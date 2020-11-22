Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Senseis 家庭教師をLINEで手軽に呼べる定額料金制プラットフォーム センセイズ
偉人たちも家庭教師から学んでいた ギリシャの大英雄アレクサンドロス大王は哲学者アリストテレスから、 目の見えなかったヘレン・ケラーはサリバンから、 発明王エジソンも教師だった母親からつきっきりで勉強を教わっていました。 彼らは自分たちの目標やそ...
個別の指導ができる家庭教師が理想 今家庭教師を利用しようとすると、 高額な入会金と授業料、教材費が請求されたり、 派遣する側の都合で講師が割り当てられたりと、 理想的な家庭教師に出会うハードルは高くなってしまっています。 私達は、 それぞれの性...
私達の願い 手軽に「家庭教師」という選択肢を選べるようになってほしい 子どもたちそれぞれの状況に寄り添った教育が受けられるように 「自分に合った先生」に出会ってほしい 勝手に決められた先生ではなく、 保護者の方や生徒さん自身が納得して選んだ先生...
Senseis(センセイズ)とは？ 家庭教師をLineで手軽に呼べる定額料金制プラットフォーム ✔Lineで情報を入力するだけで、条件に合った家庭教師の先生をリストアップ！ ✔リストからではなく、Webサイトで検索して見つけた先生に直接依頼して...
こんなときに是非ご利用ください 【短期集中で家庭教師をつけたい】 ✔ 入試や定期テスト直前の追い込み期 ✔ 夏休みなどの長期休暇で苦手分野を集中的に解消したいとき ✔ 今取り組んでいる単元だけ誰かに教えてほしいとき 【塾と並行して最低限のコスト...
料金・機能面 7 授業料 90分の授業チケット=6,000円※1 キャンペーン中につき初回授業は5,000円 ＜生徒さんの学年や先生の大学に関わらず一律価格！＞ 入会金などの初期費用 一切請求いたしません！ 教材費、交通費、その他の費用 一切請...
他社の家庭教師サービスとのちがい 月々の料金比較 大手家庭教師派遣会社では、広告費や運営費のために 授業料の50～60％が派遣会社の手数料収入となっています。 さらに、2万円を超える入会金や、月々の管理費や教材費など 授業料以外にも料金を請求す...
初回のご利用の流れ 9 Lineアカウント とお友達登録 プロフィール 情報登録※1 希望日時と 科目などの 内容申請 授業チケット のご購入 先生に オファー 当日授業実施 授業レビュー 指導可能な 先生のご提案 ※2,3 先生が オファー承...
サンプル画面 10 プロフィール登録 授業申請 チケット購入
よくある質問と回答（FAQ） 11 授業の時間は90分だけ？ Senseisでは、60分では短すぎ、120分では長すぎると考えており 90分授業に限定してご提供しております。 オンラインで授業してもらえる？ 先生によっては可能です。 授業希望条...
新型コロナウイルス感染症に対する取り組み ご家庭で対面指導を希望され、教師が同意した場合は、感染症対策を徹底することで、指導を行うことといたします。 ※先生に対しては、対面指導を行う際の感染症対策を徹底する旨周知しております ■当組合からご家庭...
連絡先 13 Line公式アカウント 開発フォーラム LineグループWebサイト ↑登録はこちらから！
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Senseisサービス紹介資料_家庭向け_1123

