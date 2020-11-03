Successfully reported this slideshow.
Trabajo de investigación sobre el "Análisis FODA"
Materia: Investigación de Mercados II

Published in: Education
Analisis foda

  1. 1. InturiasValenciaAlex Jhonatan Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” “Yano bastacon satisfacera los clientes:ahora hay que dejarlosencantados”. PhilipKotler. ANÁLISIS FODA 1. Introducción Respectode laautoría del AnálisisFODA,aunque haymuchas teoríasalrededoryparece que fue un procesoenel que participaronvariaspersonas,afloracomounpersonaje clave AlbertS. Humphrey. Durante el procesode la investigaciónya lapreguntade que es buenoymalopara cumplirlos objetivosorganizacionalesllegaronalaconclusiónde loque esbuenoenel presente es Satisfactorio,loque esbuenoenel futuroesunaOportunidad,loque esmaloenel presente es una Faltao un Falloylo que esmaloen el futuroesuna Amenaza.Esaquí donde aparece el análisisSOFT(SatisfactoryOpportunity;Fault,Threat) el antecedente de loque hoyconocemosel análisisSWOT(oFODA,DAFOen lospaíseshispanohablantes). Otro investigadorque tambiénpusosugranitode area,fue HeinzWeihrich(1982), el creadorde la famosaMatriz de 4 cuadrantesque utilizamoscadavezque realizamosunanálisisFODA yque enfrentalosfactoresinternos( fortalezasydebilidades)conlosfactoresexternos( oportunidades y amenazas).1 2. Desarrollo El análisisFODA (testparaconocerlasfuerzas,oportunidades,debilidadesyamenazasde una empresaantessucompetencia) eslabase de diagnósticode unplande negocios,yaque sistematizalainformaciónde laempresaysuentorno,lacual se utilizaparadefinirobjetivos realistasydiseñarestrategiascompetitivasparaalcanzarlos.2 El análisispermitetenerunpanoramamás ampliode laempresa,desde lasventajascompetitivas hasta lasdificultadesque puedenafectarla.El FODA creaun diagnósticocerteroyútil para detectarproblemas internosyexternos,determinarel cursoque deberáseguirlacompañíay brindarmayor conocimientoacercade lascaracterísticasde valordel negocio,tantoalos miembrosdel equipocomoalos nuevostalentos.2 El análisisFODA se basaendos pilaresbásicos:  Análisisinterno:Se deberánponerencuestiónel liderazgo,laestrategia,laspersonasque trabajanen laempresa,losrecursosque tienenylosprocesos. Dentrodel análisisinternose deberánanalizarlasfortalezasylasdebilidadesque tienela empresa.Lasfortalezasnosdiránlasdestrezasque tiene laempresaque lahacen diferente de suscompetidores.Yporel contrario,las debilidadesnosmostrarán los factoresque noshacen quedarenuna posicióndesfavorablesrespectoanuestros competidores. Fortalezas:Son todasaquellascapacidadesyrecursosconlosque cuenta laempresapara explotaroportunidadesyconseguirconstruirventajascompetitivas. Paraidentificarlas podemosresponderapreguntascomo: ¿Qué ventajastenemosrespectode la
  2. 2. InturiasValenciaAlex Jhonatan Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” competencia?,¿qué recursosde bajocoste tenemosdisponibles?,¿cuálessonnuestros puntosfuertesenproducto,servicio,distribuciónomarca? Debilidades:Sonaquellospuntosde losque laempresacarece,de losque se esinferiora la competenciaosimplemente de aquellosenlosque se puede mejorar.Paraidentificar lasdebilidadesde laempresapodemosresponderapreguntascomo:¿qué perciben nuestrosclientescomodebilidades?,¿enqué podemosmejorar?,¿qué evitaque nos compren?3  Análisisexterno:Se deberánestudiarel mercado,el sectorylacompetencia. Dentrodel análisisexterno,estudiaremoslasoportunidadesylasamenazas.Dentrode las posibilidadesdebemostenerencuentael posiblefuturo.Esdecir,losnuevosmercadosen losque tiene cabidanuestraempresa.Y,lasamenazasnospuedenalertarsobre los factoresque puedenponerenpeligrolasupervivenciade nuestraempresa.3 Oportunidades:representanunaocasiónde mejorade laempresa. Lasoportunidadesson factorespositivosyconposibilidadde serexplotadosporparte de laempresa.Para identificarlasoportunidadespodemosresponderapreguntascomo:¿existennuevas tendenciasde mercadorelacionadasconnuestraempresa?,¿qué cambiostecnológicos, sociales,legalesopolíticosse presentanennuestromercado? Amenazas: puedenponerenpeligrolasupervivenciade laempresaoenmenormedida afectara nuestracuotade mercado. Si identificamosunaamenazaconsuficiente antelaciónpodremosevitarlaoconvertirlaenoportunidad.Paraidentificarlasamenazas de nuestraorganización,podemosresponderapreguntascomo:¿qué obstáculos podemosencontrarnos?,¿existenproblemasde financiación?,¿cuálessonlasnuevas tendenciasque siguennuestroscompetidores? 