‘] Degradarea mediului natural.Măsuri de protecție A elaborat profesoara de geografie Ira Cateli
REPERE: 1.Noțiunile: Degradarea mediului; Poluare; Protecția mediului 2.Clasificarea formelor de degradare a mediului. ...
DEGRADAREA MEDIULUI NATURAL-ROCESUL DE SCĂDERE SAU PIERDERE A CALITTĂȚII MEDIULUI,CARE SE PRODUCE CA URMARE ATÂT A FENOMEN...
Clasificarea formelor de degradare A.Degradarea fizică B.Degradarea prin poluare - - - - - - - -
2. A.Degradarea fizică: Defrișarea pădurilor Pășunatul excesiv Eroziunea solurilor
Poluareaeste alterarea fizică,chimică, bacteriologică sau radioactivă a mediului peste limita admisibilă stabilită.
B. Degradarea prin poluare: • Polurea chimică • Poluarea termică
• Poluarea bactiorologică • Poluarea radioactivă
Cauzele degradării Consecințele degradării 1. 1. 2. 2. 3. 3. 4. 4. 5. 5.
Accidente nucleare Boli genetice și oncologice
• Gaze de eșapament și industriale -Încălzirea globală -Topirea ghețarilor -Dispariția urșilor polari
• Stocarea incorectă a deșeurilor • Poluare mediului • -Deficit de apă
Protecția mediului reprezintă totalitatea acțiunilor întreprinse de societate pentru menținerea echilibrului ecologic și î...
Măsuri de protecție
Măsuri tehnice Măsuri administrative Pentru Republica Moldova au fost elaborate concentrația maximă admisibilă(CMA) ale po...
Măsuri legislative LEGE Nr. 1515 din 16.06.1993 privind protecţia mediului înconjurător Art. 2. - Prezenta lege are scopul...
Promovarea econoomiei ecologice Studii de impact ecologic
Vă mulțumesc pentru activitate!
Degradarea mediului natural

×