Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Wonderful Travel to Indonesia MK Campaign By Slidesgo.pptx

Aug. 22, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 60
1 of 60

Wonderful Travel to Indonesia MK Campaign By Slidesgo.pptx

Aug. 22, 2022
0 likes 3 views

Download to read offline

Automotive

mgfxsdxdytfuygiuhoijok';>

mgfxsdxdytfuygiuhoijok';>

Automotive

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
Free
The Art of War Sun Tsu
Free
Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man Marshall McLuhan
Free
Uncommon Carriers John McPhee
Free
The Victorian Internet: The Remarkable Story of the Telegraph and the Nineteenth Century's On-line Pioneers Tom Standage
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
Free
Inventor of the Future: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller Alec Nevala-Lee
Free
Cloudmoney: Cash, Cards, Crypto, and the War for Our Wallets Brett Scott
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
Free
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
Free

Wonderful Travel to Indonesia MK Campaign By Slidesgo.pptx

  1. 1. Radina Aulia Aisyah Paradiba Viola Lutzow Lala Polamolo Mikha Rau KELOMPOK 4 Fillya Kumolontang Josua Lampus Revigo Rongkong Yonathan Sahanggamu
  2. 2. Peran Pariwisata Terhadap Peluang Kerja
  3. 3. Pariwisata menciptakan kesempatan kerja. Sarana-sarana pariwisata seperti hotel dan perjalanan adalah usaha yang “padat karya” Pariwisata juga menciptakan peluang kerja yang tidak berhubungan langsung dengan pariwisata. Yang terpenting di bidang kontruksi bangunan dan jalan.
  4. 4. Contoh dampak positif pariwisata Bali- Indonesia dari perspektif ekonomi 1. Mendatangkan devissa bagi negara melalui penukaran mata uang asing di daerah tujuan wisata. 2. Meningkatkan pendapatan masyarakat yang kegiatannya terkait langsung atau tidak langsung dengan jasa pariwisata 3. Memperluas penciptaan kesempatan kerja, baik pada sektor yang terkait langsung maupun pada sektor-sektor yang tidak terkait langsung.
  5. 5. Peluang Kerja dan Multiplier Pariwisata
  6. 6. Pasar Tenaga Kerja dan Peluang Kerja
  7. 7. Mencari Lokasi Situs Tujuan Pariwisata
  8. 8. Contents of this template Fonts To view this template correctly in PowerPoint, download and install the fonts we used Used and alternative resources An assortment of graphic resources that are suitable for use in this presentation Thanks slide You must keep it so that proper credits for our design are given Colors All the colors used in this presentation Infographic resources These can be used in the template, and their size and color can be edited Customizable icons They are sorted by theme so you can use them in all kinds of presentations This is a slide structure based on a marketing campaign presentation You can delete this slide when you’re done editing the presentation For more info: SLIDESGO | SLIDESGO SCHOOL | FAQS You can visit our sister projects: FREEPIK | FLATICON | STORYSET | WEPIK | VIDFY
  9. 9. Table of contents About us You can describe the topic of the section here 01 Goals & strategy You can describe the topic of the section here 03 Budget You can describe the topic of the section here 05 Market analysis You can describe the topic of the section here 02 Content plan You can describe the topic of the section here 04 KPI overview You can describe the topic of the section here 06
  10. 10. About us 01 You can enter a subtitle here if you need it
  11. 11. Our company Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and the smallest one in the Solar System—it’s only a bit larger than the Moon. The planet’s name has nothing to do with the liquid metal, since Mercury was named after the Roman messenger god
  12. 12. About the product Venus has a beautiful name and is the second planet from the Sun. It’s terribly hot, even hotter than Mercury, and its atmosphere is extremely poisonous. It’s the second- brightest natural object in the night sky after the Moon
  13. 13. Our goals Mercury It’s the closest planet to the Sun and the smallest in the Solar System Venus Venus has a beautiful name and is the second planet from the Sun Mars Despite being red, Mars is actually a cold place. It’s full of iron oxide dust
  14. 14. Professionalism Reliable Fidelity What sets us apart? Earth is the third planet from the Sun and the only one that harbors life in the Solar System. This is where we all live Neptune is the farthest planet from the Sun. It's also the fourth-largest object by diameter in the Solar System Despite being red, Mars is actually a cold place. It's full of iron oxide dust, which gives the planet its reddish cast
