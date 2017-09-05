ARQUITECTURA PALEOCRISTIANA Y BIZANTINA Asignatura: Historia de la Arq. Sección: 1A Alumno: Br. Iramis P. Bellorín. C.I:26...
ARQUITECTURA BIZANTINA IGLESIA DE SAN SERGIO Y SAN BACO Ubicación :ESTAMBUL, TURQUÍA Construcción: 527- 536 d.c Fundada: s...
PINTURA Y ESCULTURA BIZANTINA Autor:PATÓCRATOR DE SINAÍ ( VI) Cristo Autor: SAN VITAL DE RÁVENA, 547. "Teodora y su Séquit...
ARQUITECTURA PALEOCRISTIANA BASÍLICA DE SAN PABLO EXTRAMUROS Ubicación: ROMA Construcción: Siglo III d.C BASILICA DE SANTA...
PINTURA Y ESCULTURA PALEOCRISTIANA Autor:REIMS (816- 823 d.C) EVANGELIARIO DE EBBON Autor:AQUISGÁN (781- 783) d.C EVANGELI...
PINTURA Y ESCULTURA PALEOCRISTIANA EL PEZ, cuyas letras en griego, ICTIOS, son las iniciales de Jesucristo salvador Hijo d...
