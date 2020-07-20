Successfully reported this slideshow.
IN THE NAME OF ALLAH, THE MOST BENIFICENT, THE MOST MERCIFUL
Larry Selinker’s Concept of INTERLANGUAGE (A Mental System of L2 Knowledge)
Larry Selinker Larry Selinker is an American professor emeritus of linguistics at the University of Michigan. The concept ...
DEFINING INTERLANGUAGE Interlanguage is the type of language produced by second language learners who are in the process o...
Some of the main premises with regard to L2 acquisition 1. L2 learners’ grammar is permeable 2. L2 learners’ grammar is tr...
Characteristics of interlanguage a. Interlanguage is systematic b. Interlanguage is dynamic c. Interlanguage is variable d...
The differences between IL development in SLA and L1 acquisition by children? a. Language transfer from L1 to L2. b. Trans...
BIBLIOGRAPHY Ausubel, D.P. (1968). Educational Psychology: A Cognitive View. New York, NY: Holt. Brown, H. D. (2002). Prin...
Thank you:)
Larry selinker's interlanguage
×