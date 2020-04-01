Reuters/Ipsos Core Political Survey: Coronavirus Tracker (04/01/2020)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
© 2020 Ipsos 1 Core Political Data APRIL 1, 2020 Ipsos Poll Conducted for Thomson Reuters © 2020 Ipsos. All rights reserve...
© 2020 Ipsos 2 For the survey, a sample of 1,114 Americans including 457 Democratic Registered Voters 373 Republican Regis...
© 2020 Ipsos 3 Core Political Data IPSOS POLL CONDUCTED FOR REUTERS The precision of the Reuters/Ipsos online polls is mea...
© 2020 Ipsos 4 • The data were weighted to the U.S. current population data by: – Gender – Age – Education – Ethnicity – R...
© 2020 Ipsos 5 Right Direction/Wrong Track ALL ADULT AMERICANS Right Direction Wrong Track Don’t know 30% 55% 15% All Adul...
© 2020 Ipsos 6 Most Important Problem Facing America ALL ADULT AMERICANS All Adults All Registered Voters Democratic Regis...
© 2020 Ipsos 7 Most Important Problem Facing America ALL ADULT AMERICANS In your opinion, what is the most important probl...
© 2020 Ipsos 8 Donald Trump’s Approval ALL ADULT AMERICANS Overall, do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump i...
© 2020 Ipsos 9 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% Jan20-24,2017 Feb10-14,2017 March3-7,2017 March24-28,2017 April21-25,2017 Ma...
© 2020 Ipsos 10 Issue Approval ALL ADULT AMERICANS Do you approve or disapprove about the way Donald Trump is handling the...
© 2020 Ipsos 11 38% 39% 47% 49% 48%47% 49% 47% 44% 46% 15% 12% 6% 7% 6% March 2-3, 2020 March 9-10, 2020 March 16-17, 2020...
© 2020 Ipsos 12 Behavioral Response to Coronavirus/COVID-19 ALL ADULT AMERICANS All Adults All Registered Voters Democrati...
© 2020 Ipsos 13 ALL ADULT AMERICANS 5% 16% 24% 22% 18% 51% 61% 68% 42% 60% 67% 75% 49% 17% 11% 5% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 6...
© 2020 Ipsos 14 Political Identity 18% 17% 9% 9% 14% 13% 10% 9% 36% 27% 45% 36% 10% 9% Strong Democrat Moderate Democrat L...
© 2020 Ipsos 15 How to Calculate Bayesian Credibility Intervals APPENDIX The calculation of credibility intervals assumes ...
© 2020 Ipsos 16 FOR THIS POLL The Bayesian credibility interval was adjusted using standard weighting design effect 1+L=1....
© 2020 Ipsos 17 ABOUT IPSOS Ipsos ranks third in the global research industry. With a strong presence in 87 countries, Ips...
Reuters/Ipsos Core Political Survey: Coronavirus Tracker (04/01/2020)

Reuters/Ipsos Core Political Survey: Coronavirus Tracker (04/01/2020)

Reuters/Ipsos Core Political Survey: Coronavirus Tracker (04/01/2020)

  1. 1. © 2020 Ipsos 1 Core Political Data APRIL 1, 2020 Ipsos Poll Conducted for Thomson Reuters © 2020 Ipsos. All rights reserved. Contains Ipsos' Confidential and Proprietary information and may not be disclosed or reproduced without the prior written consent of Ipsos.
