Work ettiquate

WORK ETIQUETTE
CONTENT  Introduction  Importance of work etiquette  Basics of work etiquette  Do's and Don't 's at work place  Concl...
Introduction •Workplace etiquettes refers to socially acceptable ways of interacting and behaving with one another in the ...
Importance of Work Etiquettes  Promote positive atmosphere.  Build strong relationships.  Prevent misunderstandings.  ...
Advantages of Work Etiquettes Advantages for individuals Advantages for professionals  Build self confidence and self est...
Work-place Etiquettes Basics  Make a good first impression  Understand work environment  Communication  Ways to improv...
Make a Good First Impression First impression can make or break your position •Be aware of your body language. •Maintain e...
Understand Work Environment
Good Communication  Team building.  Gives everyone a voice.  Innovation.  Strong management  It avoids confusion.  I...
Ways to Improve Organization’s Communication  Define goals and expectations  Clearly deliver your message  Choose your ...
Be Personable yet Professional  Respect your worker's personal life  Avoid physical contact  Temper your humor  Keep y...
Qualities of a Successful Professional  Openness  Conscientiousness  Extraversion  Agreeableness  Neuroticism Profess...
Do's and Don't 's
Do's at Work-place  Do arrive early.  Do dress appropriately for the office.  Do network with people outside of your cu...
Do's at Workplace  Respect workplace boundaries.  Put your phone on silent.  Do be open-minded.  Do create a proper pe...
Give A Good Hand Shake The first impression that most people get of others in work settings is through a handshake. Make s...
Do create the personal email address It isn’t uncommon to need to communicate with your coworkers after hours or on the we...
Don't 's at Work-place  Don't reply all to an email chain  Don't have personal conversation at your desk.  Don't bring ...
Don't 's at Work-place  Don't be nervous but also don't overstep your boundaries.  Don't use phone in meetings.  Don't ...
Don't get involved in gossips  Don't Get engage in idle gossips about other Colleagues or your boss.  “You may overhear ...
Stay away from discrimination Don't get involved in any banter which might have any sexual or racial overtone. Don't jud...
Stay home when you not feel well When you don't feel well stay at home. You think that you may be applauded for bravely in...
Don't be Informal Don't get informal when it comes to communication, meetings or having lunch. Don't consistently interru...
Conclusion  Workplace is a gaming ground with written and unwritten rules.  Etiquette ( unwritten rules) are often more ...
