Senseisサービス紹介資料_先生向け_1123

Senseis 家庭教師をLINEで手軽に呼べる定額料金制プラットフォーム
偉人たちも家庭教師から学んでいた ギリシャの大英雄アレクサンドロス大王は哲学者アリストテレスから、 目の見えなかったヘレン・ケラーはサリバンから、 発明王エジソンも教師だった母親からつきっきりで勉強を教わっていました。 彼らは自分たちの目標やそ...
個別の指導ができる家庭教師が理想 今家庭教師サービスは 高額な入会金と授業料、教材費を請求したり、 派遣する側の都合で講師が割り当てられたりと、 理想的な家庭教師に出会うハードルは高くなってしまっています。 私達は、 それぞれの性格や目標に合っ...
私達の願い 手軽に「家庭教師」という選択肢を選べるようになってほしい 子どもたちそれぞれの状況に寄り添った教育が受けられるように 「自分に合った先生」に出会ってほしい 勝手に決められた先生ではなく、 保護者の方や生徒さん自身が納得して選んだ先生...
Senseis（センセイズ）とは？ 家庭教師をlineで手軽に呼べる定額料金制プラットフォーム Lineを通じて家庭からのオファーが届く！ 授業報酬は生徒さんの学年や先生の大学に関わらず一律定額！ 授業後報告もスマホから！その他の事務作業...
報酬・機能面について 6 報酬 3,5000円/90分 ※時給2,000円+交通費500円（定期券内外問わず一律） 報酬支払先 LinePay・銀行振込 ※銀行振込の場合手数料がかかることがあります 報酬支払時期 月末締めの翌月15日払い 授業...
初回の登録から利用の流れ 7 Lineアカウントと お友達登録 プロフィールと 希望条件登録 ご家庭から オファー※ 授業実施 授業後報告 報酬支払 ※オファーの内容は、「生徒の学年、性別」「指導科目と内容」「指導希望日時」「最寄り駅」などです...
サンプル画面 8 プロフィール登録 開発中 授業オファー 授業後報告 開発中
よくある質問と回答（FAQ） 9 授業の時間は90分だけ？ Senseisでは、60分では短すぎ、120分では長すぎると考えており 90分授業に限定してご提供しております。 オンラインで授業も可能？ 授業希望条件に「オンライン希望」と入力してい...
新型コロナウイルス感染症に対する取り組み ご家庭で対面指導を希望され、教師が同意した場合は、感染症対策を徹底することで、指導を行うことといたします。 ■当組合から先生の皆さまへ、感染症対策へのご協力のお願い 対面指導を行う場合には、下記ご協力を...
連絡先 11 Line公式アカウント 開発フォーラム LineグループWebサイト ↑登録はこちらから！
  1. 1. Senseis 家庭教師をLINEで手軽に呼べる定額料金制プラットフォーム
  2. 2. 偉人たちも家庭教師から学んでいた ギリシャの大英雄アレクサンドロス大王は哲学者アリストテレスから、 目の見えなかったヘレン・ケラーはサリバンから、 発明王エジソンも教師だった母親からつきっきりで勉強を教わっていました。 彼らは自分たちの目標やそれぞれの事情に合った教育を受けるために、 学校ではなく自らの「師」のもとで勉学に励み、その後偉大な人物になりました。 2
  3. 3. 個別の指導ができる家庭教師が理想 今家庭教師サービスは 高額な入会金と授業料、教材費を請求したり、 派遣する側の都合で講師が割り当てられたりと、 理想的な家庭教師に出会うハードルは高くなってしまっています。 私達は、 それぞれの性格や目標に合った個別の指導ができる家庭教師についてもらうことが 理想の勉強スタイルだと信じて実現を目指しています。 3
  4. 4. 私達の願い 手軽に「家庭教師」という選択肢を選べるようになってほしい 子どもたちそれぞれの状況に寄り添った教育が受けられるように 「自分に合った先生」に出会ってほしい 勝手に決められた先生ではなく、 保護者の方や生徒さん自身が納得して選んだ先生から学べるように 4