  15. 15. Market segmentation Saturn It’s composed of hydrogen and helium 25% Venus Venus is the second planet from the Sun 35% Mercury It’s the closest planet to the Sun 40% Follow the link in the graph to modify its data and then paste the new one here. For more info, click here
  16. 16. Competitor analysis Strengths ● You can list your competitor’s strengths here ● You can list your competitor’s strengths here ● You can list your competitor’s strengths here ● You can list your competitor’s strengths here Weaknesses ● You can list your competitor’s strengths here ● You can list your competitor’s strengths here ● You can list your competitor’s strengths here ● You can list your competitor’s strengths here
  17. 17. Mercury It’s the closest planet to the Sun Venus Venus is the second planet from the Sun Mars Mars is actually a very cold place Jupiter Jupiter is the biggest planet of them all Saturn It’s composed of hydrogen and helium Neptune It’s the farthest planet from the Sun Our services
  18. 18. —Someone Famous “This is a quote, words full of wisdom that someone important said and can make the reader get inspired.”
  19. 19. Multimedia Insert your multimedia content here
  20. 20. Pricing Despite being red, Mars is actually a very cold place Saturn is a gas giant and has several rings Venus is extremely hot, even more than Mercury Premium $500 $850 $1,000 Pro Basic
  21. 21. 255,000 Jupiter's rotation period 185,450 The Sun’s mass compared to Earth’s 95% Distance between Earth and the Moon
  22. 22. 50,000 Big numbers catch your audience’s attention
  23. 23. Awesome words
  24. 24. A picture is worth a thousand words
  25. 25. A picture always reinforces the concept Images reveal large amounts of data, so remember: use an image instead of a long text. Your audience will appreciate it
  26. 26. Find our centers here Center 1 Venus is the second planet from the Sun Center 2 Saturn is a gas giant and has rings Center 3 Neptune is the farthest planet from the Sun
  27. 27. Market share Venus Venus is the second planet from the Sun Mercury Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun Mars Mars is actually a very cold place Follow the link in the graph to modify its data and then paste the new one here. For more info, click here
  28. 28. Strategy Saturn is a gas giant Step 1 Jupiter is big Step 2 Neptune is an ice giant Step 3 Mars is a cold planet Step 4 Venus is very hot Step 5
  29. 29. Promotion Multimedia Earth is the third planet from the Sun and the only one that harbors life in the Solar System Press Saturn is a gas giant and has several rings. It's composed mostly of hydrogen and helium Phone app Neptune is the farthest planet from the Sun and the fourth-largest in the Solar System
  30. 30. Distribution channels Manufacturer Wholesaler Wholesaler Costumer Costumer Costumer Costumer
  31. 31. Planning a beautiful trip Week 3 Earth is the planet that harbors life Week 2 Mercury is the smallest planet Week 4 Jupiter is the biggest planet Week 1 Venus has a beautiful name
  32. 32. Budget allocation Jupiter Mars Venus Mercury $1,750 $3,500 $3,000 $1,050 $2,000 $1,100 $2,400 $6,000 $3,200 $1,000 $1,300 $5,499 $1,099 $2,250 $1,250 $3,500
  33. 33. Predicted reach New followers 85,000 Mentions & interactions 20,000 Follow the link in the graph to modify its data and then paste the new one here. For more info, click here
  34. 34. Advertising campaign 1 Channel Multimedia Description Goals 1. You can list your goals here 2. You can list your goals here 3. You can list your goals here Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and the smallest one in the Solar System—it’s only a bit larger than the Moon. The planet’s name has nothing to do with the liquid metal Budget 25,000
  35. 35. Goals 1. You can list your goals here 2. You can list your goals here 3. You can list your goals here Budget $350,000 Advertising campaign 2 Description Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and the smallest one in the Solar System—it’s only a bit larger than the Moon. The planet’s name has nothing to do with the liquid metal Channel Multimedia
  36. 36. Media channels Social media Venus Radio Mars Press Jupiter Goals Mars Jupiter 25% 50% Saturn 75% Key messages Mercury is the smallest planet Jupiter is the biggest planet PR outreach
  37. 37. Our team Lenna Does You can speak about this person here You can speak about this person here Theodore Jay
  38. 38. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, infographics and images by Freepik Thanks! Do you have any questions? youremail@freepik.com +91 620 421 838 yourwebsite.com Please keep this slide for attribution
  39. 39. Indonesia - Icon pack
