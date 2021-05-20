2 types of requirements-iqra tariq

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Types of Requirements
Types of Requirements • Business Requirements • What is need from business perspective • Domain Requirements • Requirement...
Business Requirements • Business requirements relate to a business' objectives, vision and goals. • Provide the scope of a...
Business Requirements Document Your Business Requirements Document should include items like: • Scope and deliverables • A...
Domain Requirements • Constraints on the system from the domain of operation • Domain requirements reflect the environment...
Domain requirements… Understandability • Requirements are expressed in the language of the application domain; • This is o...
Functional Requirements • Core Needs • Statements of services the system should provide, how the system should react to in...
Non-Functional Requirements • These define system properties and constraints e.g., reliability, response time and storage ...
User Interface Requirements • User Interface Requirements widely deals with • Ease to Operate • Quick in Response • Effect...
User Interface Requirements Guidelines • Easy Navigation • Simple Interface • Provide help information Content Presentatio...
Priority Category of Requirements
  1. 1. Software Requirements and Specifications Types of Software Requirements Iqra Tariq MS Computer Science Specialization in Software Engineering and Human Computer Interaction
  2. 2. Types of Requirements
  3. 3. Types of Requirements • Business Requirements • What is need from business perspective • Domain Requirements • Requirements reflect the environment in which the system operates • Functional Requirements • Core Needs – What Product must do • Non-Functional Requirements • APIs – What makes the application to interact and perform better • User Interface Requirements • APIs – Concern with Usability and Ease of access
  4. 4. Business Requirements • Business requirements relate to a business' objectives, vision and goals. • Provide the scope of a business need or problem that needs to be addressed through a specific activity or project. • Good business requirements must be clear and are typically defined at a very high level. • Business Requirement Document • A business requirements document (BRD) details the business solution for a project including the documentation of customer needs and expectations
  5. 5. Business Requirements Document Your Business Requirements Document should include items like: • Scope and deliverables • Any performance specifications • Estimated Schedules (figuring a certain number and timing of iterations) • A rough estimate of costs, budget, and returns • Resource requirements, including the timing of the resources, use or consumption • Project metrics • Teams or departments involved (internal and external) depending on the scope of the project • Questions and compiled responses from VOC interviews • More than one team, construct a Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, Informed (RACI) Chart • Reporting mechanisms and their expected frequency • Project approval markers
  6. 6. Domain Requirements • Constraints on the system from the domain of operation • Domain requirements reflect the environment in which the system operates • Domain requirements may be expressed using specialized domain terminology or reference to domain concepts. • Domain requirements are important because they often reflect fundamentals of the application domain.
  7. 7. Domain requirements… Understandability • Requirements are expressed in the language of the application domain; • This is often not understood by software engineers developing the system. Implicitness • Domain specialists understand the area so well that they do not think of making the domain requirements explicit.
  8. 8. Functional Requirements • Core Needs • Statements of services the system should provide, how the system should react to inputs and how the system should behave in particular situations. • Describe functionality or system services. • Depend on the type of software, expected users and the type of system where the software is used. • Functional user requirements may be high-level statements of what the system should do. • Functional system requirements should describe the system services in detail.
  9. 9. Non-Functional Requirements • These define system properties and constraints e.g., reliability, response time and storage requirements. Constraints are I/O device capability, system representations, etc. • Non-functional requirements may be more critical than functional requirements. If these are not met, the system may be useless.
  10. 10. User Interface Requirements • User Interface Requirements widely deals with • Ease to Operate • Quick in Response • Effectively handling operational error • Providing simple yet consistent user interface
  11. 11. User Interface Requirements Guidelines • Easy Navigation • Simple Interface • Provide help information Content Presentation • Responsive • Consistent UI elements • Feedback mechanism • User Centric Approach • Default settings • Purposeful layout • Strategical use of color and texture • Group based view settings
  12. 12. Priority Category of Requirements

