That's The BAD News. Don't loose hope click to see the miracle
  6. 6. Can You Do That? WEALTH SWITCH ­ 7 Nights To Your Abundance "Switch" Yuri looked at me with sincere worry: To make it work, you MUST play “Wealth Switch” each night for 7 nights! But Be Warned… ...It Is Extremely Potent And Powerful! Listen To Wealth Switch At Your Own Risk. I Left Yuri’s Office With Wealth Switch In Hand… Nothing Could Have Prepared Me For What Was About To Happen Next... That Night, I played Wealth Switch before Susan fell asleep. When she woke up, I was uncontrollably ATTRACTED to her. Like She Was The Sexiest Woman Alive! But before I could ravish her, she returned form the mailbox with an envelope. Inside, was an $80 check for a gig she completed months ago. Sure, it wasn't much...but my stomach was in knots.
  7. 7. Could Wealth Switch Be Working? The next morning, she woke up to an unexpected email. It was a response to an old Craiglist ad she put up. When Susan's grandfather passed away, he left her his John Deere tractor. She put it up for sale months ago, and she woke up to an offer for $4750 cash! The man who purchased the John Deere tractor owned a local dealership in town... ...and when they got to talking, he admitted he URGENTLY needed his taxes down. Susan Walked In With Cash And Life Changing News Click to know that secret
  8. 8. So when he discovered Susan was an out­of­work bookkeeper... ...he offered her a LUCRATIVE contract to do his taxes. I Fell To My Knees When She Showed Me Her New Bank Balance After playing Wealth Switch again that night, Susan woke up to a phone call. It was the owner of the John Deere dealership. Because she'd saved him a lot of money in taxes... ...he referred her to five other dealerships in town. But even BETTER than the opportunities... ...she was happier, lighter and more FULFILLED than ever. And then the next morning, I woke up to the most beautiful message from Susan... "This Eliminates ALL Debt...From Now On, Our Life Is Going To Be Completely Different" Susan sent me a wire transfer that eliminated all of our debt. I broke down in tears! When the time was right, I finally confessed to Susan what the "nighttime meditations" were really about. 
  9. 9. When I told her about Wealth Switch, she sobbed and held me for hours... ...but then, she said something I did NOT expect: “It’s Our Duty To Help Others Who Inherited Bad Luck With Money Like I Did…” I Stormed Back Into Yuri's Office And BEGGED For The Rights To Wealth Switch At first, he DECLINED. But finally, he agreed to release it on HIS terms… “We Can TEST Releasing Wealth Switch To a SMALL Number of People” But I Reserve The Right To Stop The Test At Any Time! So, If You’re Reading Right Now… …It Means YOU Are Part Of The “Test” Like These People: "If THIS is Day 4, I'm Excited To See What Day 7 Brings!!!"
  10. 10. "Referred Me To A Higher Level Position" "My Confidence Is Returning"
  11. 11. "Outpours of Gratitude" "Big Change Is Coming"
  12. 12. You Were Chosen To See This Message When You Listen To Wealth Switch Tonight… …Don’t Be Alarmed When You Wake Up Feeling Radically Different! Do NOT Resist Blessings Falling Into Your Lap Like...    End money worries during these uncertain times     Become the “lucky friend” who is effortlessly steered towards tremendous financial gifts     Not just survive but THRIVE during these times     Never rely on the government for help again!      Come out on the right side of this massive transfer of wealth      PLUS ­ be in the fortunate position to financially help the people you love with ease!  Don’t Go Another Day Without Wealth Switch Either you can keep doing what isn’t working...  ....or you can try something new. This is your chance to put yourself in the fortunate position to share the prosperity wealth with the people you care about.   Normally, Wealth Switch is ONLY available to Yuri's clients and would cost upwards of $1000, but for a limited time, I’ll let you have instant access to Wealth Switch now. 
  13. 13.   And you can get it for just $37!   (After just one listen, you’ll manifest more than $37 just by looking under your cushions or in your winter coat pockets!) Yep, Just $37 Click Here to Order Now PLUS...Order Now And Get 6 FREE Gifts Product is an audiobook
  14. 14. Product is an audiobook Click the “Add to Cart” button now and start manifesting your first big financial blessing TODAY… Click Here to Order Now  Secure Order Form ­ 100% Protected and Safe  Don't Decide Now ­ Try It For A Full 60 Days With My 100% Money Back Guarantee I would never want you to just take my word for it that this powerful process will finally help you manifest true wealth... That's why I’m giving you a full 60­Day money­back guarantee, so you have nothing to lose and absolutely everything to gain. Just listen to the audio before going to bed to start manifesting your desires. If you don’t see amazing, immeasurable results, just email support@wealthswitch.co and I will give you a full refund, no questions
  15. 15. asked. Even if you just don’t get around to using this and change your mind, I will honor your guarantee. I’m that certain this will change your life. …all for just $37.  Simply click the “Add To Cart” button now and after completing your order, you will be INSTANTLY re­directed to a page where you can download your copy of Wealth Switch, plus your 6 FREE GIFTS. Click below for INSTANT ACCESS!
  16. 16. Click Here to Order Now  Secure Order Form ­ 100% Protected and Safe  Frequently Asked Questions & Answers Q. Does this really work? A. YES! This is so potent that you will start manifesting instantly.   Q. Is there a guarantee? A. Of course! You are entitled to a 60­day, no­questions­asked guarantee.   In other words, if you aren’t happy for any reason, you’ll get your money back. I don’t think it’ll come to that, but if you’re even the least bit worried if this will work for you, then put your mind at ease. You either get the results you want or you get your money back. It’s as simple as that! Q. Why just $37? A. If you’re thinking “$37 is cheap… what’s the catch?” then here are two reasons that should put your mind at ease:    1. $37 puts this information within the reach of everyone.    2. It makes sure you’re serious. In my experience, charging anything gets rid of 99% of the people who just want to blame the Universe for their lack of success.    Q. How long will it take to access Wealth Switch? A. Immediately after you complete the order form, an e­mail will be sent to you with downloadable access to your program. 
  17. 17. Click Here to Order Now It is impermissible to copy, distribute, or sell any part of this information without the author consent. All violations will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. By purchasing this information you are agreeing to the following: You understand that the information put forth on this website is only an opinion, and is intended for entertainment purposes only. Furthermore, WealthSwitch.co is not held accountable for the consequences of your own actions and behaviors.   © 2021 WealthSwitch.co All Rights Reserved I Terms And Conditions I Privacy Policy I Disclaimer I Contact Us I About Us © 2021 WealthSwitch.co All Rights Reserved  

When You Listen To Wealth Switch Tonight… …Don’t Be Alarmed When You Wake Up Feeling Radically Different! Do NOT Resist Blessings Falling Into Your Lap Like... ​End money worries during these uncertain times ​Become the “lucky friend” who is effortlessly steered towards tremendous financial gifts ​Not just survive but THRIVE during these times ​Never rely on the government for help again! ​Come out on the right side of this massive transfer of wealth ​PLUS - be in the fortunate position to financially help the people you love with ease!

Views

Total views

26

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×