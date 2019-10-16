Successfully reported this slideshow.
Review one Question one
American free-trade agreements Andean Community: Bolivia, Ecuador, and Peru NAFTA: US, Canada, Mexico MERCOSUR: Brazil, Ar...
Bilateral free trade agreements FTA – C (in Columbia called TLC) FTP - Pa (US/Panama) FTA – Pe (USA/Peru) Chilean bilatera...
Benefits of free trade agreements Open market access National treatment of companies (laws view international companies as...
Consequences of trade agreements • originally led to large shock in the Mexican economy and financial crisis eventually wa...
  1. 1. Review one Question one
  2. 2. American free-trade agreements Andean Community: Bolivia, Ecuador, and Peru NAFTA: US, Canada, Mexico MERCOSUR: Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay (Bolivia, Chile) CAFTA: (Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, United States
  3. 3. Bilateral free trade agreements FTA – C (in Columbia called TLC) FTP - Pa (US/Panama) FTA – Pe (USA/Peru) Chilean bilateral agreements Colombia Canada bilateral agreement
  4. 4. Benefits of free trade agreements Open market access National treatment of companies (laws view international companies as national ones) Gradually lowering of tariffs Ability to secure more FDI
  5. 5. Consequences of trade agreements • originally led to large shock in the Mexican economy and financial crisis eventually was beneficial for Mexico. • Gradually led to the moving of many manufacturers from the United States to Mexico, especially in cars and garment industry NAFTA: • increasing amounts of goods and services available; • increasing number of American cars, especially large cars, in Columbia; • Increasing foreign direct investment from the United States to Colombia TLC: • Dramatic increase in manufactured goods coming from Mexico to Columbia including cars • Dramatic increase in Columbia textiles and apparel moving to Mexico (studio F), huge increase in financial services and foods going to Mexico (Grupo Antioqueno) Columbia Mexico

