Unit 2 Phonetics & Phonology Slides (Part 1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IN THE NAME OF ALLAH, THE MOST BENIFICENT, THE MOST MERCIFUL
َ‫ص‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫ك‬ ٍ‫د‬َّ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ُ‫م‬ ِّ‫ل‬‫آ‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫و‬ ٍ‫د‬َّ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ُ‫م‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ِّ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ َّ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َّ‫الل‬ِّ‫ل‬‫...
SARDAR BAHADUR KHAN WOMEN’S UNIVERSITY QUETTA FACULTY OF HUMANITIES DEPARTMENT OF ENGLISH
Important Note for my Students: All of your course-planners, video-lectures, audio-lectures, slides, and additional readin...
SARDAR BAHADUR KHAN WOMEN’S UNIVERSITY QUETTA FACULTY OF HUMANITIES DEPARTMENT OF ENGLISH JUNE 2020 COURSE TITLE: Phonetic...
IPA Phonemes
PHONEME Pronunciation:/ˈfəʊniːm/ Etymology: Greek phōnēma “sound” Phoneme refers to any of the perceptually discrete units...
INCONSISTENCY BETWEEN SOUNDS AND SPELLINGS IN ENGLISH Some Examples: The letter C is pronounced differently in words like ...
International Phonetic Alphabet (IPA) The International Phonetic Alphabet (IPA) is an alphabetic system of phonetic notati...
VOWEL PHONEMES/ VOWELS: Pronunciation: /vaʊəl/ Etymology: Latin vocalis “vocal” Vowels are the speech sounds that are prod...
Monophthongs / Simple or Pure Vowels Pronunciation:/mɒnəfθɒŋ/ Etymology: Greek monos “single” + phthongos “sound” Monophth...
S. N. SHORT VOWELS EXAMPLES PHONETIC TRANSCRIPTION 1. /ɪ/ as in 'his' /hɪz/ 2. /e/ as in 'selling' /selɪŋ/ 3. /æ/ as in 'f...
S.N. LONG VOWELS EXAMPLES PHONETIC TRANSCRIPTION 1. /i:/ as in 'bee' /biː/ 2. /a:/ as in 'far ' /fɑː(r)/ 3. /ɔː/ as in 'mo...
Diphthongs Pronunciation: /dɪfθɒŋ/ Etymology: Greek diphthongos, from di- “twice” + phthongos “voice, sound” Diphthongs re...
S. No Diphthongs Examples Phonetic transcriptions Descriptions 1. 2. 3. /eɪ / /aɪ/ /ɔɪ/ as in ‘cake’ as in ‘my’ as in ‘toy...
6. 7. 8. /ɪə/ /eə/ /ʊə/ as in ‘near’ as in ‘fair’ as in ‘sure’ /nɪə(r) /feə(r)/ /ʃʊə(r)/ Centring Diphthongs ending in /ə/...
TRIPHTHONGS Pronunciation: /ˈtrɪfθɒŋ/ Etymology: Ancient Greek: triphthong “having three voices” Triphthongs refer to the ...
S.No. Triphthongs Examples Phonetic transcriptions 1 /eɪə/ as in ‘player’ /ˈpleɪə(r)/ 2 /aɪə/ as in ‘hire’ /ˈhaɪə(r)/ 3 /ɔ...
4 /əʊə/ as in ‘lower’ /ˈləʊə(r)/ 5 /aʊə/ as in ‘power’ /ˈpaʊə(r)/ TRIPHTHONGS .
How can we analyze vowel phonemes? We can analyze vowels in terms of the way the shapes of the vocal tract changes during ...
1. The vertical difference between the upper surface of the tongue and the roof of the mouth If we compare the pronunciati...
While pronouncing the long vowel /a:/, as in 'far ‘ /fɑː(r)/ , the mouth is open and there is greater distance between the...
2. The Part of the Tongue Raised The part of the tongue which is raised marks the second criterion used to distinguish bet...
