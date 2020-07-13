Slides 4 monitor model

Successfully reported this slideshow.
IN THE NAME OF ALLAH, THE MOST BENIFICENT, THE MOST MERCIFUL
STEPHEN KRASHEN’S MONITOR MODEL (Input Hypothesis: First published in 1978) STEPHEN KRASHEN(1941-)
Stephen D. Krashen (born May 14, 1941) is professor emeritus at the University of Southern California who moved from the l...
1. The acquisition-learning hypothesis Adult second language learners develop competence in a second language in two disti...
2. The monitor hypothesis The acquired system initiates a speaker's utterances and is responsible for spontaneous language...
The monitor hypothesis (continued…) According to him, writing is more conducive to monitor use than speaking because it pr...
3. The natural order hypothesis It was based on the finding that, like first language acquisition, second language acquisi...
4. The input hypothesis Krashen states that one acquires language in only one way , i.e. by exposure to “comprehensible in...
5. The affective filter hypothesis Affect' refers to feelings, motives, needs, attitudes, and emotional states. A learner ...
BIBLIOGRAPHY Ausubel, D.P. (1968). Educational Psychology: A Cognitive View. New York, NY: Holt. Brown, H. D. (2002). Prin...