3 Estrategias a aplicar tras el análisisFODA Segúnlosresultadosque obtengalaempresadespuésdelanálisisFODA deberáaplicaruntipode estrategiadeterminada.Podemosclasificarestasestrategiasenofensiva,defensiva,parala supervivenciaoparala reorientación.  Estrategias ofensivas:Consiste generarrendimientosmayoresgraciasatu potencial.Es decir,graciasa lasoportunidades(factorexterno)buscamoscontrarrestarlasdebilidades (factorinterno).  Estrategias defensivas:Consiste enreducirlosriesgosque te generanlasvulnerabilidades. Es decir,reducirlosriesgosque provocanlasamenazas(factorexterno) apoyándote entus fortalezas(factorinterno)  Estrategias de reorientación:La ideaescorregirdebilidades(factorinterno) graciasalas oportunidades(factorexterno).  Estrategias de supervivencia:Fortalecertusdebilidades parasobreviviratus amenazas. 4 Ventajas  Tratándose de un matrizresultadode unanálisis,se puede determinarque estano requiere parasuOperacionalizacionde costos,esdecir,estaesunproductohechapor los mercadólogos.
  3. 3. InturiasValenciaAlex Jhonatan Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA”  Las deduccionesde lamatrizFODA,resultande sumaimportanciaparala organización,ya que estasirve de fuente para,laformacióny establecimientode nuevasestrategias,para la reestructuraciónde departamentosenel casode sernecesario.  Indudablementeel análisisFODA brindanuevasvisionesde mercadoparala empresa, todopor mediode laexaltaciónde lasoportunidadesyde susfortalezas;incluso,muchos estudiososde lamateriahanencontradolareproducciónde nuevosproductosgraciasa lasdebilidades.4 Desventajas  Si la empresase centrasóloen laelaboraciónde listasde aspectosnegativosypositivos, puede que noesté losuficientementecentradaenlaformade lograr susobjetivos.  Los hallazgospuedennoestaradecuadamente priorizadosporlaempresa.4 Hoy se requiere anticiparsealoshechos,conocerlasnuevasreglasmundialesque marcan tendencias.Porqueel futuronose predice,se loconstruye analizandolosfactoresde cambio,sus tendencias,rupturasyhechosportadoresdel futuroconsusvariablesclaves.Todoestoayudaa tomar mejoresdecisionesenel presente,conmayorcalidady precisión. Para nosotros,seránlasautoridadesde cadaorganización –que sonquienesmejorlaconocen- quienesdeberándiseñaryconstruirel futurode la empresaoinstitución.Yparaeso,deben formarse enProspectivaEstratégicaytrasladarlaa lapráctica de unamanera simplificada.5 3. Conclusiones Tras la investigaciónse concluye que el análisisFODA esfundamentalparalareducciónde debilidadesyreforzarlasfortalezas,esde fácil aplicación,nosoloenel ámbitoempresarial,si no tambiénse puede realizaruFODA a unomismo.Es unaútil herramienta,si embargocada herramientase vaactualizando,yvemosencontraste algunasdesventajasde suuso,que yano se utilizaactualmenteenplanesestratégicos. 4. Referencias 1. https://foda-dafo.com/historia-del-analisis-foda-o-dafo/ 2. https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/263492 3. https://economipedia.com/definiciones/analisis-dafo.html 4. https://blog.hubspot.es/marketing/analisis-foda 5. https://robertoespinosa.es/2013/07/29/la-matriz-de-analisis-dafo-foda
  4. 4. InturiasValenciaAlex Jhonatan Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Materia: Investigaciónde MercadosII “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” 5. Videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnvVNmio1OI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6vz0-Hx9cE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Dnw5Mmxzc8

