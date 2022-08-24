Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

9.-Set-Objectives-and-Form-Project-Team.pptx

Aug. 24, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 19
1 of 19

9.-Set-Objectives-and-Form-Project-Team.pptx

Aug. 24, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Education

School improvement plan

School improvement plan

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
Free
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment Eckhart Tolle
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Super Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
Free
The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Unlock Your Best Life Colin O'Brady
Free
How to Navigate Life: The New Science of Finding Your Way in School, Career, and Beyond Belle Liang PhD
Free
Do Hard Things: Why We Get Resilience Wrong and the Surprising Science of Real Toughness Steve Magness
Free
Ahead of the Curve: Using Consumer Psychology to Meet Your Business Goals Shounak Banerjee
Free
Momentum: Setting Goals with Clarity, Intention, and Action Aja Marsh
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs – An Antidote for Short-Termism Ari Wallach
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
Life Lessons Harry Potter Taught Me: Discover the Magic of Friendship, Family, Courage, and Love in Your Life Jill Kolongowski
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
Free
How to Notice and Name Emotions Emma McAdam
Free

9.-Set-Objectives-and-Form-Project-Team.pptx

  1. 1. School Improvement Plan Set Objectives and Form the Project Team
  2. 2. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION 2 STEP 3. Analyze the Priority Improvement Areas 3.1 Set general objectives 3.2 Organize the project teams 3.3 Listen to the voice of the learners and other stakeholders 3.4 Analyze the school process
  3. 3. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Activity 3.1: Set General Objectives ✔Formulate measurable objectives for a three year plan ✔Set incremental targets for PIAs that extend more than a year 3 Example: To improve Math scores of Grade 3 students by 20% at the end of 3 years. For Year 1: Math scores of Grade 3 students improved by 10% For Year 2: Math scores of Grade 3 students improved by 15% from year 1 scores For Year 3: Math scores of Grade 3 students improved by 20% from year 1 scores *Note: to be able to reach this, interventions should also be done in Grades 1 and 2
  4. 4. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION PIA What is it about the PIA that made it an IA? What do you want to happen? What “to do”? “To do” on what? (a.k.a. Indicator) Objective BL T Time Period Dropou t Our school’s dropout rate is significantly higher at 4% versus our Division’s standard level of 1% We want our school’s dropout rate to reduce from 4% to our Division’s standard level of 1% To reduce The dropout rate To reduce the dropout rate 4% 1% Low English literacy Developing Objectives Statements
  5. 5. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION PIA The What Use of “Shall have been” What do you want to happen BL T When do you want to see it happening Dropout Number of drop outs shall have been reduce 350 50 By March 2016 Number of drop out shall have been reduced from 350to 50by March 2016 In the AIP template of Region XI We will develop a target: Reduce from 350 to 50 Number of drop out By March 2016
  6. 6. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION PIA The What Use of “Shall have been” What do you want to happen BL T When do you want to see it happening Training of teachers Training of teachers on making HOTS questions shall have been conduct By October 2016 Training of teachers on making HOTS questions shall have been conducted by October, 2016 In the AIP template of Region XI We will develop a target: conduct Training of teachers By October 2016
  7. 7. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION PIA The What Use of “Shall have been” What do you want to happen BL T When do you want to see it happening Concrete Perimeter fence Shall have been construc ted 8 spans Dec. 2016 Eight spans of concrete perimeter fence shall have been constructed by December, 2016 In the AIP template of Region XI We will develop a target: Concrete perimeter fence December 2016 8 spans
  8. 8. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Set General Objectives 8 Activity 3.1: Set General Objectives State clearly and concisely what you want to achieve.
  9. 9. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION S SPECIFIC What do you want to do specifically? M MEASURABLE How will you know when you’ve reached it? A ATTAINABLE Is it in your power to accomplish it? R REALISTIC Can you realistically achieve it? T TIME-BOUND When exactly do you want to accomplish it? G GENERAL L LOOSE O OBSOLETE B BIG WORDS E ELASTIC AVOID 9
  10. 10. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION 10 For Year 2 and Year 3 Using your SRC and other monitoring reports, revisit your SIP Objectives Check and update these objectives accordingly
  11. 11. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION 11 ACTIVITY: SETTING OBJECTIVES
  12. 12. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Target To increase the MPS in English from a range of 49.88 to 53.96 to 75 in 3 years Indicator Baseline Target Time Period Verb
  13. 13. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Instructions 13 1. Transfer your objective statement to the 2nd column of the Planning Worksheet. (3 minutes)
  14. 14. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION OUTPUT CHECK: ❑ Accomplished Second Column of the Planning Worksheet (Annex 5) 14 Activity 3.1 Set General Objectives
  15. 15. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION 15 STEP 3. Analyze the Priority Improvement Areas 3.1 Set general objectives 3.2 Organize the project teams 3.3 Listen to the voice of the learners and other stakeholders 3.4 Analyze the school process
  16. 16. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Activity 3.2: Organize Project Team 16 Project Member Roles Responsibilities ✔ The members of the Project Team may be drawn from the community, teachers, and learners with at least one member coming from the SPT. ✔ For PIAs related to the teaching-learning process, organize the Project Team from members of the LACs.
  17. 17. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Organize Project Team 17 Activity 3.2: Organize Project Team Project Team discusses PIA and the possible factors affecting the PIAs. Schools may use the IPCRF to determine project team members and to encourage teachers to join project teams.
  18. 18. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION 18 For Year 2 and Year 3 1. For PIAs that last more than a year, utilize the same Project Team. 2. Check the performance of the Project Team. 3. Change membership if necessary.
  19. 19. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION OUTPUT CHECK: ❑ Project team member list with roles and responsibilities or Team Charter ❑ List of possible factors affecting your assigned PIA 19 Activity 3.2 Organize the project teams

×