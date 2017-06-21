Proyectotercerciclotextosexplicativos

Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. Producción de textos expositivos- explicativos TERCER NIVEL
Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. MARCO TEÓRICO Los textos expositivos son los más frecuentes y abundante en ...
Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. conexiones entre fragmentos de conocimientos previamente aislados. Escribir...
Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. Estos textos, no responden a una superestructura o esquema mental común, si...
Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. ● Formas supralingüísticas, como son los títulos y los subtítulos, mapas, e...
Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. ● Escaso empleo de valores estilísticos y ausencia en la variedad de matice...
Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. El lenguaje es una actividad intersubjetiva y “es un medio de socialización...
Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. ✓ Desarrollar la capacidad discursiva para comprender y producir textos ora...
Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. -El uso de elementos paralingüísticos en la disertación: la dicción, el ton...
Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. *Los textos virtuales informativos (“blogs”). *Las construcciones impersona...
Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. *Las construcciones impersonales del verbo (“se sabe”, “se entiende”). *La ...
Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. comparativos utilizando los conectores adecuados. *Organizar un cuadro sinó...
Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. virtuales para publicar y compartir información *Exponer utilizando las for...
Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. ❖ Producir textos expositivos coherentes, usando abreviaturas y siglas, con...
Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel.
  Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. Producción de textos expositivos- explicativos TERCER NIVEL
  2. 2. Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. MARCO TEÓRICO Los textos expositivos son los más frecuentes y abundante en la vida académica y social; su función consiste en transmitir información. Los ejemplos más fidedignos son la divulgación científica y técnica, las enciclopedias y los libros de texto, ya que su función es la de facilitar al receptor la comprensión de hechos, conceptos, fenómenos o relaciones. Se trata de textos que tienen la pretensión de exponer y explicar información o conocimientos en los diferentes campos del saber y su aplicación, de divulgar información. A diferencia de los textos narrativos, los expositivos, a) requieren una lectura más atenta, b) permiten hacer menos predicciones, c) suscitan menos inferencias (Sánchez Miguel). Es el tipo de texto que más utilizan los estudiantes y el que menos dominan. La denominación de “texto expositivo” aparece frecuentemente junto a calificaciones como “explicativo” e informativo”. Si tenemos en cuenta las definiciones de cada uno de estos términos podemos concluir lo siguiente: a)la superposición de estos tres términos se justifica por la proximidad conceptual y la estrecha relación que hay entre ellos; b) el concepto de información es general y vago; c) la principal diferencia entre el concepto de exposición y explicación radica en la intencionalidad, de manera que la exposición busca principalmente mostrar o presentar una serie de informaciones, mientras que la explicación además de mostrar estas informaciones, persigue facilitar la comprensión ; d) en la práctica aparecen mezcladas la intención de la exposición y la de explicación, formando parte esta segunda de la primera, por la que hablamos de texto expositivo-explicativo (Teodoro Álvarez Angulo). Comprender y producir textos expositivos-explicativos, ofrece a los alumnos la oportunidad de trabajar con su propio pensamiento, que puedan aclarar significados, localizar inconsecuencias y contrasentidos, descubrir implicaciones y establecer
  3. 3. Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. conexiones entre fragmentos de conocimientos previamente aislados. Escribir es para el alumno un medio de pensar, de aprender, de instruirse como individuo que aprende. La enseñanza y el aprendizaje de la escritura de textos expositivos- explicativos, se asienta en los siguientes postulados: ➢ El proceso de producción de un texto supone incrementar los conocimientos sobre el tema que se escribe, y, a la vez, aprender a escribir un determinado género discursivo con sus regularidades o características lingüísticas y textuales predominantes. ➢ La escritura académica es una habilidad social compleja, por lo tanto es preciso crear situaciones de escritura reales, con sentido, es decir en un contexto concreto y con destinatarios e intenciones definidos. ➢ La escritura exige enseñar y aprender los textos en las diferentes materias. ➢ El desarrollo de proyectos de escritura implica la integración de las cuatro destrezas ( habla, escucha, lectura, escritura) en relación con los aspectos funcionales de la lengua. ➢ Cada texto tiene su propia gramática, entendiendo por tal los fenómenos lingüísticos propios o característicos de cada tipo de texto. La exposición de información, obedece a un esquema prototípico que está formado por tres elementos: problema, resolución-conclusión. Pregunta (Problema) ¿Por qué? ¿Cómo? + +