Vowels which are pronounced when the central part of the tongue is raised high, are called Central Vowels. Examples: /ɜː/,...
3. The shape of the lips The shape of the lips is the third criterion used to distinguish between vowels. Thus we can have...
CARDINAL VOWELS Cardinal vowels are a set of reference vowels used by phoneticians in describing the vowel phonemes of any...
PRIMARY CARDINAL VOWELS
Vowel Quadrilateral / vowel trapezium showing English short & long vowels
CONSONANTS Pronunciation: /ˈkɒns(ə)nənt/ Etymology: Latin consonare “to sound together” Consonants refer to the speech sou...
10 /ð/ as in ‘this’ /ðɪs/ 11 /s/ as in ‘soft’ /sɒft/ 12 /z/ as in ‘zealous’ /ˈzeləs/ 13 /ʃ/ as in ‘ship’ /ʃɪp/ 14 /ʒ/ as i...
17 /m/ as in ‘mouth’ /maʊθ/ 18 /r/ as in ‘roll’ /rəʊl/ 19 /n/ as in ‘nice’ /naɪs/ 20 /j/ as in ‘yield’ /jiːld/ 21 /ŋ/ as i...
ALLOPHONES While the phoneme is the abstract unit or sound type (‘in the mind’), there are many different versions of that...
For example, the [t] sound in the word tar is normally pronounced with a stronger puff of air than is present in the [t] s...
Similarly, [D] another phone. In the pronunciation of a word like eighth (/etθ/), the inﬂuence of the ﬁnal dental [θ] soun...
MINIMAL PAIRS Phonemic distinctions in a language can be tested via pairs and sets of words. When two words such as pat an...
Such pairs have traditionally been used in the teaching of English as a second/ foreign language to help students develop ...
Phonotactics This type of exercise involving minimal sets also allows us to see that there are specific patterns in the ty...
acceptable if, at some future time, they came into use; such kinds of words hence represent ‘accidental’ gaps in the vocab...
BIBLIOGRAPHY Roach, P. (2009). English Phonetics and Phonology A Practical Course. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press. ...
Unit 2 Phonetics & Phonology Slides (Part 1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit 2 Phonetics & Phonology Slides (Part 1)

41 views

Published on

Unit 2 Part 1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit 2 Phonetics & Phonology Slides (Part 1)

  1. 1. IN THE NAME OF ALLAH, THE MOST BENIFICENT, THE MOST MERCIFUL
  2. 2. َ‫ص‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫ك‬ ٍ‫د‬َّ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ُ‫م‬ ِّ‫ل‬‫آ‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫و‬ ٍ‫د‬َّ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ُ‫م‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ِّ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ َّ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َّ‫الل‬ِّ‫ل‬‫آ‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫و‬ َ‫م‬‫ي‬ِّ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ب‬ِّ‫إ‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ت‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ل‬ ُ‫م‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ك‬ ِّ‫ار‬َ‫ب‬ َّ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َّ‫الل‬ ،ٌ‫د‬‫ي‬ ِّ‫ج‬َ‫م‬ ٌ‫د‬‫ي‬ِّ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ َ‫ك‬َّ‫ن‬ِّ‫إ‬ ،َ‫م‬‫ي‬ِّ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ب‬ِّ‫إ‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ك‬َ‫ار‬َ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫ك‬ ٍ‫د‬َّ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ُ‫م‬ ِّ‫ل‬‫آ‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫و‬ ٍ‫د‬َّ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ ِّ‫ج‬َ‫م‬ ٌ‫د‬‫ي‬ِّ‫م‬َ‫ح‬ َ‫ك‬َّ‫ن‬ِّ‫إ‬ ،َ‫م‬‫ي‬ِّ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ب‬ِّ‫إ‬ ِّ‫ل‬‫آ‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫و‬ َ‫م‬‫ي‬ِّ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ب‬ِّ‫إ‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ٌ‫د‬‫ي‬ O Allah, bestow Your favor on Muhammad (‫)ﷺ‬ and on the family of Muhammad (‫)ﷺ‬ as You have bestowed Your favor on Ibrahim (alayhi s-salām)and on the family of Ibrahim (alayhi s-salām). You are Praiseworthy, Most Glorious. O Allah, bless Muhammad (‫)ﷺ‬ and the family of Muhammad (‫)ﷺ‬ as You have blessed Ibrahim (alayhi s-salām) and the family of Ibrahim (alayhi s-salām). You are Praiseworthy, the Most Glorious.
