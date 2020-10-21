Successfully reported this slideshow.
Maldonado Fragoso Irving Alexander Ruth Marcela Romero Rojas Comunicación visual y mensaje visual. Fundamentos de la Comun...
Comunicación Visual Es el arte de transmitir ideas o información con imágenes, símbolos o signos. La comunicación visual n...
Como se divide la comunicación visual. Internacional: La comunicación internacional como campo de estudios incluye todas a...
¿Qué es el mensaje visual? Un mensaje visual es un sistema de códigos percibido por el humano, estos están encargados de d...
Descomposición del mensaje Soporte visual Es una herramienta que se basa en dibujos, fotografías y diapositivas. Se trata ...
¿En dónde se aplica la comunicación visual actualmente? Publicidad En la publicidad es muy importante ya que nos ayuda a e...
Marketing digital El marketing digital es la aplicación de las estrategias de comercialización llevadas a cabo en los medi...
  1. 1. Maldonado Fragoso Irving Alexander Ruth Marcela Romero Rojas Comunicación visual y mensaje visual. Fundamentos de la Comunicación Gráfica. 101 DDA
  2. 2. Comunicación Visual Es el arte de transmitir ideas o información con imágenes, símbolos o signos. La comunicación visual nos ofrece cosas nuevas a nosotros y a las empresas las cuales nos tratan de transmitir algún tipo de mensaje. La comunicación visual es un modo de líneas, formas, objetos, colores. Que nos transmiten ideas a través de una imagen El lenguaje visual es universal y fácil de interpretar. Vivimos en un mundo globalizado donde hay una cierta necesidad de facilitar el proceso de comunicación. Con imágenes y sin palabras somos capaces de transmitir una idea o dar una indicación
  3. 3. Como se divide la comunicación visual. Internacional: La comunicación internacional como campo de estudios incluye todas aquellas interacciones entre estados, empresas, instituciones y personas en un mundo cada vez más globalizado e integrado a través de los medios de comunicación, en especial de Internet. Casual: La comunicación visual casual es todo lo que nuestros ojos pueden percibir dando mensajes diferentes según sea el contexto y cultura de las personas que lo reciben o lo ven. Esta puede ser interpretada libremente por quien está recibiendo el mensaje.
  4. 4. ¿Qué es el mensaje visual? Un mensaje visual es un sistema de códigos percibido por el humano, estos están encargados de dar a conocer una idea ¿qué se necesita para que haya una comunicación a través del lenguaje visual? Los mismos elementos que intervienen en la comunicación oral, lo hacen en la visual Un emisor un mensaje un receptor Estos son fundamentales para poder transmitir la idea. Una imagen pude tener modos de expresión y lógicamente diferentes tipos de lecturas existen diferentes tipos de estilos de mensajes. ejemplo. Estilo realista Estilo figurativo Estilo Abstracto Estilo analítico
  5. 5. Descomposición del mensaje Soporte visual Es una herramienta que se basa en dibujos, fotografías y diapositivas. Se trata de imágenes visuales elegidas por la comunidad y relacionadas en la comunidad que habitan. textura lenguaje visual: La función de tales texturas es proporcionar realismo a la obra, hacerla creíble y lograr sensaciones de espacios forma lenguaje visual: la forma más en términos gestálticos, la constituye el contorno o borde exterior general de una entidad visual o figura, donde identificamos también características como su color, textura, tamaño, luminosidad. estructura lenguaje visual: las imágenes y los textos adquieren estructura gracias a la composición, que presenta dos dimensiones : espacio y tiempo
  6. 6. ¿En dónde se aplica la comunicación visual actualmente? Publicidad En la publicidad es muy importante ya que nos ayuda a expresar las ideas de algún producto o marca. Se necesita de una buena publicidad con una buena comunicación visual No se trata de solo crear una ilustración “bonita”, sino que abarca una serie de elementos clave para su correcta realización. Estudios de mercado, definición de públicos meta e implementación de estrategias de comunicación son algunos de los ingredientes para dar vida a piezas gráficas que encajen perfectamente con los intereses de la audiencia.
  7. 7. Marketing digital El marketing digital es la aplicación de las estrategias de comercialización llevadas a cabo en los medios digitales. Todas las técnicas del mundo offline son imitadas y traducidas a un nuevo mundo: el mundo online. En el ámbito digital aparecen nuevas herramientas como la inmediatez, las nuevas redes que surgen día a día, y la posibilidad de mediciones reales de cada una de las estrategias empleadas. Redes sociales En las redes sociales son muy importantes comunicación visual ya que se utiliza en todos lados , en algunas ocasiones cuando una marca intenta promocionar su marca en las redes Los emprendimientos hoy en día, son conscientes de la importancia del desarrollo de la comunicación vía redes sociales, la relevancia de mantener una relación estrecha con el cliente y transmitir no sólo los valores de la empresa sino también contar más sobre la identidad a partir del desarrollo de un sistema visual.

