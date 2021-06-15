Successfully reported this slideshow.
TecNM campus Tepeaca • Metodología de la redacción científica un enfoque cuántico hamiltoniano • Dr. Manuel González Pérez
• Módulo 1. Escritura científica. Anidamiento y des-anidamiento de ideas. • Anidamiento de ideas. Pregunta de investigació...
Lenguaje Artístico Técnico-Científico Muchas oraciones subordinadas (anidamiento de ideas). Pocas oraciones subordinadas. ...
¿Cómo reconozco cada lenguaje en la práctica? Ejemplo: 1. El tecnológico de Tepeaca tiene varias carreras. 2. El tecnológi...
¿Cómo reconozco cada lenguaje en la práctica? Lenguaje técnico-científico. Operaciones lógicas con el lenguaje (lógica pro...