  3. 3. SARDAR BAHADUR KHAN WOMEN’S UNIVERSITY QUETTA FACULTY OF HUMANITIES DEPARTMENT OF ENGLISH
  4. 4. Important Note for my Students: All of your course-planners, video-lectures, audio-lectures, slides, and additional readings, have been uploaded on SBKWU’s official LMS website, as well as on Course Instructor’s website mentioned below: https://erudition.page.tl/ . The uploaded content is concise and easy to understand. If you face any problem or need any clarification, feel free to contact your Course Instructor at: https://erudition.page.tl/Contact-your- teacher.htm In order to pursue details of your other courses, please contact your (other) concerned teachers. (Note: Slides may not provide a comprehensive view of the topics, (as slides essentially include the main outlines of the important themes) students are hence required to download complete video lectures as prepared and uploaded by your course instructor , (explaining the outlines as mentioned in these slides) so as to ensure a better learning. Regards Course Instructor
  5. 5. SARDAR BAHADUR KHAN WOMEN’S UNIVERSITY QUETTA FACULTY OF HUMANITIES DEPARTMENT OF ENGLISH JUNE 2020 COURSE TITLE: Phonetics and Phonology CLASS: BS 2ND SEMESTER COURSE OBJECTIVES: The course aims to build on the background knowledge of phonological description & theory in order to explain the theories & the principles regulating the use of sounds in spoken language; train students in the skill of transcribing spoken languages particularly English; & examine cross- linguistic similarities & variation in speech sounds.
  6. 6. IPA Phonemes
  7. 7. PHONEME Pronunciation:/ˈfəʊniːm/ Etymology: Greek phōnēma “sound” Phoneme refers to any of the perceptually discrete units of speech sounds in a language. It is because of phonemes that we can differentiate one word from another. Phonemes are divided into two broader categories: 1. Vowels 2. Consonants
  8. 8. INCONSISTENCY BETWEEN SOUNDS AND SPELLINGS IN ENGLISH Some Examples: The letter C is pronounced differently in words like cut, cat, cotton, perception, receive, accent etc . The letter g is pronounced differently in words like guess, got, guide, gross, age, large, huge, etc. Sometimes, some letters are not pronounced at all e.g: debt, subtle, doubt, Plumb, dumb, muscle, scene, science etc. Similarly, there are various variants of /ʃ/ sounds like in case of words: Shop, ocean, machine ,brochure, section, special , etc.
  9. 9. International Phonetic Alphabet (IPA) The International Phonetic Alphabet (IPA) is an alphabetic system of phonetic notation devised by the International Phonetic Association in the late 19th century as a standardized representation of the sounds of spoken language. The IPA is used by lexicographers, learners of English as L2, students, teachers, linguists, speech-language pathologists and translators.
  10. 10. VOWEL PHONEMES/ VOWELS: Pronunciation: /vaʊəl/ Etymology: Latin vocalis “vocal” Vowels are the speech sounds that are produced when the mouth is open in its position and the stream of breath is not obstructed by tongue, teeth, or lips. Vowels are further divided into following categories: i. Monophthongs (Single vowels) ii. Diphthongs (Combination of two vowels) iii. Triphthongs (Combination of three vowels)
  11. 11. Monophthongs / Simple or Pure Vowels Pronunciation:/mɒnəfθɒŋ/ Etymology: Greek monos “single” + phthongos “sound” Monophthong refers to a simple or pure vowel phoneme that is single in its phonetic existence (i.e. it has an independently perceived auditory attribute). During the production of monophthong, a speaker may observe a fixed articulation at the beginning and end as there is no glide or movement from one phonological position towards another. In case of other kinds of vowel phonemes, (i.e. diphthongs and triphthongs) the glide of the kind performs a prominent role. Monophthongs are divided into short and long vowels.
