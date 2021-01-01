Proyecto 4 isaac malquin

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” PREOYECTO 4 LA TECNOLOGÍA, LA CIENCIA Y EL ARTE A TRAVÉS DE HERRAMIENTAS VIRTUALES, QUE PERMITEN CONSTRUIR MEJORES CONDICIONES DE VIDA. ESTUDIANTE: Josue Isaac Malquin Llumiquinga NOMBRE DEL TUTOR: Diego Acaro Mena CURSO: 2DO. BACHILLERATO PARALELO “E1” FIGURA PROFECIONAL: BACHILLERATO EN CIENCIAS AÑO LECTIVO 2020-2021
  2. 2. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica, para su desarrollo educativo (CANVA). Las utilidades adicionales que nos ofrece esta aplicación es la creación y edición de diferentes archivos los cuales nos ayuda para el aprendizaje de temas de un gran interés LENGUAJE
  3. 3. ELABORE LAS TRES FUNCIONES TRIGONOMÉTRICAS SENO, COSENO Y TANGENTE. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica Geógebra, para su desarrollo educativo. Las utilidades adicionales que nos ofrece la aplicación GEÓGEBRA es calcular y graficas funciones trigonométricas y varias ecuaciones que nos ayuda a aprender y darnos cuenta la dirección y sentido de cada gráfica. MATEMATICAS
  4. 4. POSTAL ACERCA DE LA APLICACIÓN DE LAS LEYES DE LOS GASES. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica, para su desarrollo educativo (CANVA). Las utilidades adicionales que nos ofrece esta aplicación es la creación y edición de diferentes archivos los cuales nos ayuda para el aprendizaje de temas de un gran interés. Química
  5. 5. ELABORE UNA LÍNEA DE TIEMPO GRAFICA SOBRE LA CRONOLOGÍA DE ACONTECIMIENTOS DE LA SANTA INQUISICIÓN. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica, para su desarrollo educativo (CANVA). Las utilidades adicionales que nos ofrece esta aplicación es la creación y edición de diferentes archivos los cuales nos ayuda para el aprendizaje de temas de un gran interés. HISTORIA
  6. 6. ELABORE UNA LÍNEA DE TIEMPO GRÁFICA SOBRE LA LEY DE GRAVITACIÓN UNIVERSAL. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica, para su desarrollo educativo (CANVA). Las utilidades adicionales que nos ofrece esta aplicación es la creación y edición de diferentes archivos los cuales nos ayuda para el aprendizaje de temas de un gran interés. FISICA
  7. 7. EL PRINCIPIO DE DELIBERACIÓN, PROCEDIMIENTO COLECTIVO DE TOMA DE DECISIONES, MECANISMOS DE DELIBERACIÓN PÚBLICA Y SU APLICABILIDAD. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica, para su desarrollo educativo (Prezi). Las utilidades que nos ofrece esta aplicación es la creación de presentaciones interactivas animadas y estratégicas para facilitar el aprendizaje de temas de gran interés educativo. E.P.L. CIUDADANIA
  8. 8. ELABORE UN COLLAGE SOBRE EL ACONDICIONAMIENTO FÍSICO Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica, para su desarrollo educativo (CANVA). Las utilidades adicionales que nos ofrece esta aplicación es la creación y edición de diferentes archivos los cuales nos ayuda para el aprendizaje de temas de un gran interés. E. FISICA
  9. 9. Elabore una infografía con tres gráficos sobre la tecnología que usualmente utilizas en tus actividades diarias (Simple Present) y tres gráficos de la tecnología que estás usando actualmente en tus actividades escolares. (Present Continuous) Explain what additional utilities this technological application offers for your educational development (CANVA). The additional utilities that this application offers us is the creation and edition of different files which help us to learn topics of great interest. INGLES
  10. 10. Elabore una postal acerca de las diversas fuentes sobre el cáncer, y su relación con el proceso de proliferación celular alterada. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica, para su desarrollo educativo (CANVA). Las utilidades adicionales que nos ofrece esta aplicación es la creación y edición de diferentes archivos los cuales nos ayuda para el aprendizaje de temas de un gran interés. BIOLOGIA
  11. 11. Elabore un audio donde se pueda escuchar el relato de una historia y los efectos de sonido producidos con materiales caseros Explique el proceso que utilizó para la grabación de su audio, adjunte una captura de pantalla del recurso tecnológico aplicado en la publicación del audio. Para realizar este proyecto utilice vasos de plástico para imitar la caminata de los caballos, también utilice una botella llena de piedras pequeñas para poder imitar la lluvia, el resto de sonidos como el viento y las piedras las realice con partes de mi cuerpo. Mientras se relataba el cuento iba haciendo los sonidos los mismos que al realizarlos asemejaban el sonido de las actividades y personajes nombradas anterior mente y este es el link del audio: https://soundcloud.com/isaac-malquin/grabacion-3/s- UwuueYKcSBB E. ATRTÍSTICA
  12. 12. Elija un solo tema de ellos y realice la representación gráfica, interpretación de datos y conclusiones, para tomar decisiones correctas. En la gráfica podemos observar la pobreza en el Ecuador en los últimos 5 años los mismo que nos dicen que en el año 2.018 fue el año en el que hubo mas tasa de pobreza debido a las grandes estafas que sufrió el estado ecuatoriano y a la mala administración presidencial. También nos dice que el año en el que más se redujo la pobreza es en el año 2015 esto debido a las grandes inversiones en infraestructura interna del país. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica, para su desarrollo educativo (CANVA). Las utilidades adicionales que nos ofrece esta aplicación es la creación y edición de diferentes archivos los cuales nos ayuda para el aprendizaje de temas de un gran interés. EMPRENDIMIENTO Y GESTION
  13. 13. ELABORE UN ORGANIZADOR GRÁFICO (MAPA MENTAL) SOBRE LA FILOSOFÍA LATINOAMERICANA. Explique qué utilidades adicionales ofrece esta aplicación tecnológica, para su desarrollo educativo (diagrams.net) Esta aplicación adicional mente nos ofrece una gran variedad de mapas mentales, rueda de atributos, entre otros, para poder simplificar los saberes adquiridos de un tema específico y así poder tener una mejor comprensión del tema. FILOSOFIA