  4. 4. Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. Estos textos, no responden a una superestructura o esquema mental común, sino que se ajustan a una serie de maneras básicas o subtipos de organizar la información. Por ello se distinguen dentro de un mismo tipo de texto expositivo-explicativo, varios subtipos o maneras básicas de organización, tales como: ❖ Descripción-definición. La primera está relacionada con conceptos tales como: estructura, morfología, procedimiento, proceso, mecanismo, sistema, comparación, funciones, fases, ciclos, características, propiedades, etc.; la definición se relaciona con ideas tales como: concepto, ley, teorema, axioma, principio, etc. ❖ Clasificación-Tipología. Es muy común en los textos que persiguen exponer y explicar información. ❖ Comparación y contraste. (semejanzas y diferencias).Comparar y establecer semejanzas y diferencias constituye un esquema mental de exposición de información muy habitual en los textos que pretenden transmitir información. ❖ Problema-solución. Pregunta- respuesta. ❖ Causa-Consecuencia. Causa-efecto, puede admitir variantes según se ordenen anterior o posteriormente los antecedentes y el consecuente ❖ Ilustración. Se manifiesta a través de fotografías, vistas panorámicas, dibujos, planos, gráficos, etc Aprender a exponer es conocer, adquirir saber usar una serie de características propias de estos textos, tales como reformulaciones, ejemplificaciones, enumeraciones, comparaciones, aposiciones explicativas, que explicativo, dos puntos introductorios de explicación y paréntesis aclaratorios. Desde el punto de vista textual, hay que destacar una serie de expresiones (lingüísticas y metalingüísticas) que indican en este tipo de texto, la presencia de las ideas principales. Se denominan marcas textuales . Las principales expresiones, palabras y marcas lingüísticas y textuales que aparecen en estos textos son las siguientes: ● Organizadores de texto, son recursos que permiten la organización interna del texto y de las relaciones intertextuales: guiones, números, letras, márgenes, comillas, paréntesis, subrayados, frases, citas, etc…
  5. 5. Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. ● Formas supralingüísticas, como son los títulos y los subtítulos, mapas, esquemas, etc. ● Reformulaciones y ejemplificaciones, decir lo mismo con otras palabras. ● Presencia notoria de aposiciones explicativas, introduce la información nueva en el texto. ● Orden de palabras estable. La exposición explicación muestra preferencia por las construcciones lógicas sobre las psicológicas. ● Tendencia a la precisión léxica. ● Marcas de modelización. Introducen el punto de vista del emisor en el discurso. ● Uso endofórico de los deícticos. Se trata de marcas o indicadores que refieren a otros elementos del texto que pueden ir delante. (anafóricos) o detrás (catafóricos). Su función consiste en situar al lector (llevarlo de la mano) para que comprenda mejor, lo que hace que sean elementos importantes en la cohesión textual. ● Abundancia de conectores lógicos. Los más frecuentes en estos textos son los de adición, continuación, enumeración; causa y consecuencia; comparación, ejemplificación; explicación, aclaración, reformulación; fuente, origen; marcador de conclusión, cierre; y resumidor. ● Predominio del presente y del fututo del Indicativo. Suelen abundar los verbos estativos, así como la cópula ser. Predominan igualmente las formas verbales no personales. ● Adjetivación específica, propuesta y valorativa. Este tipo de adjetivación supone una particularización del sustantivo; es decir, agrega a la significación del sustantivo algo que no está necesaria o naturalmente comprendido en ella. ● Frecuente recurso a definiciones, citas, referencias, descripciones, formulación de hipótesis, justificaciones causales, etc. ● Fórmula de cierre. Aparece generalmente mediante un resumen o conclusión.
  6. 6. Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. ● Escaso empleo de valores estilísticos y ausencia en la variedad de matices, este fenómeno es consecuencia de la pretensión de universalidad y de objetividad que persiguen estos textos. FUNDAMENTACIÓN La formación lingüística sistemática de los alumnos implica asumir la responsabilidad de introducirlos en el mundo de la cultura letrada al mismo tiempo que estimular, mediante la enseñanza sistemática, el desarrollo de la conciencia reflexiva acerca de la dimensión comunicativa, cognitiva, lúdica, estética, social y cultural del lenguaje. La enseñanza de la lengua debe orientarse a ofrecer las oportunidades para que los alumnos produzcan y comprendan textos orales y escritos adecuados a diversas situaciones de comunicación, para lo que deberán apropiarse de los aspectos convencionales del sistema así como de las estrategias discursivas.