  12. 12. S. N. SHORT VOWELS EXAMPLES PHONETIC TRANSCRIPTION 1. /ɪ/ as in 'his' /hɪz/ 2. /e/ as in 'selling' /selɪŋ/ 3. /æ/ as in 'fan' /fæn/ 4. /ʌ/ as in 'such' /sʌtʃ/ 5. /ɒ/ as in 'rod' /rɒd/ 6. /ʊ/ as in 'wood' /wʊd/ 7. /u/ as in ‘actual’ /ˈæktʃuəl/ 8. /ə/ as in ‘around’ /əˈraʊnd/ 9. /i/ as in ‘happy’ /ˈhæpi/ SHORT VOWELS
  13. 13. S.N. LONG VOWELS EXAMPLES PHONETIC TRANSCRIPTION 1. /i:/ as in 'bee' /biː/ 2. /a:/ as in 'far ' /fɑː(r)/ 3. /ɔː/ as in 'more' /mɔː(r)/ 4. /u:/ as in 'boot' /buːt/ 5. /ɜː/ as in 'earn' /ɜːn/ LONG VOWELS
  14. 14. Diphthongs Pronunciation: /dɪfθɒŋ/ Etymology: Greek diphthongos, from di- “twice” + phthongos “voice, sound” Diphthongs refer to the combination of two vowel phonemes. During the production of diphthongs, there is a glide or movement from one vowel towards another; the first part (i.e. the sound of the first vowel) is pronounced with an emphasis as compared to the second part. Diphthongs are eight in number.
  15. 15. S. No Diphthongs Examples Phonetic transcriptions Descriptions 1. 2. 3. /eɪ / /aɪ/ /ɔɪ/ as in ‘cake’ as in ‘my’ as in ‘toy’ /keɪk/ /maɪ/ /tɔɪ/ Closing Diphthongs ending in /ɪ/ 4. 5. /əʊ/ /aʊ/ as in ‘go’ as in ‘town’ /gəʊ/ /taʊn/ Closing Diphthongs ending in /ʊ/ DIPHTHONGS
  16. 16. 6. 7. 8. /ɪə/ /eə/ /ʊə/ as in ‘near’ as in ‘fair’ as in ‘sure’ /nɪə(r) /feə(r)/ /ʃʊə(r)/ Centring Diphthongs ending in /ə/ DIPHTHONGS S. No Diphthongs Examples Phonetic transcriptions Descriptions
  17. 17. TRIPHTHONGS Pronunciation: /ˈtrɪfθɒŋ/ Etymology: Ancient Greek: triphthong “having three voices” Triphthongs refer to the combination of three vowel phonemes that are pronounced in one syllable; (the three vowel phonemes in triphthongs are composed of five closing diphthongs with a central vowel schwa (ə) added to the end). Triphthongs are the most complex English sounds of the vowel type ; they can be rather difficult to pronounce and very difficult to recognize (Roach, 2009).
  18. 18. S.No. Triphthongs Examples Phonetic transcriptions 1 /eɪə/ as in ‘player’ /ˈpleɪə(r)/ 2 /aɪə/ as in ‘hire’ /ˈhaɪə(r)/ 3 /ɔɪə/ as in ‘royal’ /ˈrɔɪəl/ TRIPHTHONGS
  19. 19. 4 /əʊə/ as in ‘lower’ /ˈləʊə(r)/ 5 /aʊə/ as in ‘power’ /ˈpaʊə(r)/ TRIPHTHONGS .