  2. 2. © 2020 Ipsos 2 For the survey, a sample of 1,114 Americans including 457 Democratic Registered Voters 373 Republican Registered Voters 74 Independent Registered Voters 18+ ages w e r e i n t e r v i e w e d o n l i n e 930 Registered Voters These are findings from an Ipsos poll conducted for date March 30-31, 2020 Core Political Data IPSOS POLL CONDUCTED FOR REUTERS
  3. 3. © 2020 Ipsos 3 Core Political Data IPSOS POLL CONDUCTED FOR REUTERS The precision of the Reuters/Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus the following percentage points For more information about credibility intervals, please see the appendix. 3.3 All Adults 5.2 Democratic Registered Voters 5.8 Republican Registered Voters 13.0 Independent Registered Voters 3.7 All Registered Voters
  4. 4. © 2020 Ipsos 4 • The data were weighted to the U.S. current population data by: – Gender – Age – Education – Ethnicity – Region • Statistical margins of error are not applicable to online polls. • All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error and measurement error. • Figures marked by an asterisk (*) indicate a percentage value of greater than zero but less than one half of one per cent. • Where figures do not sum to 100, this is due to the effects of rounding. • To see more information on this and other Reuters/Ipsos polls, please visit: http://polling.reuters.com/ Core Political Data IPSOS POLL CONDUCTED FOR REUTERS
  5. 5. © 2020 Ipsos 5 Right Direction/Wrong Track ALL ADULT AMERICANS Right Direction Wrong Track Don’t know 30% 55% 15% All Adults Generally speaking, would you say things in this country are heading in the right direction, or are they off on the wrong track? 32% 57% 12% All Registered Voters 11% 80% 9% Democratic Registered Voters 60% 28% 11% Republican Registered Voters 23% 57% 19% Independent Registered Voters
  6. 6. © 2020 Ipsos 6 Most Important Problem Facing America ALL ADULT AMERICANS All Adults All Registered Voters Democratic Registered Voters Republican Registered Voters Independent Registered Voters Economy generally 16% 17% 15% 22% 14% Unemployment / lack of jobs 7% 7% 8% 5% 6% War / foreign conflicts 2% 1% 1% 2% 1% Immigration 6% 7% 2% 13% 3% Terrorism / terrorist attacks 3% 3% 1% 6% 1% Healthcare 29% 30% 39% 19% 39% Energy issues 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% Morality 5% 5% 2% 9% 3% Education 2% 2% 3% 1% 3% Crime 3% 2% 2% 2% 4% Environment 5% 5% 8% 2% 3% Other 16% 18% 17% 18% 16% Don’t know 4% 2% 1% 1% 7% In your opinion, what is the most important problem facing the U.S. today?
  7. 7. © 2020 Ipsos 7 Most Important Problem Facing America ALL ADULT AMERICANS In your opinion, what is the most important problem facing the U.S. today? 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% 40% 45% Economy generally Unemployment / jobs Healthcare Terrorism Immigration 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
  8. 8. © 2020 Ipsos 8 Donald Trump’s Approval ALL ADULT AMERICANS Overall, do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as President? Is that strongly (approve/disapprove) or somewhat (approve/disapprove)? (Asked of those who selected “approve” or “disapprove”) Q2b. If you had to choose, do you lean more towards approve or disapprove? (Asked of those who selected “don’t know”) All Adults Registered Voters Democratic Registered Voters Republican Registered Voters Independent Registered Voters Strongly approve 23% 25% 4% 54% 15% Somewhat approve 19% 18% 8% 31% 19% Lean towards approve 2% 2% 1% 4% 4% Lean towards disapprove 2% 1% 0% 1% 4% Somewhat disapprove 11% 11% 15% 5% 12% Strongly disapprove 39% 40% 70% 5% 36% Not sure 5% 2% 2% 1% 9% TOTAL APPROVE 44% 46% 13% 88% 38% TOTAL DISAPPROVE 51% 52% 86% 11% 52%
