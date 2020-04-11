Presentacion introductoria (con sonido)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introducción al Diseño Área de las Ciencias Sociales 2020 ENCUENTRO INTRODUCTORIO Mgter. Arq. Anna Lancelle
INTRODUCCIÓN A LA ASIGNATURA Coordinadores: • Anna Lancelle (Eje Referencias) • Carlos Burgos (Eje Procesos) • Aníbal Paut...
Objetivo general: • Introducción al Diseño es un espacio de exploración, investigación y aprendizaje con la finalidad de c...
Ejes de abordaje: • Para el análisis de las distintas producciones en cualquiera de las dimensiones: • Eje Referencias: ¿p...
Modalidad de trabajo virtual en el período de aislamiento social obligatorio: • Se trabajará con modalidad teórico-práctic...
• En hoja de papel A4 blanca escrita y/o graficada a mano alzada por un integrante se anotará lo concluido por todo el gru...
Temario / Cronograma breve • Introducción • Explicación de los 3 Ejes: Referencias, Procesos, Impactos • Presentación de c...
Dimensión Comunicacional Dimensión Objetual Dimensión Espacial Eje Referencias Eje Procesos Eje Impactos Esquema de trabaj...
Sobre los 3 Ejes de abordaje…. Referencias ¿por qué? Procesos ¿cómo? Impactos ¿para qué? contexto memoria sitio
Sobre los 3 Ejes de abordaje…. Un ejemplo: Alvar Aalto Arquitecto 1898 -1976 Movimiento Moderno Diseñador: -Comunicación -...
Diseño Comunicacional Diseño Objetual
Diseño Espacial
“Cuando tengo que solucionar un problema arquitectónico me encuentro generalmente, casi sin excepción, ante un obstáculo d...
“Entonces paso por una fase semejante al proceso del arte abstracto. Dibujo guiado solamente por el instinto; no hago sínt...
Biblioteca = leer = luz Viipuri en finés es Víborg en ruso. Actualmente pertenece al óblast de Leningrado. Eje Referencia
Eje Procesos
Biblioteca de Viipuri - 1935 - Región de Rusia, luego de la 2° Guerra. Eje Impacto
Sobre los 3 Ejes de abordaje en la obra arquitectónica de Aalto…. Referencias ¿por qué? Procesos ¿cómo? Impactos ¿para qué?
Realizar el ejercicio 1 (ver consignas)
  1. 1. Introducción al Diseño Área de las Ciencias Sociales 2020 ENCUENTRO INTRODUCTORIO Mgter. Arq. Anna Lancelle
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN A LA ASIGNATURA Coordinadores: • Anna Lancelle (Eje Referencias) • Carlos Burgos (Eje Procesos) • Aníbal Pautazzo (Eje Impactos) Carga horaria total: 70 hs Cuatrimestre: 1° Cuatrimestre Horario: • Miércoles de 15.00 a 18.00 (primera comisión) • Viernes de 15.00 a 18.00 (segunda comisión)
  3. 3. Objetivo general: • Introducción al Diseño es un espacio de exploración, investigación y aprendizaje con la finalidad de comprender los diferentes campos de actuación de los diseñadores, indagando en las referencias, los procesos creativos y el impacto de las producciones en diferentes contextos sociales, históricos y productivos. Dimensiones del Diseño: El Diseño tiene al menos, tres dimensiones o campos de actuación: • Dimensión comunicacional: Ej: Diseño Gráfico • Dimensión objetual: Ej: Diseño Industrial • Dimensión espacial: Ej: Diseño Arquitectónico
  4. 4. Ejes de abordaje: • Para el análisis de las distintas producciones en cualquiera de las dimensiones: • Eje Referencias: ¿por qué? Se verá aquí todo aquello que explica los puntos de partida del diseño. • Eje Procesos: ¿cómo? Se verá aquí todo aquello que explica el camino transitado por el diseño. • Eje Impactos: ¿para qué? Se verá aquí todo aquello que explica hacia dónde va dirigido el diseño y cuáles son sus consecuencias.