  40. 40. Photos: ● High palms wonderful sky with clouds sunset ● Mom daughter enjoying their sunny holiday ● Beautiful view sunset sea ● Tropical hawaii landscape with palm trees ● Breathtaking hawaii landscape with ocean ● Best friends having fun summer ● Panorama view hawaii mountains Vectors: ● Gradient nyepi greeting card template ● Gradient nyepi horizontal banner template Alternative resources
  41. 41. Did you like the resources on this template? Get them for free at our other websites: Photos: ● Mom daughter enjoying their sunny holiday I ● Mom daughter enjoying their sunny holiday II ● Woman riding atv hawaii I ● Woman riding atv hawaii II ● Smiley businesswoman posing outdoors with arms crossed copy space ● Portrait african american man Vectors: ● Gradient nyepi horizontal banner template ● Gradient nyepi greeting card template ● Gradient nyepi vertical poster template I ● Gradient nyepi vertical poster template II ● Gradient nyepi vertical poster template III ● Gradient nyepi background Icons: ● Indonesia Icon pack Resources
  42. 42. For more information about editing slides, please read our FAQs or visit Slidesgo School: https://slidesgo.com/faqs and https://slidesgo.com/slidesgo-school Instructions for use If you have a free account, in order to use this template, you must credit Slidesgo by keeping the Thanks slide. Please refer to the next slide to read the instructions for premium users. As a Free user, you are allowed to: - Modify this template. - Use it for both personal and commercial projects. You are not allowed to: - Sublicense, sell or rent any of Slidesgo Content (or a modified version of Slidesgo Content). - Distribute Slidesgo Content unless it has been expressly authorized by Slidesgo. - Include Slidesgo Content in an online or offline database or file. - Offer Slidesgo templates (or modified versions of Slidesgo templates) for download. - Acquire the copyright of Slidesgo Content.
  43. 43. As a Premium user, you can use this template without attributing Slidesgo or keeping the "Thanks" slide. You are allowed to: ● Modify this template. ● Use it for both personal and commercial purposes. ● Hide or delete the “Thanks” slide and the mention to Slidesgo in the credits. ● Share this template in an editable format with people who are not part of your team. You are not allowed to: ● Sublicense, sell or rent this Slidesgo Template (or a modified version of this Slidesgo Template). ● Distribute this Slidesgo Template (or a modified version of this Slidesgo Template) or include it in a database or in any other product or service that offers downloadable images, icons or presentations that may be subject to distribution or resale. ● Use any of the elements that are part of this Slidesgo Template in an isolated and separated way from this Template. ● Register any of the elements that are part of this template as a trademark or logo, or register it as a work in an intellectual property registry or similar. For more information about editing slides, please read our FAQs or visit Slidesgo School: https://slidesgo.com/faqs and https://slidesgo.com/slidesgo-school Instructions for use (premium users)
  44. 44. This presentation has been made using the following fonts: Sofia (https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Sofia) Nunito (https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Nunito) #3b1534 #dd9b9a #781f46 #fbdbba #fcda9b #fff2d6 #fff5df #f1c69a #9e5957 Fonts & colors used
  45. 45. Create your Story with our illustrated concepts. Choose the style you like the most, edit its colors, pick the background and layers you want to show and bring them to life with the animator panel! It will boost your presentation. Check out how it works. Pana Amico Bro Rafiki Cuate Storyset
  46. 46. You can easily resize these resources without losing quality. To change the color, just ungroup the resource and click on the object you want to change. Then, click on the paint bucket and select the color you want. Group the resource again when you’re done. You can also look for more infographics on Slidesgo. Use our editable graphic resources...
  47. 47. JANUARY FEBRUARY MARCH APRIL MAY JUNE PHASE 1 PHASE 2 Task 1 Task 2 Task 1 Task 2 JANUARY FEBRUARY MARCH APRIL PHASE 1 Task 1 Task 2
  48. 48. You can resize these icons without losing quality. You can change the stroke and fill color; just select the icon and click on the paint bucket/pen. In Google Slides, you can also use Flaticon’s extension, allowing you to customize and add even more icons. ...and our sets of editable icons
  49. 49. Educational Icons Medical Icons
  50. 50. Business Icons Teamwork Icons
  51. 51. Help & Support Icons Avatar Icons
  52. 52. Creative Process Icons Performing Arts Icons
  53. 53. Nature Icons
  54. 54. SEO & Marketing Icons

×