Preparation bac l.fr.-2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IURIN Irina, gr.did.superior IPLT “Ion Luca Caragiale” Pregătire Bac – limba franceză Itemul III – cultura și civilizația
Contextes:  Préparer une visite / conseiller (recommander) quoi visiter  Vous faites partie d’une équipe qui réalise un ...
Attention aux conditions de la tâche  Recommandez-lui deux boulevards/places/monuments à voir absolument. Décrivez-les en...
Sources:  Manuels scolaires - http://ctice.gov.md/manuale- scolare/  https://www.youtube.com/  http://aee.edu.md/ - tes...
1 jour 1 actu
SlideShare
Extras din programul de bac
 Cunoaşterea geografiei ţării limbii ţintă (aşezarea geografică, regiuni, rîuri, munţi, oraşe, clima).  Identificarea pr...
Instituţii europene şi procesul de integrare europeană  La Francophonie… Pourquoi est-elle apparue et se maintient-elle d...
Ţări, regiuni, oraşe – obiective/situri culturale şi turistice  Pays francophones – le Quebec / Canada, la Belgique, la S...
Identificarea produselor culturale specifice ţării limbii ţintă cum ar fi: haine, bucate, bani, meşteşuguri populare, inst...
Descrierea principalelor sărbători şi tradiţii specifice ţării limbii ţintă.  1er Mai – fête du travail – le muguet  1 e...
Selectarea aspectelor culturale distinctive prezentate în texte autentice, filme, imagini. Livres Films -Les Misérables, N...
Viaţa culturală (muzee/festivaluri/evenimente culturale etc.)  Musée / centre culturel / palais (manuel 12e p.66-67) - Le...
Monuments Anciens Modernes -Arc de Triomphe - Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris - Louvre - Versailles - Université Sorbonne H...
Cele mai importante evenimente din istoria ţării limbii ţintă.  La guerre de 100 ans (Jeanne d’Arc – Charles VII – libéra...
Personnalités:  Politique/ social: Jeanne d’Arc, Napoléon, Charles de Gaule, Abbé Pierre (cl.10 p.48 – logements sociaux)...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Preparation bac l.fr.-2

