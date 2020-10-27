Successfully reported this slideshow.
Recopilación de información para trabajos de investigación

Trabajo de investigación sobre la "recopilación de información para trabajos de investigación".
Materia: Investigación de Mercados II
Materia: Investigación de Mercados II

  1. 1. InturiasValenciaAlex Jhonatan Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” “La verdadera sabiduríaestaen reconocer lapropiaignorancia”. Socrates RECOPILACIÓN DE INFORMACIÓN PARA TRABAJOS DE INVESTIGACIÓN 1. Introducción La recopilaciónde información encuentrasuorigenenAméricalatinaentornoa losaños 60. Este surgimientotiene unaestrecharelaciónconlosmovimientosde concienciaciónyde luchade los grupospopularesque se planteanuncambiosocial ypolíticode estospaíses (Bartolomé,1997; Sandín,2003), por lo que nosencontramosante laprimerafinalidadde lainvestigación participativa:latransformaciónsocial. Surge como motivaciónsocial haciael cambio;éstapuede entenderse comounproceso sistemáticoque se llevaacabo para conocer de una maneraintensalosproblemasde dicha sociedade intentarerradicarloso,al menos,solucionarlos,intentandoimplicaral mayornúmero de personasposiblesdentrode dichasociedad El objetivode lainvestigaciónparticipativanosolointentabuscarlosproblemas,tambiénbusca sus solucionesdotandode losrecursosylasaccionesnecesariasparaque losmiembrosde esa comunidadlossolventenellosmismos.1 El objetivoprincipal de estametodologíaeslatransformaciónestructural ylamejorade lasvidas de las personasimplicadas. La palabra“investigador”puede llegaraaludirtantoal investigadorensícomo al sujeto participante.Peroel principalobjetivoporel cual seleccionamoseste paradigmainvestigador dentrode la MetodologíaCualitativaesporque pretendemosque,enprimerlugarlacreaciónde un conocimientoyaccionesútilesparaunapersona; y ensegundolugar,que laspersonasque participanenla investigación,sobre todolosautoresde lasHistoriasde Vida,se empodereny capacitena travésdel propioprocesode narración,construcciónyutilizaciónde supropio conocimiento.1 2. Desarrollo Cuandose llevaa cabo untrabajo de investigación,esnecesarioconsiderarlosmétodos,las técnicase instrumentoscomoaquelloselementos que aél hechoempíricode lainvestigación;es decir,lafase básica de la experienciainvestigativa. El métodorepresentael caminoaseguirenla investigación,lastécnicasconstituyenlamanera cómo transitarpor esavía, mientrasque el instrumento incorporael recursoomedioque ayudaa realizarestasenda. 2 Las técnicasde recolecciónde datos,sonlosprocedimientosyactividadesque le danaccesoal investigadoraobtenerlainformaciónnecesariaparadar cumplimientoasuobjetivode investigación.
  2. 2. InturiasValenciaAlex Jhonatan Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Técnicas de Investigación Todo investigadordebe tenerencuentaque laselecciónyelaboraciónde técnicase instrumentos esesencial enlaetapade recolecciónde lainformaciónenel proceso investigativo;pues constituye el caminoparaencontrarla informaciónrequeridaque darárespuestaal problema planteado. Las técnicasbásicaspara la recolecciónde información,se puede definircomo;el medioatravés del cual el investigadorse relacionaconlosparticipantesparaobtenerlainformaciónnecesaria que le permitaalcanzarlosobjetivosplanteadosenlainvestigación.2 Entre lastécnicasde recolecciónde informaciónse refierenlassiguientes: Observación:se capta de forma sistemáticaya travésde la vistael fenómeno. Recopilacióndocumental:recuperación,análisis,críticae interpretaciónde datossecundarios. Entrevista: diálogoentre entrevistador-entrevistadosobre untemapreviamente determinado. Encuesta: informaciónque se extrae de unamuestraacercade untema enparticular.2 Observación La observaciónconsisteenlaindagaciónsistemática,dirigidaaestudiarlosaspectosmás significativosde losobjetos,hechos,situacionessocialesopersonasenel contextodonde se desarrollannormalmente;permitiendolacomprensiónde laverdaderarealidaddel