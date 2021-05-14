Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modern Kitchen Design Trends for Canada in 2021
If you're ready for a kitchen makeover, we're ready to bring your plans to life.
Modern kitchen design trends for canada in 2021

Keep your Best Modern Kitchen Trends 2021 By Regency Innovations up to date with modern & makeover. Use this guide of the hottest 2021 cabinet & trends.

  1. 1. Modern Kitchen Design Trends for Canada in 2021
  2. 2. The idea of getting brand-new kitchen cabinetry is rather exciting. Especially if it’s been a while since your kitchen was last renovated. If you plan on renovating your kitchen soon, it would be best to know all about the most recent trends so you can figure out what is best for your space. The possibilities are endless. From exposed kitchen storage, smart appliances and patterned flooring to raw surfaces, curved edges and fluted glass, there’s certainly no shortage of super cool Best Modern Kitchen Trends 2021. Remember, the kitchen layout typically reflects who you are, so make the most of your renovation by giving it your special touch! Whether you’re ready to completely revamp your kitchen design or you’re just in need of a little design inspiration for a subtle refresh, there are plenty of ways to update your culinary space. We’ve found the latest, most on-trend kitchen updates for 2021. COLOUR TRENDS IN YOUR KITCHEN
  3. 3. Because they’re so vital to your space and because they make the biggest visual impact, cabinets are the quickest way to transform the look of your kitchen. As gorgeous and fresh as an all-white kitchen can be, more and more people are now craving a splash of brightness. From ultra-vivid pops of colour to fresh takes on retro pastels, colour in the kitchen is the latest way to cheer up your cooking space. To help you narrow down your style choices, here are some hot and emerging cabinet and kitchen colour trends: ● Bright, lemony yellows ● Turquoise and similar aqua blue shades ● Various shades of green, including hunter green and avocado green #protip: The colour in a kitchen – be it on walls, cabinets or fittings – should last for at least five years minimum, so try to look beyond immediate trends and choose a colour that will keep you feeling good long term KITCHEN BACKSPLASH IDEAS
  4. 4. When used creatively, backsplash does for your kitchen what a statement wall does for your bedroom or living room. Moving away from subway tiles, or smaller tiles, many designers are using larger slabs of materials like marble or quartz to create kitchen backsplashes for a smoother, more clean-lined look. Other big changes we’re seeing in tile backsplashes are their size and the portion of the wall they are covering. Large slabs are taking over. These slabs can be marble, quartz, wood, copper, stainless steel, glass….the list goes on. If you’re feeling spendy, take the backsplash tile all the way to the ceiling. It will look luxurious and make the room feel higher. Some of the biggest kitchen backsplash trends dominating 2020: ● Bold, mosaic-like patterns, such as kitchen tiles in alternating colours or textures ● Dark colours (which are also useful for making small kitchens look bigger) ● Ceramic and porcelain tiles #protip: Invest in marble – a beautiful marble counter and backsplash is a classic look that will withstand the test of time. APPLIANCE TRENDS FOR YOUR KITCHEN One of the biggest rising trends in kitchen activity for 2021 is the effort to adopt more healthy practices while eating. And it’s not just the ingredients in the food, but the way the food is prepared that can make something healthy or not. More than ever, homeowners expect appliances to offer customizable capabilities to meet, but not
  5. 5. complicate, busy lifestyles. From LCD screens inside the fridge that can control temperature via Wi-Fi to Bluetooth-enabled devices that give you all power at a distance from your smartphone, the most in-demand kitchen appliances combine both form and function—sleek, modern looks and smart, trend-forward features. Some hot products to watch out for include: ● Mini dishwasher-sink combos ● Multi-cookers and steam ovens ● Built-In Vacuum Sealers ● High-tech controls replace knobs #protip: Out with stainless-steel appliances as metal is a fingerprint magnet. Black stainless steel is an option, but so is colour. Blue, red, orange and yellow are popular!
  6. 6. KITCHEN FLOORING IDEAS Open floor plans have made the kitchen part of the main living space. To create continuity, many designers are extending the wood flooring from the adjacent living area into the kitchen. Although hardwood flooring is prone to water damage, it is less cold and hard than tile flooring. It also has a warm, timeless look. We are seeing a lot of hardwood in the kitchen as this space is no longer a room with four walls but an extension of other gathering spaces adjacent to it. It’s also important to make sure your floor isn’t sensitive to spills, water, stains, etc. In that sense, Oak Hardwood is still the king of kitchen flooring. Another major trend is a throwback to lighter-coloured hardwood. Gone are the days of dark wood floors, now we are seeing lighter brown tones close to fruitwood. With the popularity of modern & transitional styles in kitchen cabinets, adding textures to the floor-like borders has come back in style with chevron and herringbone patterns being the two most popular. Consider one of these beautiful yet durable kitchen flooring ideas for 2020: ● Longer, wider planks are becoming the norm for both hardwood and engineered wood products ● Light colours are also growing in popularity, like shades of blonde or honey ● Herringbone (i.e. woven) floor patterns are a major design trend to watch ● Waterproof flooring like luxury vinyl is an anticipated best-seller #protip: Use more wire-brushed textures, they add a certain richness to the floors and give them the feeling of being hand scraped.
  7. 7. If you’re ready for a kitchen makeover, we’re ready to bring your plans to life. Learn more about Regency Innovations.