38 views

Published on

civilisation

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Preparation bac l.fr.-2

  1. 1. IURIN Irina, gr.did.superior IPLT “Ion Luca Caragiale” Pregătire Bac – limba franceză Itemul III – cultura și civilizația
  2. 2. Contextes:  Préparer une visite / conseiller (recommander) quoi visiter  Vous faites partie d’une équipe qui réalise un projet  Vous êtes responsable de la rubrique culture française du journal en ligne de votre lycée / Vous rédigez le journal de l’école  Vous êtes membre d’un comité qui organise une exposition virtuelle sur le patrimoine culturel français / La bibliothèque de votre lycée a initié le projet  Lors des débats d’un club de discussion vous avez à présenter  Vous avez à organiser la Fête / une Soirée du film / une présentation virtuelle  Vous avez à présenter la culture française ou francophone à un ami  Vous avez fait un voyage en France. En revenant dans votre ville/village, vous décrivez ....
  3. 3. Attention aux conditions de la tâche  Recommandez-lui deux boulevards/places/monuments à voir absolument. Décrivez-les en expliquant votre choix. (2018)  La Francophonie… Pourquoi est-elle apparue et se maintient-elle dans le monde ? Décrivez son impact sur la civilisation ! (2017)  Lors des débats d’un club de discussion vous avez à présenter une personnalité politique française/francophone. Décrivez son activité en expliquant son impact sur la société. (2017) A votre choix Ce n’est pas la France
  4. 4. Sources:  Manuels scolaires - http://ctice.gov.md/manuale- scolare/  https://www.youtube.com/  http://aee.edu.md/ - tests Bac  https://www.slideshare.net/  https://www.1jour1actu.com/ - Les leçons de géographie et d’histoire, de littérature roumaine et universelle
  5. 5. 1 jour 1 actu
  6. 6. SlideShare
  7. 7. Extras din programul de bac
  8. 8.  Cunoaşterea geografiei ţării limbii ţintă (aşezarea geografică, regiuni, rîuri, munţi, oraşe, clima).  Identificarea produselor culturale specifice ţării limbii ţintă cum ar fi: haine, bucate, bani, meşteşuguri populare, instrumente muzicale, etc.  Descrierea principalelor sărbători şi tradiţii specifice ţării limbii ţintă.  Selectarea aspectelor culturale distinctive prezentate în texte autentice, filme, imagini.  Descrierea contribuţiilor făcute de personalităţile ilustre a ţării limbii ţintă.  Relatarea celor mai importante evenimente din istoria ţării limbii ţintă.  Alcătuirea unei liste cronologice a evenimentelor istorice a ţării limbii ţintă.  Descrierea importanţei evenimentelor istorice în cultura ţării limbii ţintă.  Cunoaşterea celor mai cunoscuţi actori de teatru şi cinema din ţara limbii ţintă.  Cunoaşterea muzicienilor, interpreţilor, pictorilor ţării limbii ţintă.  Numirea celor mai vestiţi scriitori şi poeţi ai ţării limbii ţintă şi descrierea aportului adus de ei la dezvoltarea culturii literare.  Identificarea stilurilor artistice tipice literaturii limbii ţintă.  Identificarea personalităţilor eminente în domeniul arhitecturii, picturii.  Analiza documentelor istorice şi altor arte din perspectiva cum reflectă ele cultura ţării limbii ţintă.
  9. 9. Instituţii europene şi procesul de integrare europeană  La Francophonie… Pourquoi est-elle apparue et se maintient-elle dans le monde ? Décrivez son impact sur la civilisation ! - Youtube - la francophonie en chiffres (50 ans en 2020) Manuel 12e p.82  L’Union Européenne – Youtube – 1 jour 1 question (9 mai journée de l’Europe) - Date de la création - Les objectifs - Les fonctions du Conseil de l’Europe - Ses symboles (manuel 11e p.47 / 12e p.83)
  10. 10. Ţări, regiuni, oraşe – obiective/situri culturale şi turistice  Pays francophones – le Quebec / Canada, la Belgique, la Suisse + en Afrique (anciennes colonies françaises) - Emplacement géographique - Capitale + monuments - Culture (traditions/fêtes…)  France – 13 régions + DROM(départements et régions d’outre mer)  Cannes (festival du film), Marseille (port + château d’If - comte de Monte-Cristo), Lyon (le petit prince, Guignol), Strasbourg (siège du Conseil de l’Europe), Paris – manual cl.11 p.111