fenómeno.La observaciónse fundamentaenbuscarel realismoylainterpretacióndel medioyque se debe planearcuidadosamente en: Etapas: para conocerel momentode hacer laobservaciónyrealizarlasanotacionespertinentes. Aspectos:considerarlorepresentativoque se tomaráde la situaciónenestudio. Lugares: debenserescogidoscuidadosamente paraque loobservadoaporte lomejor al trabajode investigación. Personas:de ellasdepende que se obtengainformaciónrepresentativapara el estudio.3 Sinembargo,laobservaciónpuede presentarvariasmodalidades,tomandoenconsideración diferentesparticularidades: Su carácter: Estructurada y NoEstructurada. Participación del observador: Participante yNoParticipante. Númerode observadores:IndividualyColectiva. Lugar donde se realiza:Campoy Laboratorio.3
  3. 3. InturiasValenciaAlex Jhonatan Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Ventajasde la Observación  Los hechosse estudianenel momentoque ocurrenysinintermediarios.  La informaciónque se obtiene nodepende deldeseoque tenganlossujetosde proporcionarla.Porlotanto,es independiente de lapersonaparasuministrarla. Desventajasde la Observación  Muy difícil de aplicara muestrasgrandes.  Puede resultarcostosacuandose requiere de observadorescalificados.  No brindainformación sobre acontecimientospasadosoposteriores.3 Recopilacióndocumental y bibliográfica La técnicade recolecciónde información,consiste en“detectar,obteneryconsultarbibliografíay otros materialesque partende otrosconocimientosy/oinformacionesrecogidasmoderadamente de cualquierrealidad,de modoque puedanserútilesparalospropósitosdel estudio”. Esta modalidadde recolecciónde informaciónparte de lasfuentes secundariasde datos;esdecir, aquellaobtenidaindirectamente atravésde documentosque sontestimoniosde hechospasados o históricos.4 Ventajasde la recopilacióndocumental y bibliográfica  Bajo costo,considerandolagrancantidadde informaciónque brindan.  Por suscaracterísticas este tipode técnica,prescinde de lasposiblesreaccionesde los sujetosinvestigados.  El material documental tiene siempre unadimensiónhistórica,enespecialenla investigaciónsocial. Desventajasde la recopilacióndocumental y bibliográfica  Durante su elaboraciónse puedenrealizarrecortes,seleccionesyfragmentaciónde la información;esdecir,que todaproducciónde undocumentocorre el riesgointervención de elementosque hanparticipadoensuproducciónoconservación.  La propianaturalezade lainformacióndocumental requiereque éstase tome comodatos secundariosyque seaun complementoalosdatos primarios.4 La Entrevista Es una técnicade recopilaciónde informaciónmediante contactodirectoconlaspersonas,a travésde una conversacióninterpersonal,preparadabajounadinámicade preguntasy respuestas,donde se dialogasobre untópicorelacionadoconlaproblemáticade investigación. La interacciónverbal esinmediataypersonal,dondeunaparte esel entrevistador,quienformulalas preguntas,yla otra personaesel entrevistado.5
  4. 4. InturiasValenciaAlex Jhonatan Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Clasificaciónde la entrevista Existendiversostiposde entrevista,entrelasque se puedencitar:lasde trabajo,de selecciónde personal,lasentrevistasperiodísticas,entre otras. Laentrevista,pensadacomounatécnicade investigaciónofrece informaciónrelevanteparaabordarun problemaylograrlos objetivosde la investigación. Laclasificaciónmáscomúnrefiere lasentrevistasestructuradas,semi estructuradas y lasno estructuradas.  Entrevistas estructuradas: el entrevistadorrealizauna serie de preguntasal entrevistado, a partir de un cuestionariopreviamente preparado,bajounguionde preguntascerradas, elaboradode formasecuenciadaydirigida. Lasrespuestasdel entrevistadodebenser concretassobre lo que se le interroga.  Entrevistas semi estructuradas: se llevanacabo a partirde unguionde preguntas abiertasque se le formulanal entrevistado,sinobligaral entrevistadoque sigaunorden determinado;dejandoasílugarpara la libre expresión.  