  20. 20. How can we analyze vowel phonemes? We can analyze vowels in terms of the way the shapes of the vocal tract changes during their production. There are three factors that we have to take into account while specifying how the shape of the vocal tract changes during the production of different vowels: 1. The vertical difference between the upper surface of the tongue and the roof of the mouth 2. The part of the tongue raised 3. The shape of the lips
  21. 21. 1. The vertical difference between the upper surface of the tongue and the roof of the mouth If we compare the pronunciation of vowels in the words bee and far , we can see how the position of our tongue changes . When we produce the vowel phoneme in bee, the tongue is raised high, so that the surface of the tongue is very close to the roof of mouth. This position of the tongue is called close and the vowels produced with the tongue raised close to the roof of mouth are called close vowels: EXAMPLES OF CLOSE VOWELS 1. /i:/ as in 'bee’ /biː/ 2. /a:/ as in 'far ‘ /fɑː(r)/
  22. 22. While pronouncing the long vowel /a:/, as in 'far ‘ /fɑː(r)/ , the mouth is open and there is greater distance between the surface of the tongue and the roof of mouth, this position is termed open and the vowel produced is called an open vowel . In the same way, we can have above half close vowels, for example: /ɪ/ as in 'his‘ /hɪz/, and /ʊ/ as in 'wood’ /wʊd/. We can have the following positions as well in the same manner: Between half close and half open vowels: /e/, /ɜː/, /ɔː/ Below half open vowels:/ə/, /æ/ Above open vowels: /ʌ/, /ɒ/
  23. 23. 2. The Part of the Tongue Raised The part of the tongue which is raised marks the second criterion used to distinguish between vowels. Vowels which are pronounced when the front of the tongue is raised high, are called Front Vowels. For Example: / i: / as in beat, / e / as in bet, / ɪ / as in sit, / æ / as in cat Vowels which are pronounced when the back of the tongue is raised high, are called Back Vowels. Examples: /uː/ (as in boot), /ʊ/ as in wood , /ɔ:/ (as in law), /ɒ/ (as in got)
  24. 24. Vowels which are pronounced when the central part of the tongue is raised high, are called Central Vowels. Examples: /ɜː/, as in bird, /ʌ/, as in shut, and /ə/, as in attract
  25. 25. 3. The shape of the lips The shape of the lips is the third criterion used to distinguish between vowels. Thus we can have two types of vowels on the basis of the shape of lips: Rounded vowels: (produced when lips are rounded) Examples: /uː/ (as in food), /ʊ/ as in good, /ɔ:/ (as in door), /ɒ (as in rot) Unrounded vowels: (produced when lips are spread) For Example: / i: / as in beat, / e / as in bet, / ɪ / as in sit, / æ as in cat
  26. 26. CARDINAL VOWELS Cardinal vowels are a set of reference vowels used by phoneticians in describing the vowel phonemes of any language. For instance, the vowel of the English word “keep " can be described with reference to cardinal vowel 1, [i], which is the cardinal vowel closest to it. Because of the difficulty of observing the precise tongue positions that occur in vowels, a set of eight cardinal vowels has been devised to act as reference points. The current system of Cardinal Vowels has been devised by Daniel Jones (1881 – 1967), a London-born British phonetician.
  27. 27. PRIMARY CARDINAL VOWELS
  28. 28. Vowel Quadrilateral / vowel trapezium showing English short & long vowels
  29. 29. CONSONANTS Pronunciation: /ˈkɒns(ə)nənt/ Etymology: Latin consonare “to sound together” Consonants refer to the speech sounds that are produced when the stream of breath is completely or incompletely obstructed / blocked through the articulators like tongue, teeth, or lips. There are twenty four consonants in English, produced according to the airflow restriction that shapes the oral cavity in various ways.