  7. 7. Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. El lenguaje es una actividad intersubjetiva y “es un medio de socialización”, por lo cual es también un instrumento de comunicación e instrumento de vida práctica. Es constructor y es construcción del pensamiento. Es el instrumento de aprehensión del conocimiento y es la forma en que un pueblo expresa su experiencia y su visión del mundo. “El texto es una estructura verbal, producto de cada uso efectivo del lenguaje realizado con el propósito de participar en una interacción lingüística de la naturaleza que sea”. (Reyes G) En tiempos de crisis como estos, en lo que respecta a la enseñanza de la Lengua, no está demás recurrir a obviedades: ➢ Las lenguas se manifiestan mediante textos y discursos orales, escritos; literarios o no; planificados, espontáneos…. ➢ Los textos y discursos son las manifestaciones discursivas de los seres humanos y es a través de ellos que aprendemos las lenguas. ➢ La situación de producción y la intención comunicativa son los principales condicionantes a la hora de recurrir a uno u otro texto o discurso. La enseñanza ha dedicado mucho tiempo en los planteamientos descriptivos de cómo funcionan las unidades de la lengua (frases, sintagmas…) y poco tiempo para narrar o relatar, describir o exponer y explicar, argumentar, etc. Hoy debemos revertir esta situación, pues los textos (expositivos-explicativos, argumentativos) son muy frecuentes en los usos sociales y escolares. La exposición-explicación se manifiesta en la explicación de temas o lecciones orales o escritas. En ellos debemos tener en cuenta tres aspectos: a) considerar las características gramaticales y pragmáticas; b) averiguar la organización secuencial y la representación esquemática; c) formular propuestas didácticas. Desde los primeros grados se debe poner al niño en contacto con los textos expositivos-explicativos, pues el objetivo principal de estos, es expresar información o ideas con la intención de mostrar y explicar o hacer más comprensible dichas informaciones. OBJETIVOS
  8. 8. Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. ✓ Desarrollar la capacidad discursiva para comprender y producir textos orales y escritos en diferentes contextos y situaciones comunicativas para facilitar su inserción social. ✓ Reflexionar sobre la importancia del Lenguaje (la lengua oral y escrita) para un desarrollo autónomo, comprometido con las estructuras intelectuales, afectivas y estéticas del sujeto. ✓ Favorecer la apropiación del la Lengua escrita para adquirir conocimientos y comunicarse. ✓ Generar el conocimiento progresivo de estructuras gramaticales para entender la complejidad de la Lengua y para facilitar la adquisición de nuevas variedades (entre ellas el registro escrito). ✓ Enseñar saberes científicos que permitan construir explicaciones provisorias y reflexionar sobre el medio natural diverso, dinámico y cambiante. CONTENIDOS DE AVANCE DESDE LA ORALIDAD, LECTURA Y ESCRITURA. ➢ ORALIDAD QUINTO AÑO *La exposición de temas de estudio con una organización planificada.
  9. 9. Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. -El uso de elementos paralingüísticos en la disertación: la dicción, el tono de voz y las pausas. SEXTO AÑO *La “definición” de conceptos en la explicación de temas de estudio. -La nomenclatura científica -El verbo “ser” ➢ LECTURA QUINTO AÑO *Las inferencias organizacionales. El orden lógico de la información en el desarrollo del texto. -La descripción, comparación, analogía, ejemplificación. *La lectura andamiada: la expansión. -Los hipertextos. SEXTO AÑO *Los artículos de divulgación científica Las dobles negaciones. -El léxico de rigurosidad técnica. *La lectura planificada. -Selección y jerarquización de información en otros textos sobre un tema. *La lectura hipermedial. ➢ ESCRITURA QUINTO AÑO * La organización de un informe: planteamiento o introducción, desarrollo y conclusión. *La ficha bibliográfica.
  10. 10. Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. *Los textos virtuales informativos (“blogs”). *Las construcciones impersonales del verbo (“se sabe”, “se entiende”): *La formación de palabras por sufijación y prefijación. SEXTO AÑO *Los modelos de archivos de organización personal de la información: -El “protocolo de observación”, “los apuntes”, “el mapa conceptual”. -El esquema. *El uso de herramientas virtuales para publicar y compartir información (“wiki”, “blogs”). AVANCE GRAMATICAL EN LA ESCRITURA. CONTENIDOS QUINTO AÑO *Los verbos conjugados. Modo indicativo: pretérito imperfecto y perfecto. *Los verbos de lengua en el discurso directo ( dijo, respondió, preguntó, en el discurso directo) *Los homónimos. *Las formas no personales del verbo: infinitivo, gerundio, participio. *Los adverbios y sustantivos en función de circunstanciales. *Los sustantivos en función de sujeto, objeto directo, objeto indirecto.
