Números Naturales (N) , los que usamos para contar. Por ejemplo, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, … Números Enteros (Z) ...
El álgebra de conjuntos, nos permiten realizar operaciones con conjuntos y obtener como resultado otro conjunto. Centrarem...
COMPLEMENTO DE CONJUNTOS. Para trabajar el complemento de conjuntos debemos recordar que existen conjuntos universales. És...
Se puede definir a los números reales como aquellos números que tienen expansión decimal periódica o tienen expansión deci...
Consiste en poder cambiar el orden de los miembros sin que la igualdad se altere. El factor se distribuye a cada sumando C...
La solución de una inecuación es el conjunto de valores de la variable que la verifica. La solución de la inecuación se ex...
Definición El valor absoluto se refiere a la distancia de un número desde cero, independientemente de la dirección. La dis...
Cuando se resuelven desigualdades de valor absoluto, hay dos casos a considerar. Caso 1: La expresión dentro de los símbol...
Así, x < -4 O x > 4. El conjunto solución es . Cuando se resuelven desigualdades de valor absoluto, hay dos casos a consid...
Bibliografía Derwis Rivas. s.f. Inecuaciones y Desigualdades. Recuperado de: Inecuaciones y Desigualdades | Desigualdad (M...
Conjuntos

Presentación sobre conjuntos y números reales.
Iris Sánchez, sección 0101. Cédula: 0101

