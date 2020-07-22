Netizenship and Netiquette in Online Communities

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bai Saguira A. Malik CE Faculty
Lesson Outcomes 1. Defined netizeship and netiquette 2. Formulated a set of netiquette guidelines 3. Created a campaign vi...
Netizen Is an active participation in the online community of the internet (Meriam-Webster Dictionary, April 26, 2018) The...
Netizeship means citizenship in the internet or in the virtual world. Netiqutte – rules of socially accepted behavior th...
Whether in real or in virtual world, your are the same person. Do only what is appropriate and share information that does...
Respect begets respect. Treat everyone with respect even if your have not seen him/her in person. Be judicious about what ...
• Communication online is difficult because emotion are not evident during communication. • Miscommunication usually takes...
• Ideas online are products of intelligence of others. • If you need to cite them, acknowledge the authors.
• Good writing mean good manners. • We do not want to waste other people’s time reading our post which is incomprehensible.
• Take note that whatever you post becomes permanent therefore think twice or thrice before you click send.
• Sharing your personal information online is like going around the street s wearing a shirt printed with your name, birth...
• As a son/daughter, you represent your family • As a student, you represent your school You do not want your family or sc...
• Digital etiquette in https://www.braindpop.com/ • Bilbao, et.al. (2019). Technology for Teaching and Learning 1. Quezon ...