  11. 11. Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. *Las construcciones impersonales del verbo (“se sabe”, “se entiende”). *La formación de palabras por sufijación y prefijación. *Los nexos de adversidad (“pero”, “aunque”, “sin embargo”, ”no obstante”). *Los grados de aserción (“sin duda”, “seguramente”). *Los verbos conjugados, flexión verbal y función pragmática del imperativo. SEXTO AÑO *Los elementos paralingüísticos: gestos, miradas, posturas y desplazamientos. La entonación en la prosa poética. *La “definición” de conceptos en la explicación de temas de estudio. -La nomenclatura científica -El verbo “ser”. *Los verbos de opinión (“afirmar”, “sostener”, “creer”, “considerar”). *Las dobles negaciones. -El léxico de rigurosidad técnica. *El estilo directo. Presente y Presente histórico. *Los verbos copulativos y predicativos; transitivos e impersonales. *Las relaciones entre oraciones. Oraciones en serie: yuxtaposición y coordinación. DESCRIPTORES (ANTECEDENTES DEL SEGUNDO NIVEL) Excelente Muy Bueno Aceptable No Aceptable *Producir textos explicativos *Producir textos explicativos con * Producir textos breves, coherentes. No Sabe: *escribir un
  12. 12. Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. comparativos utilizando los conectores adecuados. *Organizar un cuadro sinóptico y/o mapa conceptual con la información recibida. * Emplear los verbos en los tiempos adecuados al texto ( presente, pretéritos o impersonales) los conectores adecuados y verbos bien conjugados, tiempo, persona y número. *Elaborar enunciados coherentes, concordando verbo y sustantivo. *Reconocer verbos conjugados en el texto. enunciado respetando reglas ortográficas (mayúscula. Punto). * Reconocer las clases de palabras: verbos, sustantivos, adjetivos. Excelente Muy Bueno Aceptable No Aceptable *Organizar un informe: introducción, desarrollo y conclusión. *Utilizar sustantivos adjetivos y verbos respetando concordancia nominal y verbal *Utilizar sinónimos y/o elementos deícticos para no incurrir en la reiteración léxica. *Usar herramientas * Organizar un informe incluyendo formas no personales del verbo. *Emplear correctamente los conectores *Manejar Crea2 para compartir información. *Organizar un informe sin respetar el orden. * Emplear verbos en sus construcciones impersonales No Sabe: * producir textos coherentes y cohesivos. * Utilizar sustantivos adjetivos y verbos respetando concordancia nominal y verbal.
  13. 13. Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. virtuales para publicar y compartir información *Exponer utilizando las formas impersonales del verbo. *Manejar el léxico de rigurosidad técnica. Tercer Nivel El niño sabe: POSIBLES ACTIVIDADES ❖ Reconocer la silueta textual de los textos expositivos. ❖ Producir textos con cohesión, coherencia y adecuados a la situación comunicativa. ❖ Promover el conocimiento gramatical para entender el funcionamiento de la lengua para poder comprender y producir textos (orales y escritos). ❖ Ampliar el léxico disciplinar utilizando los diferentes diccionarios específicos. ❖ Jerarquizar y ejemplificar la información. ❖ Conocer y manejar correctamente los conectores de comparación, contraste y oposición.
  14. 14. Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel. ❖ Producir textos expositivos coherentes, usando abreviaturas y siglas, con correcta conjugación verbal (presente y pretérita), coordinando con las diferentes áreas. ❖ Organizar un informe siguiendo los pasos correspondientes: planteamiento, desarrollo y conclusión. ❖ Usar herramientas virtuales para publicar y compartir información. ❖ Emplear en las exposiciones o informes, construcciones impersonales del verbo ( “se sabe…”) ❖ Manejar correctamente la gramática adquirida y avances del grado: sufijos, prefijos, conectores, verbos. ❖ Manejar correctamente el léxico de rigurosidad técnica. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ▪ Programa de Educación Inicial y Primaria, año 2008. ▪ Ana M. Kaufman. El desafío de Evaluar…Procesos de Lectura y Escritura. ▪ Constanza Padilla. Yo Expongo (2010) ▪ Teodoro Ávarez Angulo. Textos Expositivos-Explicativos y Argumentativos. (2004) ▪ Teodoro Ávarez Angulo. Competencias básicas en escritura. Cap. 6 ▪ Cassany, D. Construir la escritura. ▪ Lepre,C. Gramática y Ortografía básicas del español.
  15. 15. Área del Conocimiento de Lengua. Tercer nivel.