17 views

Published on

Senseisサービス紹介資料_家庭向け_1123

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Senseisサービス紹介資料_家庭向け_1123

  1. 1. Senseis 家庭教師をLINEで手軽に呼べる定額料金制プラットフォーム センセイズ
  2. 2. 偉人たちも家庭教師から学んでいた ギリシャの大英雄アレクサンドロス大王は哲学者アリストテレスから、 目の見えなかったヘレン・ケラーはサリバンから、 発明王エジソンも教師だった母親からつきっきりで勉強を教わっていました。 彼らは自分たちの目標やそれぞれの事情に合った教育を受けるために、 学校ではなく自らの「師」のもとで勉学に励み、その後偉大な人物になりました。 2
  3. 3. 個別の指導ができる家庭教師が理想 今家庭教師を利用しようとすると、 高額な入会金と授業料、教材費が請求されたり、 派遣する側の都合で講師が割り当てられたりと、 理想的な家庭教師に出会うハードルは高くなってしまっています。 私達は、 それぞれの性格や目標に合った個別の指導ができる家庭教師についてもらうことが 理想の勉強スタイルだと信じて実現を目指しています。 3
  4. 4. 私達の願い 手軽に「家庭教師」という選択肢を選べるようになってほしい 子どもたちそれぞれの状況に寄り添った教育が受けられるように 「自分に合った先生」に出会ってほしい 勝手に決められた先生ではなく、 保護者の方や生徒さん自身が納得して選んだ先生から学べるように 4
  5. 5. Senseis(センセイズ)とは？ 家庭教師をLineで手軽に呼べる定額料金制プラットフォーム ✔Lineで情報を入力するだけで、条件に合った家庭教師の先生をリストアップ！ ✔リストからではなく、Webサイトで検索して見つけた先生に直接依頼してもOK！ ✔料金は生徒さんの学年や先生の大学に関わらず一律定額の授業料のみ！ ＜入会金や事務手数料、交通費すら授業料以外には一切請求いたしません！＞ ✔「とりあえず1回だけ」、「テスト前の1ヶ月間だけ」などの短期間のご利用も追加コスト無し！ ✔スマホ決済（LinePay）なので、面倒なクレジットカードの入力作業や銀行振込は不要！ 5
  6. 6. こんなときに是非ご利用ください 【短期集中で家庭教師をつけたい】 ✔ 入試や定期テスト直前の追い込み期 ✔ 夏休みなどの長期休暇で苦手分野を集中的に解消したいとき ✔ 今取り組んでいる単元だけ誰かに教えてほしいとき 【塾と並行して最低限のコストで家庭教師を呼びたい】 ✔ 塾や学校の勉強に遅れてしまって、個別に対応してほしいとき 【自分で納得して家庭教師を選びたい】 ✔ 業者の都合ではなく、自分たちで先生を決めたいとき 6
  7. 7. 料金・機能面 7 授業料 90分の授業チケット=6,000円※1 キャンペーン中につき初回授業は5,000円 ＜生徒さんの学年や先生の大学に関わらず一律価格！＞ 入会金などの初期費用 一切請求いたしません！ 教材費、交通費、その他の費用 一切請求いたしません！ 決済手段 LinePay※2 授業スタイル 家庭教師の先生と1対1の授業を90分間  ご自宅での対面授業でも  web通話ツールを使ったオンライン指導も可 先生の選び方  Lineでのヒアリングをもとに複数人をご提案  webサイトから検索して選んでオファーすることも可能 ※1 複数チケットの同時購入で割引予定 ※2 その他の決済手段については順次追加予定
  8. 8. 他社の家庭教師サービスとのちがい 月々の料金比較 大手家庭教師派遣会社では、広告費や運営費のために 授業料の50～60％が派遣会社の手数料収入となっています。 さらに、2万円を超える入会金や、月々の管理費や教材費など 授業料以外にも料金を請求することがあります。 Senseisは無駄なコストを削減し、ご家庭の負担を軽くしています。 定額制にすることで運営にかかる手数料も圧縮され、 先生にお支払いする報酬も大手家庭教師派遣会社以上の 水準を達成しています。 8 Senseis 授業料 24,000円 大手家庭教師 派遣会社 授業料 3万円程度 ※1時間あたり 5,000円程度 交通費 管理費 5,000円 ※公立高校志望の中学3年生 週1回（月4回）90分授業の場合
  9. 9. 初回のご利用の流れ 9 Lineアカウント とお友達登録 プロフィール 情報登録※1 希望日時と 科目などの 内容申請 授業チケット のご購入 先生に オファー 当日授業実施 授業レビュー 指導可能な 先生のご提案 ※2,3 先生が オファー承諾 ※1 2回目以降のご利用時には、プロフィールの登録は不要です ※2 webサイトからキーワードやタグ検索でご自身で先生を探していただくことも可能です ※3 前回指導した先生に再度オファーする場合は、依頼履歴からかんたんに申請していただくことができます
  10. 10. サンプル画面 10 プロフィール登録 授業申請 チケット購入
  11. 11. よくある質問と回答（FAQ） 11 授業の時間は90分だけ？ Senseisでは、60分では短すぎ、120分では長すぎると考えており 90分授業に限定してご提供しております。 オンラインで授業してもらえる？ 先生によっては可能です。 授業希望条件に「オンライン希望」と入力していただくと、 オンライン指導可能な先生をご提案します。 どうやって先生が選ばれるの？ プロフィールと授業希望条件に合致する先生をご提案しております。 オファーが承諾されないこともある？ たまたま都合が合わなかった場合などで承諾されないこともあります。 その場合、別の先生にオファーしていただきますようお願いします。 以前来てもらった先生に継続して 授業してもらいたいときは？ 授業予約フローから「前回依頼した先生」を選択していただくことで、 同じ先生にかんたんにオファーをすることができます。 授業のカリキュラムは決まっている？ 運営からは先生に指導ガイドラインをお渡ししております。 具体的な指導内容については先生におまかせしておりますので、 必要に応じてご家庭で先生に直接指示・依頼してください。
  12. 12. 新型コロナウイルス感染症に対する取り組み ご家庭で対面指導を希望され、教師が同意した場合は、感染症対策を徹底することで、指導を行うことといたします。 ※先生に対しては、対面指導を行う際の感染症対策を徹底する旨周知しております ■当組合からご家庭様へ、感染症対策へのご協力のお願い 対面指導を行う場合には、下記ご協力をお願いいたします。  37.5 度以上の発熱や咳等呼吸器症状、体調不良がない万全な状態で臨んでいただく ※ご家族様の中に上記症状がみられる方がいらっしゃる場合には、指導中止にご協力をお願いいたします  先生訪問時に、手洗い・うがいを許可していただく  生徒は原則としてマスクを着用していただき（着用不要のご意向の場合は、その限りでありません）、先生のマスク 着用を許可していただく  万が一、新型コロナウイルス感染症が疑われる場合、各自治体の帰国者・接触者相談センターおよび当組合へ速 やかに連絡し、対面指導を中止していただく 12
  13. 13. 連絡先 13 Line公式アカウント 開発フォーラム LineグループWebサイト ↑登録はこちらから！

×