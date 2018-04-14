Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MÁQUINAS SIMPLES
DEFINICIÓN
DEFINICIÓN Conjunto de elementos o piezas que permiten transformar energías o realizar un trabajo útil. Nos permiten reali...
TIPOS
LA PALANCA Es una máquina simple formada por una barra rígida que gira alrededor de un punto llamado punto de apoyo (Fulcr...
POLEA Es una rueda por la que pasa una cuerda que gira alrededor de su eje POLEA SIMPLE En el extremo de la cuerda se encu...
PLANO INCLINADO PLANO INCLINADO Es cualquier superficie en forma de rampa Se emplea para elevar pesos con poco esfuerzo Cu...
CUÑA PLANO INCLINADO Es la unión de dos planos inclinados que forman entre sí un ángulo agudo Al aplicar una fuerza perpen...
LA MANIVELA LA MANIVELA Es un elemento que unido a un eje, facilita su giro. Cuanto mayor sea la longitud de la manivela m...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Máquinas Simples

33 views

Published on

Powerpoint explicativo de las máquinas simples

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Máquinas Simples

  1. 1. MÁQUINAS SIMPLES
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN
  3. 3. DEFINICIÓN Conjunto de elementos o piezas que permiten transformar energías o realizar un trabajo útil. Nos permiten realizar trabajos con menor fuerza y mayor rapidez Máquinas Simples Máquinas sencillas que realizan su trabajo en un solo paso. Máquinas Complejas Combinaciones de varias máquinas simples.
  4. 4. TIPOS
  5. 5. LA PALANCA Es una máquina simple formada por una barra rígida que gira alrededor de un punto llamado punto de apoyo (Fulcro). Las fuerzas que se aplican sobre la palanca son POTENCIA Y RESISTENCIA Ley de la palanca: Para que esté equilibrada se tiene que cumplir que: P x Bp = R x Br Siendo P el producto de la potencia Grado Descripción Esquema Primer Grado Punto de apoyo entre potencia y resistencia 95 Segundo Grado Resistencia entre punto de apoyo y potencia 88 Tercer Grado Potencia entre punto de apoyo y resistencia 90
  6. 6. POLEA Es una rueda por la que pasa una cuerda que gira alrededor de su eje POLEA SIMPLE En el extremo de la cuerda se encuentra la resistencia (R) y en el otro la potencia (P) P=R Se utiliza para cambiar la dirección de la fuerza POLIPASTO Se emplean para elevar cargas con menos esfuerzo. P=R/2 La fuerza que aplicamos será menor cuanto mayor sea el número de poleas P=R/2n
  7. 7. PLANO INCLINADO PLANO INCLINADO Es cualquier superficie en forma de rampa Se emplea para elevar pesos con poco esfuerzo Cuanto menor sea la inclinación de la rampa menor fuerza habrá que hacer para elevar el peso, pero la distancia a recorrer será mayor. TORNILLO TORNILLO Es un plano inclinado enrollado alrededor de un eje Se emplea para fijación, perforación…
  8. 8. CUÑA PLANO INCLINADO Es la unión de dos planos inclinados que forman entre sí un ángulo agudo Al aplicar una fuerza perpendicular a la cuña, esta se descompone en dos fuerzas perpendiculares a los planos del filo, de tal forma que son capaces de cortar la pieza en dos mitades. Ejemplos: hacha, cuchillo… EL EJE-RUEDA EL EJE-RUEDA Es un plano inclinado enrollado alrededor de un eje La rueda es un mecanismo redondo que gira alrededor de un eje. Además de mecanismo de transporte, la rueda también se utiliza para transmitir movimiento. De ella se derivan las poleas, los engranajes…
  9. 9. LA MANIVELA LA MANIVELA Es un elemento que unido a un eje, facilita su giro. Cuanto mayor sea la longitud de la manivela menor será el esfuerzo que se realizará para que el eje gire. EL TORNO EL TORNO Está formado por un cilindro que gira sobre el que se enrolla una cuerda para elevar un peso. El eje del cilindro está apoyado en dos soportes La manivela se emplea para que gire el torno. El torno permite elevar pesos con menor esfuerzo. Cuanto menor es el radio del torno, menor es el esfuerzo a realizar.

×