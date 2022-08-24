9.-Set-Objectives-and-Form-Project-Team.pptx

1.
School Improvement Plan
Set Objectives and Form the Project Team
STEP 3. Analyze the
Priority Improvement Areas
3.1 Set general objectives
3.2 Organize the project teams
3.3
Listen to the voice of the
learners and other
stakeholders
3.4 Analyze the school process
Activity 3.1: Set General Objectives
✔Formulate
measurable
objectives for a
three year plan
✔Set incremental
targets for PIAs
that extend more
than a year
Example:
To improve Math scores of Grade 3 students
by 20% at the end of 3 years.
For Year 1: Math scores of Grade 3 students
improved by 10%
For Year 2: Math scores of Grade 3 students
improved by 15% from year 1 scores
For Year 3: Math scores of Grade 3 students
improved by 20% from year 1 scores
*Note: to be able to reach this, interventions
should also be done in Grades 1 and 2
PIA
What is it
about the
PIA that
made it an
IA?
What do
you want to
happen?
What
“to do”?
“To do” on
what?
(a.k.a.
Indicator)
Objective BL T
Time
Period
Dropou
t
Our school’s
dropout rate
is significantly
higher at 4%
versus our
Division’s
standard level
of 1%
We want our
school’s
dropout rate
to reduce
from 4% to
our Division’s
standard level
of 1%
To reduce
The dropout
rate
To reduce
the dropout
rate
4% 1%
Low
English
literacy
Developing Objectives Statements
PIA The What
Use of “Shall
have been”
What do you
want to
happen
BL T
When do
you want to
see it
happening
Dropout
Number
of drop
outs
shall
have
been
reduce 350 50
By
March
2016
Number of drop out shall have been reduced from
350to 50by March 2016
In the AIP template of Region XI
We will develop a target:
Reduce from 350 to 50
Number of drop out By March 2016
PIA The What
Use of “Shall
have been”
What do you
want to
happen
BL T
When do
you want to
see it
happening
Training
of
teachers
Training of
teachers
on making
HOTS
questions
shall
have
been
conduct
By
October
2016
Training of teachers on making HOTS questions shall
have been conducted by October, 2016
In the AIP template of Region XI
We will develop a target:
conduct Training of teachers
By October 2016
PIA The What
Use of “Shall
have been”
What do you
want to
happen
BL T
When do
you want to
see it
happening
Concrete
Perimeter
fence
Shall
have
been
construc
ted
8 spans
Dec.
2016
Eight spans of concrete perimeter fence shall have
been constructed by December, 2016
In the AIP template of Region XI
We will develop a target:
Concrete perimeter fence
December 2016 8 spans
Set General Objectives
Activity 3.1: Set General Objectives
State clearly and concisely
what you want to achieve.
S
SPECIFIC
What do you
want to do
specifically?
M
MEASURABLE
How will you
know when
you’ve
reached it?
A
ATTAINABLE
Is it in your
power to
accomplish it?
R
REALISTIC
Can you
realistically
achieve it?
T
TIME-BOUND
When exactly
do you want to
accomplish it?
G
GENERAL
L
LOOSE
O
OBSOLETE
B
BIG WORDS
E
ELASTIC
AVOID
For Year 2 and Year 3
Using your SRC and other monitoring reports,
revisit your SIP Objectives
Check and update these objectives accordingly
ACTIVITY:
SETTING
OBJECTIVES
Target
To increase the MPS in English from a
range of 49.88 to 53.96 to 75 in 3 years
Indicator
Baseline Target Time Period
Verb
Instructions
13
1. Transfer your objective statement to the
2nd column of the Planning Worksheet.
(3 minutes)
OUTPUT CHECK:
❑ Accomplished Second Column of the Planning
Worksheet (Annex 5)
14
Activity 3.1 Set General Objectives
STEP 3. Analyze the
Priority Improvement Areas
3.1 Set general objectives
3.2 Organize the project teams
3.3
Listen to the voice of the
learners and other
stakeholders
3.4 Analyze the school process
16.
Activity 3.2: Organize Project Team
16
Project Member Roles Responsibilities
✔ The members of the Project Team may be drawn from the
community, teachers, and learners with at least one member
coming from the SPT.
✔ For PIAs related to the teaching-learning process, organize the
Project Team from members of the LACs.
17.
Organize Project Team
17
Activity 3.2: Organize Project Team
Project Team discusses PIA and the possible factors
affecting the PIAs.
Schools may use the IPCRF to determine project team members
and to encourage teachers to join project teams.
18.
For Year 2 and Year 3
1. For PIAs that last more than a year, utilize the same
Project Team.
2. Check the performance of the Project Team.
3. Change membership if necessary.
19.
OUTPUT CHECK:
❑ Project team member list with roles and responsibilities
or Team Charter
❑ List of possible factors affecting your assigned PIA
19
Activity 3.2 Organize the project teams