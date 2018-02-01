LET'S LEARN THE DIFFERENTS SHAPES!

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE BASIC SHAPES FOR PRE SCHOOLERS
TABLE OF CONTENTS • FRONT PAGE ………………………………………………. 1 • OVERVIEW ……………………………………………….. 2 • LEARNING OBJECTIVES …………………………………...
OVERVIEW The ability to accurately identify shapes is a foundational mathematical skill, and it is quite rewarding for chi...
•Identify specific shapes. •Recognize shapes in the environment. •Create original works of art using the shapes. LEARNING ...
In preschool, children can learn to identify and name circles, triangles, squares, rectangles, andovals. By using material...
ACTIVITY #1 Put the name of the shapes inside the box.
×