Conjuntos

  1. 1. CONJUNTOS Y NÚMEROS REALES IRIS SÁNCHEZ SECCIÓN 0101
  2. 2. Números Naturales (N) , los que usamos para contar. Por ejemplo, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, … Números Enteros (Z) , son los números naturales, sus negativos y el cero. Por ejemplo: -3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3,… Números Fraccionarios, son aquellos números que se pueden expresar como cociente de dos números enteros, es decir, son números de la forma a/b con a, b enteros y b ≠ 0. Números Algebraicos, son aquellos que provienen de la solución de alguna ecuación algebraica y se representan por un número finito de radicales libres o anidados, por ejemplo: Números Trascendentales, no pueden representarse mediante un número finito de raíces libres o anidadas; provienen de las llamadas funciones trascendentes: trigonométricas, logarítmicas y exponenciales. El conjunto de los números reales se define como la unión de dos tipos de números, a saber; los números racionales, los números irracionales Definición A su vez, los números racionales se clasifican en:
  3. 3. El álgebra de conjuntos, nos permiten realizar operaciones con conjuntos y obtener como resultado otro conjunto. Centraremos nuestro estudio en las siguientes La unión de dos conjuntos A y B se define como el conjunto de todos los elementos que están en el conjunto A o en el conjunto B. La unión de dos conjuntos de denota como A ∪ B. También, se puede escribir como A ∪B = Conmutativa: por lo tanto A ∪B = B ∪A Asociativa: es decir que dados tres o mas conjuntos tendremos (A ∪B) ∪C = A ∪(B ∪C) Operaciones con conjuntos Realizar la intersección de dos o más conjuntos, es definir un nuevo conjunto formado solamente por aquellos elementos que estén presentes en todos los conjuntos en cuestión. En otras palabras: sólo forman parte del nuevo conjunto, los elementos que tengan en común. Existe un símbolo matemático para la intersección: ∩, como el símbolo unión invertido. Operación en la cual dos conjuntos, A y B, especifican cuales elementos de uno no están en el otro, formando un nuevo conjunto llamado diferencia. La diferencia del conjunto A y el conjunto B, se representa como: A-B. La diferencia del conjunto B y el conjunto A, se representa como: B-A. UNIÓN INTERSECCIÓN DIFERENCIA
  4. 4. COMPLEMENTO DE CONJUNTOS. Para trabajar el complemento de conjuntos debemos recordar que existen conjuntos universales. Éstos son los que tienen todos los elementos de una clase, es decir que se usa como referencia para formar otros conjuntos, y se representa con la letra U. El complemento de un conjunto A se forma con los elementos que le hacen falta al conjunto A para ser igual al conjunto universal. Esto de representa con La diferencia simétrica de dos conjuntos es el conjunto cuyos elementos son aquellos que pertenecen a alguno de los conjuntos iniciales, sin pertenecer a ambos a la vez. Por ejemplo, la diferencia simétrica de {1, 2, 3, 4, 5} y {2, 4, 6, 8} es {1, 3, 5, 6, 8}. DIFERENCIA SIMÉTRICA
  5. 5. Se puede definir a los números reales como aquellos números que tienen expansión decimal periódica o tienen expansión decimal no periódica. Por ejemplo: 3 es un número real ya que 3 = 3,00000000000…. ½ es un número real ya que ½ = 0,5000000000…. 1/3 es un número real ya que 1/3 = 0,3333333333333…. Llamamos recta real a la recta donde cada punto que la conforma es un número real. Como cada punto de ella está identificado con un número racional o irracional esta recta es una recta compacta donde no queda ningún “espacio libre” entre dos puntos de ella Los números reales pueden ser representados en la recta con tanta aproximación como queramos, pero hay casos en los que podemos representarlos de forma exacta. Números reales DEFINICIÓN LA RECTA REAL
  6. 6. Consiste en poder cambiar el orden de los miembros sin que la igualdad se altere. El factor se distribuye a cada sumando CONMUTATIVA ASOCIATIVA SIMÉTRICA DISTRIBUTIVA a+b = b+a Propiedades suma y resta Que dice: El orden al sumar o multiplicar reales no afecta el resultado. Suma y Multiplicación a+(b+c)=(a+b)+c a(bc) = (ab)c Que dice: Puedes hacer diferentes asociaciones al sumar o multiplicar reales y no se afecta el resultado. a (b + c) = ab + a c 7+(6+1)=(7+6)+1 -2(4X7)= (-2X4)7 EJEMPLO EJEMPLO EJEMPLO EJEMPLO 2+8 = 8+2 ) 5(-3) = ( -3)5 Si 39 + 11 = 50, entonces 50 = 39 + 11 a - b = c, entonces c = a - b 2(X+8) = 2(X) + 2(8) Suma respecto a Multiplicación
  7. 7. La solución de una inecuación es el conjunto de valores de la variable que la verifica. La solución de la inecuación se expresa mediante: Una representación gráfica, un intervalo Las inecuaciones son desigualdades algebraicas en la que sus dos miembros se relacionan por uno de estos signos: Desigualdades Ejemplos
  8. 8. Definición El valor absoluto se refiere a la distancia de un número desde cero, independientemente de la dirección. La distancia es siempre positiva, ya que el valor absoluto de un número no puede ser negativo La desigualdad | x | < 4 significa que la distancia entre x y 0 es menor que 4. Una desigualdad de valor absoluto es una desigualdad que tiene un signo de valor absoluto con una variable dentro. Valor absoluto El símbolo para mostrar el valor absoluto son dos líneas verticales : Desigualdades de valor absoluto (<): Así, x > -4 Y x < 4. El conjunto solución es
  9. 9. Cuando se resuelven desigualdades de valor absoluto, hay dos casos a considerar. Caso 1: La expresión dentro de los símbolos de valor absoluto es positiva. Caso 2: La expresión dentro de los símbolos de valor absoluto es negativa. La solución es la intersección de las soluciones de estos dos casos. En otras palabras, para cualesquiera números reales a y b , si | a | < b , entonces a < b Y a > - b Resuelva y grafique. x – 7| < 3 Para resolver este tipo de desigualdad, necesitamos descomponerla en una desigualdad compuesta . x – 7 < 3 Y x – 7 > –3 –3 < x – 7 < 3 Sume 7 en cada expresión. -3 + 7 < x - 7 + 7 < 3 + 7 4 < x < 10 La gráfica se vería así: Ejemplo
  10. 10. Así, x < -4 O x > 4. El conjunto solución es . Cuando se resuelven desigualdades de valor absoluto, hay dos casos a considerar. Caso 1: La expresión dentro de los símbolos de valor absoluto es positiva. Caso 2: La expresión dentro de los símbolos de valor absoluto es negativa. En otras palabras, para cualesquiera números reales a y b , si | a | > b , entonces a > b O a < - b . Desigualdades de valor absoluto (>) La desigualdad | x | > 4 significa que la distancia entre x y 0 es mayor que 4. Ejemplo Gráfica
  11. 11. Bibliografía Derwis Rivas. s.f. Inecuaciones y Desigualdades. Recuperado de: Inecuaciones y Desigualdades | Desigualdad (Matemáticas) | Intervalo (Matemáticas) (scribd.com) Derwis Rivas. s.f. Números Reales. Recuperado de: Números Reales | Números | Número Real (scribd.com) Hernan Pedro Naranjo. (2017). Las operaciones con conjuntos. Propiedades. Recuperado de: Las operaciones con conjuntos. Propiedades. - El Profe Virtual (hnaranjo.com)

×