  11. 11. Identificarea produselor culturale specifice ţării limbii ţintă cum ar fi: haine, bucate, bani, meşteşuguri populare, instrumente muzicale, etc.  Plats traditionnels: - Jambes de grenouille - Huîtres (les régions maritimes) - Escargots - Choucroute (Alsace) - Fondue (hiver, à la montagne) - Chataignes (Corse) - Bouillabaisse ( Marseille) Produits français: - Le vin, cognac, champagne - Fromage (Normandie) - Le savon (Marseille) - Le parfum - Guignol (marionnette de Lyon) - Voitures: Peugeot, Renault, Limousin
  12. 12. Descrierea principalelor sărbători şi tradiţii specifice ţării limbii ţintă.  1er Mai – fête du travail – le muguet  1 er Avril – Poisson d’avril  Chandelier – les crêpes  L’Epiphanie – la galette des rois  Les Pâques – la chasse aux oeufs  14 juillet – fête nationale Manuel 10e p.60 https://www.youtube.com/ - 1 jour 1 question
  13. 13. Selectarea aspectelor culturale distinctive prezentate în texte autentice, filme, imagini. Livres Films -Les Misérables, Notre-Dame de Paris – V.Hugo -Le petit prince – A. de Saint- Exupéry - Intouchables (1+1) -La Môme -Astérix et Obélix -Taxi Titre Auteur Genre: roman historique, aventure, policier, etc. Sujet (1-2 phrases) Personnage principal Ce qui m’a plu: les détails historiques, la description, le sujet, l’analyse des caractères et des actions des personnages… Titre Metteur en scène Genre: comédie, drame, triller, science fiction, policier, etc. Sujet (1-2 phrases) Acteur/-trice principal/-e Ce qui m’a plu: les détails, les costumes, le jeu des acteurs, les images, la musique…
  14. 14. Viaţa culturală (muzee/festivaluri/evenimente culturale etc.)  Musée / centre culturel / palais (manuel 12e p.66-67) - Le Louvre (forteresse – palais – musée) + pyramide du Louvre (1989, Ming Pei) - Centre Georges Pompidou (à l’initiative du président) - Versailles (Louis XIV) + le parc  Théâtres à Paris: - Théâtre Molière - Grand Opéra - Opéra Bastilles  Festivals: - de film à Cannes - Dunkerque (les géants) - de la bande dessinée d’Angoulême - de lumières à Lyon
  15. 15. Monuments Anciens Modernes -Arc de Triomphe - Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris - Louvre - Versailles - Université Sorbonne Hors Paris: -Pont du Gard -Cathédrale d’Amiens -Les arènes de Nîmes (10e p.66) -Mont Saint-Michel -Les châteaux de la Loire Patrimoine UNESCO – manuel 12e p.58 -Arche de la Défence - la tour Montparnace - Basilique Sacré-Coeur - La tout Eiffel - Le Centre Georges Pompidou Manuel 11e p.104 - balades en bateau-mouche sur la Seine Lieux: -Place Charles de Gaule -Place de la Bastille - avenue des Champs-Elysées -Jardin de Luxembourg -Le jardin des Tuileries
  16. 16. Cele mai importante evenimente din istoria ţării limbii ţintă.  La guerre de 100 ans (Jeanne d’Arc – Charles VII – libération d’Orléans)  Le massacre des huguenotes par les catholiques de la Saint Barthélemie (“La reine Margot” A.Dumas)  La Grande Révolution française de 1789 – la prise de la Bastille – les symboles de la France (la Marseillaise, le drapeau, la Marianne, la devise – 10e p.42 / https://www.elysee.fr/la-presidence/les- symboles-de-la-republique-francaise) – V.Hugo “Les Misérables”  La prise de Paris par les nazzis – 1942 (A.Hitler et la Tour Eiffel)
  17. 17. Personnalités:  Politique/ social: Jeanne d’Arc, Napoléon, Charles de Gaule, Abbé Pierre (cl.10 p.48 – logements sociaux), Coluche (cl.10 p.135 – Resto du coeur) – 1 jour 1 question  Science: Marie Currie (https://jeunesse.tv5monde.com/apprendre/les- grands-decouvreurs/marie-curie), Louis Pasteur (cl.10 p.86)  Littérature: français – Victor Hugo, A. de Saint-Exupéry / francophones – Mircea Eliade, Iulia Hașdeu  Cinéma: Jean du Jardin, Marion Cotillard, Gérard Depardieu, Jean Réno, Catherine Deneuve  Musique: Master GIMS, Vanessa Pardis, Edith Piaf, Amir, Charles Aznavour (manuel 11e p.89) , Angèle / francophones: Céline Dion, Lara Fabian / George Enescu (violon)  Peinture / sculpture: Claude Monnet, Paul Gauguin (manuel 11e p.99) / Auguste Rodin (manuel 10e p.55), Constantin Brâncuși (manuel 10e p.54)  Couture: Coco Chanel (http://www.tv5monde.com/programmes/fr/programme-tv-les-guerres- de-coco-chanel-les-guerres-de-coco-chanel/79172/), Yves Saint Laurent, Cristian Dior

×