  5. 5. Senseis（センセイズ）とは？ 家庭教師をlineで手軽に呼べる定額料金制プラットフォーム Lineを通じて家庭からのオファーが届く！ 授業報酬は生徒さんの学年や先生の大学に関わらず一律定額！ 授業後報告もスマホから！その他の事務作業は一切なし！ 「暇な時間だけ」や「長期休暇の1ヶ月間だけ」といった不定期や短期間のご利用もOK！ 報酬はLinePayで受け取ることも可能！ 5
  6. 6. 報酬・機能面について 6 報酬 3,5000円/90分 ※時給2,000円+交通費500円（定期券内外問わず一律） 報酬支払先 LinePay・銀行振込 ※銀行振込の場合手数料がかかることがあります 報酬支払時期 月末締めの翌月15日払い 授業スタイル 1対1の授業を90分間  ご自宅での対面授業でも  web通話ツールを使ったオンライン指導も可 ※従来の塾や家庭教師と異なり「この生徒の担当」ではなく、オファーの度に授業をしていただく形式をとっています。 そのため、「毎週水曜日の16時～」といった決められた時間の拘束はありません。
  7. 7. 初回の登録から利用の流れ 7 Lineアカウントと お友達登録 プロフィールと 希望条件登録 ご家庭から オファー※ 授業実施 授業後報告 報酬支払 ※オファーの内容は、「生徒の学年、性別」「指導科目と内容」「指導希望日時」「最寄り駅」などです。 オファー内容を見て、承諾することで授業が確定します。
  8. 8. サンプル画面 8 プロフィール登録 開発中 授業オファー 授業後報告 開発中
  9. 9. よくある質問と回答（FAQ） 9 授業の時間は90分だけ？ Senseisでは、60分では短すぎ、120分では長すぎると考えており 90分授業に限定してご提供しております。 オンラインで授業も可能？ 授業希望条件に「オンライン希望」と入力していただくと、 オンライン指導希望のご家庭からオファーが届くようになります。 どうやってオファーが届くの？ プロフィールと授業希望条件に合致する先生をご家庭にご提案し、 その中からご家庭に選ばれた先生にオファーが届きます。 オファーは必ず承諾しなくていけないの？ たまたま都合が合わなかった場合などで承諾しないことも可能です。 同じ生徒に継続して授業するときには どうすればいい？ ご家庭側が授業予約フローから「前回依頼した先生」を選択していただくことで、 同じ先生にかんたんにオファーをすることができます。 授業のカリキュラムは決まっている？ 運営からは先生に指導ガイドラインをお渡しします。 具体的な指導内容については先生におまかせいたしますので、 必要に応じてご家庭で先生に直接指示・依頼を受けてください。
  10. 10. 新型コロナウイルス感染症に対する取り組み ご家庭で対面指導を希望され、教師が同意した場合は、感染症対策を徹底することで、指導を行うことといたします。 ■当組合から先生の皆さまへ、感染症対策へのご協力のお願い 対面指導を行う場合には、下記ご協力をお願いいたします。  37.5 度以上の発熱や咳等呼吸器症状、体調不良がない万全な状態で臨んでいただく ※上記症状がみられる方がいらっしゃる場合には、指導中止の連絡を速やかに当組合にご連絡ください  訪問時に、手洗い・うがいをさせていただく  訪問中は原則としてマスクを着用していただく（ご家庭が着用不要のご意向の場合は、その限りでありません）  万が一、新型コロナウイルス感染症が疑われる場合、各自治体の帰国者・接触者相談センターおよび当組合へ速 やかに連絡し、対面指導を中止していただく 10
  11. 11. 連絡先 11 Line公式アカウント 開発フォーラム LineグループWebサイト ↑登録はこちらから！