Entrevistas no estructuradas: el entrevistadonoafrontaunlistadoestablecidode preguntasyla entrevistase desenvuelve abiertamente conmayorflexibilidadylibertad.5 Ventajasde la entrevista  Permite percibirexpresionessubjetivasdel entrevistadoporsucomportamientoenel momentode laentrevista.  El entrevistadorpuede intervenir,si esnecesario,parareforzaralgunapreguntao clarificarideas.  Puede ofrecerinformaciónimportante que permitael usode otrastécnicas. Desventajasde la entrevista  Está condicionadaal deseode participaciónde losentrevistados.  Al ser unarelacióninterpersonal,si noexisteempatíaentre el entrevistadoryel entrevistado,puedeexistirrespuestasfalseadasoexageradas.  El entrevistadopuede respondermediante susrecuerdos,existiendo asíunadistanciacon respectoa loque sucediórealmentede ciertohechoofenómeno.5 La Encuesta La encuestaesunatécnicade recopilaciónde informacióndonde el investigadorinterrogaalos investigadoslosdatosque deseaobtener.Se tratade conseguirinformación,de manera sistemáticayordenadade unapoblaciónomuestra,sobre lasvariablesconsideradasenuna investigación. La encuestapermiteobtenerinformaciónde ungruposocialmentesignificativode personas relacionadasconel problemade estudio;que posteriormente mediante unanálisiscuantitativoo cualitativo,generarlasconclusionesque correspondanalosdatosrecogidos.En laencuestael nivel de interaccióndel encuestadorconlapersonaque posee lainformaciónesmínimo.6
  5. 5. InturiasValenciaAlex Jhonatan Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” Tipos de encuesta Las encuestasvaríanampliamente ensualcance,diseñoycontenido.Porello,lavariadatipología de encuestasque existe,aunque todasellastienenaspectosencomún. Estas se puedenclasificaratendiendodiferentescriterios:  Por la forma que adquiere el cuestionario: Encuestapersonal yEncuestade lista.  Respectoa la poblaciónencuestada:Censoy Encuesta.  Segúnla naturalezade la investigación:Encuestasobre hechosyEncuestasde opinión.  Por la forma de recolección:Encuestapor entrevista,Encuestaporcorreoy Encuestapor teléfono.  Atendiendoel carácter de la investigación: Encuestaestructural yEncuestacoyuntural.6 Ventajasde la encuesta  Aplicaa todoslosencuestadoslasmismaspreguntas,enel mismoordenyenuncontexto social semejante.  Existe menosdesviaciónde lasrespuestasde losencuestados,puesgeneralmente éstos son anónimos;ofreciendomayorlibertadpararesponder.  Difícil de alterar.Simplementese recopilaypresenta. Desventajasde la encuesta  No se tiene control directosobre loque se investiga.  Está sujetaal deseode losencuestadosaparticipar.  Puede que ciertoporcentaje de preguntasnoseanrespondidas. 3. Conclusiones Se puede decirque larecolecciónde datosesel procesode recolecciónde informaciónafinde dar respuestasal problemaolahipótesisplanteada,se llevaacabo por mediode entrevistas, cuestionariosyobservación;dónde el analistaobtiene ydesarrollalossistemasde información lograndosusmetasy objetivos. Tambiénesclaroque los instrumentospermitenregistrarlainformaciónrecolectadayfacilitanla toma de decisionesycálculosestadísticos. Para finalizar, aclararque para haceruna correcta investigaciónde mercados,lograndocumplir las expectativasdel nivelalcanzadoestosaños;se puede aplicarestastécnicasde recopilaciónde informaciónparauntrabajo de investigaciónque explique todode maneracorrecta.
  6. 6. InturiasValenciaAlex Jhonatan Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 4. Referencias 1.- https://www.fpce.up.pt/iiijornadashistoriasvida/pdf/2_Investigacionparticipacion%20e%20Histori as%20de%20vida.pdf 2.- https://online-tesis.com/tecnicas-de-recoleccion-de-datos-para-realizar-untrabajo-de- investigacion/ 3.- https://www.questionpro.com/blog/es/recoleccion-de-datos-para-investigacion/ 4.- http://www.bvs.hn/Honduras/UICFCM/Discapacidad/Tecnicas_Procedimientos_Recoleccion.pdf 5.- http://www.bvs.hn/Honduras/UICFCM/Discapacidad/Tecnicas_Procedimientos_Recoleccion.pdf 6.- https://gabriellebet.files.wordpress.com/2013/01/tecnicas-derecoleccic3b3n4.pdf 5. Videos https://youtu.be/ykj0yDwMEko https://youtu.be/6uRAkQdGmDU https://youtu.be/IjCbh5sc2X0

