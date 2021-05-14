Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Kitchen Remodel Ideas For homeowners who are building or undertaking home renovations, debating what type of natural woods to go with is a daunting and often, overwhelming task to be faced with. This post can help you with Kitchen Remodel Ideas & Design. It includes everything you need to know about picking the perfect species of wood for your design.
  2. 2. Timber-Timber, Kitchen Winner! Timber is one of the most versatile construction materials in existence. It is classic, beautiful and timeless; and boasts a distinctive character that no other material can match up to. The more one knows about the unique characteristics of wood, the better one can understand the degree of warmth and beauty that it brings to our everyday décor. Kitchens truly are the heart of the home and typically the emphasis point around which you build the rest of your design. Cabinets are the most important component of a kitchen – they’re essentially the framework that everything is built around. So when it comes to crafting cabinetry, they need to be durable, functional, attractive and ready to stand up to everyday use. So what is the best wood for your cabinets, drawer boxes, and cabinet doors?
  3. 3. Picking the Right Wood for Your Kitchen Cabinets Alder & Knotty Alder Alder is one of the softest of all hardwoods and is slowly rising in popularity due to its natural beauty, workability and versatility. This medium density wood dries to a warm honey tone and can be finished to resemble more expensive fine-grained species. Alder is most commonly used for furniture and cabinetry; and due to its structural integrity, it is easy to use for carving, decorative woodwork, and edge-glued panels. Knotty Alder contains a variety of small cracks, bird pecks and open and closed knots of various sizes and colours, that most homeowners keep unfilled in order to contribute to the desired rustic look. Cherry
  4. 4. Cherry is considered to be hardwood but is softer than other woods in its category. The richness of cherry cabinets brings a sense of warmth to interiors. Cherry wood has a smooth, close-grained appearance with uniform texture and random markings, often associated with high-end woodworking. Because cherry wood is light sensitive, it often starts as a light pink colour that darkens and changes to a reddish hue over time – a highly sought-after quality and those who select it, look forward to its evolution. Hickory Hickory is one of the heaviest and hardest woods there is. Hickory wood features dramatic colour variations within a single piece due to its heartwood and sapwood. The colour may range from blonde or white to reddish-brown and dark brown. This naturally contrasting appearance adds to its appeal, but Hickory is a rare choice for custom and semi-custom cabinetry. Mahogany Probably the most well-known luxury wood, mahogany is prized for its straight wood grain giving it the ability to produce very wide boards. It is also known for its durability and rot resistance, which are excellent qualities for kitchen cabinets. This glossy hardwood will stand up to regular use for years when maintained properly and can give your kitchen a luxurious feel. It’s one of the most expensive options, but mahogany cabinets come with quite a few benefits that you won’t find on the more affordable options. Maple If you’re looking for a versatile hardwood that works with a variety of kitchen styles and is highly durable, maple wood is a great option. Naturally pale to creamy white, it often includes reddish streaks that deepen with staining to enhance each piece’s individuality. It is incredibly versatile and is the perfect canvas for a variety of paints or finishes. Maple is highly suitable for cabinetwork and stands up to daily use while resisting dings and dents, making the hardwood perfect for modern kitchens that get frequent use.
  5. 5. Oak Perhaps one of the most loved hardwoods, oak is a very practical wood. It is readily available, affordable and very easy to stain so you can paint it to the colour you prefer. Plus, it makes for beautiful cabinetry that can last for decades. There are two main varieties of oak wood – white oak and red oak. As the name suggests, red oak has a bit of a pinkish tint, while white oak tends to be a bit browner, darker and more yellow; but when stained, the difference between the two species decreases, especially the darker you go. White oak is as durable and a bit stronger than its red counterpart, but both are lightweight, easy to clean, resistant to rot and decay and durable for everyday wear – the perfect hardwood! Walnut Walnut is a fine-grained wood featuring a smooth, fine and straight wood grain with colours that range from deep chocolate to light reddish-gray brown, which polish up nicely and can easily be stained and protected. It offers a more ornate look and is often used to create an antique-style aesthetic. Walnut wood tends to mellow and lighten in colour with age, creating a beautiful look for kitchen interiors.
  6. 6. Let’s Sum it up in a Nutshell We’ve used a variety of wood types over the years, and each one has its own strengths and drawbacks. Take a look at the pros and cons of some of the most common wood types below to help inform your decision. Depending on the aesthetic you’re going for, and expected wear and tear you’re going to put on your new cabinets, you can choose a wood that strikes the right balance of style and durability so you’ll be able to enjoy your cabinets for years to come.
  7. 7. Ready to Start Designing your Dream Kitchen? Timber is a timeless material. It all comes down to how you use it. That’s why it always helps to have experts support and help guide you opt for the best material and finish that reflects your preferences and personality. If you’re ready to build a kitchen that could last a lifetime, it’s time to talk – our team at Regency Renovations is your best choice for home remodelling. Browse through our selection of natural wood options and see what strikes your fancy

