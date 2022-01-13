Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4
Data & Analytics
Jan. 13, 2022
11 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Get Your Wattpad Account Deleted.

Download to read offline

Data & Analytics
Jan. 13, 2022
11 views

Before you start, keep in mind that deleting your Wattpad account will release your current username, which can then be used by someone else to create a new account with the same username, and you won’t be able to recover your original account. You can, however, reactivate your account by signing in again.

You’ll lose access to your libraries, read lists, private and public messages, comments, and personal written works once you’ve permanently canceled your Wattpad account.

Get to know more on how to delete Wattpad Account Step by Step just clicking on the link: https://asaffanah.com/how-to-delete-wattpad-account-2021/

Also check our Website for more related contents where we have answers to all the questions related to Social Media and many more: https://asaffanah.com/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Learn to Write DAX: A practical guide to learning Power Pivot for Excel and Power BI Matt Allington
(4/5)
Free
Business Analysis Debra Paul
(4.5/5)
Free
Python Data Science Essentials - Second Edition Boschetti Alberto
(4/5)
Free
Power Pivot and Power BI: The Excel User's Guide to DAX, Power Query, Power BI &amp; Power Pivot in Excel 2010-2016 Rob Collie
(4.5/5)
Free
Supercharge Excel: When you learn to Write DAX for Power Pivot Matt Allington
(0/5)
Free
Probability, Markov Chains, Queues, and Simulation: The Mathematical Basis of Performance Modeling William J. Stewart
(2/5)
Free
Numerical Methods for Stochastic Computations: A Spectral Method Approach Dongbin Xiu
(5/5)
Free
Outnumbered: From Facebook and Google to Fake News and Filter-bubbles – The Algorithms That Control Our Lives David Sumpter
(5/5)
Free
Data Model Patterns: A Metadata Map David C. Hay
(3/5)
Free
Data Visualization: a successful design process Andy Kirk
(4/5)
Free
Dynamic Models in Biology Stephen P. Ellner
(4/5)
Free
Agent-Based and Individual-Based Modeling: A Practical Introduction, Second Edition Steven F. Railsback
(4/5)
Free
Learning Python Design Patterns Gennadiy Zlobin
(4/5)
Free
Guerrilla Data Analysis Using Microsoft Excel: 2nd Edition Covering Excel 2010/2013 Oz du Soleil
(3/5)
Free
Python Machine Learning Sebastian Raschka
(4/5)
Free
Learning Python Design Patterns - Second Edition Giridhar Chetan
(0/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Get Your Wattpad Account Deleted.

  1. 1. Simple Steps On How To Delete Wattpad Account 2022 Wattpad is a social reading platform that allows users to read and publish their own tales online. The platform, which was founded by Allen Lau and Ivan Yuen in 2006, intends to build social communities around stories and break down barriers between readers and writers. People can compose and publish stories on the platform, or simply read stories created by other users. Never Corporation announced in January 2021 that it will acquire Wattpad. The agreement was finalized in May 2021. Wattpad has a monthly audience of over 90 million people as of November 2021, who may connect directly with the writers and exchange their ideas with other readers.
  2. 2. 1. Before you start, keep in mind that deleting your Wattpad account will release your current username, which can then be used by someone else to create a new account with the same username, and you won’t be able to recover your original account. You can, however, reactivate your account by signing in again. 2. You’ll lose access to your libraries, read lists, private and public messages, comments, and personal written works once you’ve permanently canceled your Wattpad account.
  3. 3. • Users may delete Wattpad account using a web browser on a PC or a web browser on a smartphone. • To delete Wattpad account, log in to the website and follow the procedures outlined below. Step 1:From the drop-down menu, select Settings from your profile name at the top-right of the screen. Step 2: Then, at the bottom of the page, select Close Account (located on the right side on PC). Step 3: Complete the form and mark the box that says: Yes, I am sure. Please close my account from your system. Then, in the space below, type your password and click Close Account. • Type “https: /www.wattpad.com/user/Z” and replace “Z” with the username of the account you just closed to see if it has been closed. You’ll see a “User not found” page if the account was successfully closed. • Do not sign in to your account again; self-restoration will reopen your account. For a few weeks after you’ve deleted your Wattpad account, it may still appear in Google search results.
  4. 4. We conclude our article on how to delete Wattpad account. Wattpad has been one of the most popular story-sharing and discovery platforms around the world. Especially for Seo, it is a platform where friends publish many articles. It completely depends on the users whether they continue with this platform or delete the Wattpad account. SOURCE: www.asaffanah.com

Before you start, keep in mind that deleting your Wattpad account will release your current username, which can then be used by someone else to create a new account with the same username, and you won’t be able to recover your original account. You can, however, reactivate your account by signing in again. You’ll lose access to your libraries, read lists, private and public messages, comments, and personal written works once you’ve permanently canceled your Wattpad account. Get to know more on how to delete Wattpad Account Step by Step just clicking on the link: https://asaffanah.com/how-to-delete-wattpad-account-2021/ Also check our Website for more related contents where we have answers to all the questions related to Social Media and many more: https://asaffanah.com/

Views

Total views

11

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×