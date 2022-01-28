Successfully reported this slideshow.
Delete Wattpad Account Permanently.

Jan. 28, 2022
Get to know more on how to delete Wattpad Account Step by Step just clicking on the link: https://asaffanah.com/how-to-delete-wattpad-account-2021/

Also check our Website for more related contents where we have answers to all the questions related to Social Media and many more: https://asaffanah.com/

  1. 1. Delete Wattpad Account Permanently! Wattpad is a social reading platform that allows users to read and publish their own tales online. The platform, which was founded by Allen Lau and Ivan Yuen in 2006, intends to build social communities around stories and break down barriers between readers and writers. People can compose and publish stories on the platform, or simply read stories created by other users. Naver Corporation announced in January 2021 that it will acquire Wattpad. The agreement was finalized in May 2021. Wattpad has a monthly audience of over 90 million people as of November 2021, who may connect directly with the writers and exchange their ideas with other readers.
  2. 2. • Using Wattpad You can choose the category of the book you want to read by going to Wattpad’s ‘explore’ section, and you can read it by going to the search section and typing the title of the book you want to read. • Wattpad Pros Wattpad is completely free to read and write on, with a lot to offer in return. · Open: Wattpad is a great place for creative authors to showcase their work. It fosters creativity and welcomes even the most avant-garde genres. · Community: Having a readership of 70 million people is a fantastic resource. It’s as if the entire United Kingdom, plus a few million extras, were reading Wattpad. • · Growth: Wattpad provides free materials as well as mentorship and development possibilities. • Wattpad Cons · Wattpad might provide additional opportunities for authors to monetize their work through the site. The new beta program is a start in the right direction, but it has a lot of room for improvement. · Not suitable for everyone: Despite the fact that there are no age restrictions, older or more conservative writers would be out of place on Wattpad. It’s a platform that’s highly liberal and geared toward the younger generation. That’s wonderful, but many authors don’t fall into any of those groups. · To succeed, it takes time and effort: You’ll need to devote more effort to your book’s marketing in order to get benefits from Wattpad. There are lottery winners out there, but the majority of them will need to put in some effort.
  3. 3. Things to consider before Deleting the Wattpad Account Before you start, keep in mind that deleting your Wattpad account will release your current username, which can then be used by someone else to create a new account with the same username, and you won’t be able to recover your original account. You can, however, reactivate your account by signing in again. You’ll lose access to your libraries, read lists, private and public messages, comments, and personal written works once you’ve permanently canceled your Wattpad account.
  4. 4. Delete Wattpad Account • Users may delete Wattpad account using a web browser on a PC or a web browser on a smartphone. To delete Wattpad account, log in to the website and follow the procedures outlined below. Step 1:From the drop-down menu, select Settings from your profile name at the top-right of the screen. Step 2: Then, at the bottom of the page, select Close Account (located on the right side on PC). Step 3: Complete the form and mark the box that says: Yes, I am sure. Please close my account from your system. Then, in the space below, type your password and click Close Account. • Type “https: /www.wattpad.com/user/Z” and replace “Z” with the username of the account you just closed to see if it has been closed. You’ll see a “User not found” page if the account was successfully closed. • Do not sign in to your account again; self-restoration will reopen your account. For a few weeks after you’ve deleted your Wattpad account, it may still appear in Google search results.
  5. 5. Conclusion We conclude our article on how to delete Wattpad account. Wattpad has been one of the most popular story-sharing and discovery platforms around the world. Especially for Seo, it is a platform where friends publish many articles. It completely depends on the users whether they continue with this platform or delete the Wattpad account. For more Information br sure to check:https://asaffanah.com/ www.asaffanah.com

