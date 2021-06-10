Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ergonomía en la Práctica Odontológica
Ergonomía en la Práctica Odontológica
Health & Medicine
Jun. 10, 2021

Ergonomía en la Práctica Odontológica

Ergonomía Odontológica

Ergonomía en la Práctica Odontológica

  1. 1. El trabajo del odontólogo está condicionado por factores relacionados con la ergonomía:  Campo o áreas de trabajo reducido, con zonas de difícil y complicado acceso, un trabajo de precisión que requiere técnicas con alta capacidad de concentración.  Imprescindible iluminación adecuada y posiciones de trabajo correctas.  Se requiere habilidad manual, para realizar auténticas maniobras finas y precisas.  Equipamiento, materiales e instrumental muy específicos.  Continuo proceso de toma de decisiones.
  2. 2. 1. Pies completamente apoyados en el suelo 2. Piernas y muslos a 90º o un poco más 3. Muslo y espalda a 90º o un poco más 4. Buen apoyo lumbar para no alterar la normal curvatura de la columna 5. Codos pegados al cuerpo ligeramente adelantados 6. Antebrazos y brazos a 0º o un poco más 7. Hombros relajados 8. Cabeza /cuello en posición recta 9. Inclinación máxima del cuello 25º-30º

