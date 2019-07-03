REPORTE HEMEROGRAFICO ABRIL 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Boletín Hemerográfico ABRIL-2018 Consejo Directivo
BOLETÍN HEMEROGRÁFICO Irapuato ¿Cómo Vamos?, (ICV) realiza una publicación mensual cuantitativa de los principales sucesos...
BOLETÍN HEMEROGRÁFICO 2 *Las ubicaciones son aproximadas Presentamos las 2 colonias que registraron más sucesos durante el...
Se registraron 108 sucesos clasificados Contra la vida De los 108 sucesos Clasificados CONTRA LA VIDA: se registraron 36 v...
En la clasificación contra la integridad corporal y psíquica hubo 122 registros 99 23 CONTRA LA INTEGRIDAD CORPORAL Y PSÍQ...
82 11 10 9 7 5 daños a bienes ajenos Casa Habitación Transéunte Robo Comercio/negocio2 Vehículos 5 En la clasificación con...
Boletín Hemerográfico 6 Abril 2018 48% 28% 24% 1% Abandonado Circulando Operativo Frustrado Sucesos relacionados con el ro...
Datos complementarios 31 Registros Contra la sociedad 6 14 Narcóticos Ilicitos con Arma de fuego 7 En la Clasificación con...
90 sucesos con arma de fuego 8 15 26 21 8 24 17 17 9 19 24 37 17 23 31 15 14 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Ataque peligroso y d...
Accidente urbano-suburbano Accidente carretero 43 19 Como información adicional, se registraron 62 accidentes de tránsito,...
Boletín Hemerográfico 10 El Boletín Hemerográfico de Irapuato Como Vamos, es una recopilación mensual de los principales s...
×