  30. 30. 10 /ð/ as in ‘this’ /ðɪs/ 11 /s/ as in ‘soft’ /sɒft/ 12 /z/ as in ‘zealous’ /ˈzeləs/ 13 /ʃ/ as in ‘ship’ /ʃɪp/ 14 /ʒ/ as in ‘joy’ /dʒɔɪ/ 15 /h/ as in ‘host’ /həʊst/ 16 / l / as in ‘linger’ /ˈlɪŋɡə(r)/ CONSONANTS
  31. 31. 17 /m/ as in ‘mouth’ /maʊθ/ 18 /r/ as in ‘roll’ /rəʊl/ 19 /n/ as in ‘nice’ /naɪs/ 20 /j/ as in ‘yield’ /jiːld/ 21 /ŋ/ as in ‘king’ /kɪŋ/ 22 /w/ as in ‘wizard’ /ˈwɪzəd/ 23 /tʃ/ as in ‘chair’ /tʃeə(r)/ 24 /dʒ/ as in ‘jug’ /dʒʌɡ/ CONSONANTS
  32. 32. ALLOPHONES While the phoneme is the abstract unit or sound type (‘in the mind’), there are many different versions of that sound type regularly produced in actual speech (‘in the mouth’).We can describe those different versions as phones. Phones are phonetic units and appear in square brackets. When we have a group of several phones, all of which are versions of one phoneme, we add the preﬁx ‘allo (=one of a closely related set) and refer to them as allophones of that phoneme.
  33. 33. For example, the [t] sound in the word tar is normally pronounced with a stronger puff of air than is present in the [t] sound in the word star. If you put the back of your hand in front of your mouth as you say tar, then star, you should be able to feel some physical evidence of aspiration (the puff of air) accompanying the [t] sound at the beginning of tar (but not in star). This aspirated version is represented more precisely as a phone [th].
  34. 34. Similarly, [D] another phone. In the pronunciation of a word like eighth (/etθ/), the inﬂuence of the ﬁnal dental [θ] sound causes a dental articulation of the [t] sound. This can be represented more precisely as [t ]. That’s yet another phone. There are even more variations of this sound which, like [th], [D], and [t ], can be represented in a more precise wayinadetailed,ornarrowphonetictranscription.Bec ausethesevariationsare all part of one set of phones, they are typically referred to as allophones of the phoneme /t/.
  35. 35. MINIMAL PAIRS Phonemic distinctions in a language can be tested via pairs and sets of words. When two words such as pat and bat are identical in form except for a contrast in one phoneme, occurring in the same position, the two words are described as a minimal pair. More accurately, they would be classiﬁed as a minimal pair in the phonology of English. (Arabic, for example, does not have this contrast between /p/ and /b/.) Other examples of English minimal pairs are fan–van, bet–bat, site–side.
  36. 36. Such pairs have traditionally been used in the teaching of English as a second/ foreign language to help students develop the ability to understand the contrast in meaning based on the minimal sound contrast. When a group of words can be differentiated, each one from the others, by changing one phoneme (always in the same position in the word), then we have a minimal set. For example, one minimal set based on vowel of English could include feat, ﬁt, fat, fate, fought, foot, and another minimal set based on consonant could have big, pig, rig, ﬁg, dig, wig.
  37. 37. Phonotactics This type of exercise involving minimal sets also allows us to see that there are specific patterns in the types of sound combinations permitted in a language. In English, the minimal set we have just listed does not include forms such as lig or vig. According to the dictionary, these are not English words, but they could be viewed as possible English words. That is, our phonological knowledge of the pattern of sounds in English words would allow us to treat these forms as
  38. 38. acceptable if, at some future time, they came into use; such kinds of words hence represent ‘accidental’ gaps in the vocabulary of English. It is, however, no accident that forms such as[fsig]or[rnig]do not exist or are unlikely ever to exist. They have been formed without obeying some constraints on the sequence or position of English phonemes. Such constraints are called the phonotactics (i.e. permitted arrangements of sounds) in a language and are obviously part of every speaker’s phonological knowledge.
  39. 39. BIBLIOGRAPHY Roach, P. (2009). English Phonetics and Phonology A Practical Course. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press. Yule, G. (2006). The Study of Language. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

×