Script short film

(Title) by Irene Da Costa Campos (Based on, If Any) Name (of company, if applicable) Address Phone Number 
CUT IN: INT. INTERROGATION ROOM. NIGHT A series of witnesses being questioned about the murder and the main suspect, SPENC...
" .2 FADE IN: INT. INTERROGATION ROOM. NIGHT Establishing the scene, we have the two interrogators, both male, (aged late ...
" .3 INTERROGATOR #2 (Stern; whispering) You've been in here for far too long. Unless you want to start setting up a littl...
" .4 INTERROGATOR #1 (CONT'D) (stern) HOW. DID. You do it? The static of the radio that was running on in the background s...
" .5 INTERROGATOR #2 (Confused) What? INTERROGATOR #1 What if he hasn't confessed 'cause he didn't do it? He walks over to...
" .6 CUT TO C/U OF OLIVIA'S LIPS AS SHE DELIVERS HER LINE OLIVIA MONTFORD ... I was with him for the whole day before it h...
" .i SCENE INDEX INT. INTERROGATION ROOM. NIGHT 1.......................... INT. INTERROGATION ROOM. NIGHT 2.................
  8. 8. " .i SCENE INDEX INT. INTERROGATION ROOM. NIGHT 1.......................... INT. INTERROGATION ROOM. NIGHT 2......................... INT. OUTSIDE INTERROGATION ROOM. NIGHT 4..................