  9. 9. © 2020 Ipsos 9 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% Jan20-24,2017 Feb10-14,2017 March3-7,2017 March24-28,2017 April21-25,2017 May12-16,2017 June2-6,2017 June21-27,2017 July14-18,2017 Aug4-8,2017 Aug25-29,2017 Sept15-19,2017 Oct6-10,2017 Oct27-31,2017 Nov17-21,2017 Dec8-12,2017 Dec29,2017-Jan2,… Jan19-23,2018 Feb9-13,2018 March2-6,2018 March23-27,2018 April13-17,2018 May4-8,2018 May25-29,2018 June15-19,2018 July6-10,2018 July27-31,2018 August15-21 Sept5-11,2018 Sept26-Oct2,2018 October17-23,2018 November14-20,2018 December5-11,2018 December26,2018-… January16-22,2019 February6-13,2019 March6-12,2019 March26-April1,2019 April17-23,2019 May10-14,2019 May29-June5,2019 June24-25,2019 July15-16,2019 August1-5,2019 August26-27,2019 Sept16-17,2019 Oct7-8,2019 Oct28-29,2019 Nov18-19,2019 Dec9-10,2019 January13-14,2020 February3-4,2020 March2-3,2020 March30-31,2020 Donald Trump’s Weekly Approval ALL ADULT AMERICANS Overall, do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as President? 44% 51%
  10. 10. © 2020 Ipsos 10 Issue Approval ALL ADULT AMERICANS Do you approve or disapprove about the way Donald Trump is handling the following issues? Strongly approve Somewhat approve Lean towards approve Lean towards disapprove Somewhat disapprove Strongly disapprove Don’t know TOTAL APPROVE TOTAL DISAPPROVE The U.S. economy 24% 16% 14% 8% 9% 23% 6% 53% 41% Healthcare reform 13% 16% 11% 9% 9% 30% 10% 41% 49% Employment and jobs 24% 15% 15% 10% 9% 22% 6% 54% 40% Immigration 22% 14% 9% 8% 8% 33% 5% 46% 49% Coronavirus/COVID-19 20% 17% 12% 9% 8% 30% 6% 48% 46%
  11. 11. © 2020 Ipsos 11 38% 39% 47% 49% 48%47% 49% 47% 44% 46% 15% 12% 6% 7% 6% March 2-3, 2020 March 9-10, 2020 March 16-17, 2020 March 18-24, 2020 March 30-31, 2020 Response to the Coronavirus ALL ADULT AMERICANS Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the following issues? Coronavirus/COVID-19: Total Approve Total Disapprove Don’t know
  12. 12. © 2020 Ipsos 12 Behavioral Response to Coronavirus/COVID-19 ALL ADULT AMERICANS All Adults All Registered Voters Democratic Registered Voters Republican Registered Voters Independent Registered Voters I have kept my children home from school 18% 18% 19% 19% 13% I have worked from home 22% 23% 26% 19% 23% I have canceled or altered upcoming travel plans 36% 38% 38% 41% 29% I have recently purchased surgical masks... other items to shield me from the virus 19% 20% 23% 17% 19% I have avoided physical contact with others, such as handshakes 68% 71% 71% 72% 65% I am washing my hands or using disinfectant more frequently 75% 77% 77% 79% 70% I am avoiding large gatherings of people whenever possible 71% 73% 73% 76% 67% I am avoiding public transportation 38% 40% 43% 40% 31% I have lost my job and no longer go to work 10% 10% 10% 9% 9% My work/business has been forced to close and I no longer go to work, but I am still employed by them 19% 17% 18% 16% 18% Other 4% 4% 3% 5% 6% I have not altered my daily routine 5% 5% 5% 5% 7% Don’t know 2% 1% 1% 0% 4% Have you changed your daily routine in any way specifically because of the coronavirus/COVID-19? Select all that apply
  13. 13. © 2020 Ipsos 13 ALL ADULT AMERICANS 5% 16% 24% 22% 18% 51% 61% 68% 42% 60% 67% 75% 49% 17% 11% 5% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% March 2-3, 2020 March 16-17, 2020 March 18-24, 2020 March 30-31, 2020 Behavioral Response to Coronavirus/COVID-19 Have you changed your daily routine in any way specifically because of the coronavirus/COVID-19? Select all that apply I am washing my hands or using disinfectant more frequently I have avoided physical contact with others, such as handshakes I have worked from home I have not altered my routine
  14. 14. © 2020 Ipsos 14 Political Identity 18% 17% 9% 9% 14% 13% 10% 9% 36% 27% 45% 36% 10% 9% Strong Democrat Moderate Democrat Lean Democrat Lean Republican Moderate Republican Strong Republican Independent Other/Don't know/Refused Democrat Republican Democrat Republican Independent Other/None/Don't know Party ID Party ID w/ Lean ALL ADULT AMERICANS With which political party do you most identify?
  15. 15. © 2020 Ipsos 15 How to Calculate Bayesian Credibility Intervals APPENDIX The calculation of credibility intervals assumes that Y has a binomial distribution conditioned on the parameter θ, i.E., Y|θ~bin(n,θ), where n is the size of our sample. In this setting, Y counts the number of “yes”, or “1”, observed in the sample, so that the sample mean ( ത𝑌) is a natural estimate of the true population proportion θ. This model is often called the likelihood function, and it is a standard concept in both the bayesian and the classical framework. The bayesian 1 statistics combines both the prior distribution and the likelihood function to create a posterior distribution. The posterior distribution represents our opinion about which are the plausible values for θ adjusted after observing the sample data. In reality, the posterior distribution is one’s knowledge base updated using the latest survey information. For the prior and likelihood functions specified here, the posterior distribution is also a beta distribution (π( 𝜃 𝑦 )~β(y+a,n-y+b)), but with updated hyper-parameters. Our credibility interval for θ is based on this posterior distribution. As mentioned above, these intervals represent our belief about which are the most plausible values for θ given our updated knowledge base. There are different ways to calculate these intervals based on π ( 𝜃 𝑦 ). Since we want only one measure of precision for all variables in the survey, analogous to what is done within the classical framework, we will compute the largest possible credibility interval for any observed sample. The worst case occurs when we assume that a=1 and b=1 and y=n/2. Using a simple approximation of the posterior by the normal distribution, the 95% credibility interval is given by, approximately: ഥ𝑌 ∓ 1 𝑛
  16. 16. © 2020 Ipsos 16 FOR THIS POLL The Bayesian credibility interval was adjusted using standard weighting design effect 1+L=1.3 to account for complex weighting2 Examples of credibility intervals for different base sizes are below: How to Calculate Bayesian Credibility Intervals APPENDIX SAMPLE SIZE CREDIBILITY INTERVALS 2,000 2.5 1,500 2.9 1,000 3.5 750 4.1 500 5.0 350 6.0 200 7.9 100 11.2 1 Bayesian Data Analysis, Second Edition, Andrew Gelman, John B. Carlin, Hal S. Stern, Donald B. Rubin, Chapman & Hall/CRC | ISBN: 158488388X | 2003 2 Kish, L. (1992). Weighting for unequal Pi . Journal of Official, Statistics, 8, 2, 183200. Ipsos does not publish data for base sizes (sample sizes) below 100.
  17. 17. © 2020 Ipsos 17 ABOUT IPSOS Ipsos ranks third in the global research industry. With a strong presence in 87 countries, Ipsos employs more than 16,000 people and has the ability to conduct research programs in more than 100 countries. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is controlled and managed by research professionals. They have built a solid Group around a multi-specialist positioning – Media and advertising research; Marketing research; Client and employee relationship management; Opinion & social research; Mobile, Online, Offline data collection and delivery. Ipsos is listed on Eurolist – NYSE – Euronext. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD). ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com GAME CHANGERS At Ipsos we are passionately curious about people, markets, brands and society. We deliver information and analysis that makes our complex world easier and faster to navigate and inspires our clients to make smarter decisions. We believe that our work is important. Security, simplicity, speed and substance applies to everything we do. Through specialisation, we offer our clients a unique depth of knowledge and expertise. Learning from different experiences gives us perspective and inspires us to boldly call things into question, to be creative. By nurturing a culture of collaboration and curiosity, we attract the highest calibre of people who have the ability and desire to influence and shape the future. “GAME CHANGERS” – our tagline – summarises our ambition.

×