  5. 5. Modalidad de trabajo virtual en el período de aislamiento social obligatorio: • Se trabajará con modalidad teórico-práctica. • Los grupos serán de 5 estudiantes • En cada encuentro semanal se realizará un acercamiento teórico desde los docentes de la Asignatura a través de videos, o presentaciones con sonido y se planteará un ejercicio práctico con consignas precisas que el grupo deberá realizar en el transcurso de la semana y entregar a primera hora de la clase siguiente.
  6. 6. • En hoja de papel A4 blanca escrita y/o graficada a mano alzada por un integrante se anotará lo concluido por todo el grupo. Este escribiente irá rotando en cada ejercicio de modo que todos los integrantes participen. • Sacar foto y enviar al Aula Virtual (la página de Facebook se utilizará para comunicaciones inmediatas y consulta a docentes). • El Trabajo Final se presentará en fecha a determinar en la modalidad que se acuerde con los docentes y según elección del grupo: Afiche fotografiado, Video, PPoint, etc. • Para aprobar la Asignatura el grupo deberá tener todos los ejercicios de cada semana enviados y recepcionados y el Trabajo Final aprobado con una calificación mínima de 6 (seis).
  7. 7. Temario / Cronograma breve • Introducción • Explicación de los 3 Ejes: Referencias, Procesos, Impactos • Presentación de casos-modelo de las distintas Dimensiones del diseño: comunicacional, objetual y espacial y aplicación de las variables de los Ejes (por parte de los docentes) a los casos-modelo, a modo de ejemplificación. • Presentación de Videos de charlas de Diseñadores locales que se desempeñan en las distintas Dimensiones y aplicación de las variables de los Ejes (ahora por los estudiantes) a los casos-modelo, a modo de comprobación de comprensión de contenidos. • A partir de los ejercicios anteriores, evaluación y profundización de conceptos y variables de cada Eje. • Trabajo Final en el que cada grupo elegirá un diseñador en alguna de las Dimensiones y aplicará correctamente las variables de análisis de cada Eje.
  8. 8. Dimensión Comunicacional Dimensión Objetual Dimensión Espacial Eje Referencias Eje Procesos Eje Impactos Esquema de trabajo con los casos-modelo Ejemplificación del docente…
  9. 9. Dimensión Comunicacional Dimensión Objetual Dimensión Espacial Eje Referencias Eje Procesos Eje Impactos Esquema de trabajo con los casos-locales Ejercicio del estudiante con guía docente…
  10. 10. Dimensión Comunicacional Dimensión Objetual Dimensión Espacial Eje Referencias Eje Procesos Eje Impactos Esquema de trabajo con los casos-elegidos TP final Ejercicio Final del estudiante de comprobación…
  11. 11. Sobre los 3 Ejes de abordaje…. Referencias ¿por qué? Procesos ¿cómo? Impactos ¿para qué? contexto memoria sitio
  12. 12. Sobre los 3 Ejes de abordaje…. Un ejemplo: Alvar Aalto Arquitecto 1898 -1976 Movimiento Moderno Diseñador: -Comunicación -Objetos -Espacios
  13. 13. Diseño Comunicacional Diseño Objetual
  14. 14. Diseño Espacial
  15. 15. “Cuando tengo que solucionar un problema arquitectónico me encuentro generalmente, casi sin excepción, ante un obstáculo difícil de superar, una especie de “coraje de las tres de la madrugada".La causa de ese fenómeno parece radicar en la complicada tarea originada por el hecho de que el proyecto arquitectónico moviliza innumerables elementos que a menudo están en mutuo conflicto. Exigencias sociales, humanas, economicas y técnicas junto con las cuestiones psicológicas que afectan tanto a los individuos como a los grupos combinadas con los movimientos de las masas y los individuos con sus fricciones internas, forman un complejo entramado imposible de desenredar de una manera racional o mecánica. El inmenso numero de exigencias y problemas parciales forma una barrera tras la cual la idea básica arquitectónica emerge muy difícilmente.En esa situación, aunque no de modo consciente, hago lo siguiente: olvido durante un tiempo el conjunto de los problemas hasta que todas la exigencias diversas y la atmósfera que la envuelve se sumerjan en mi subconsciente. La trucha y el torrente de montaña
  16. 16. “Entonces paso por una fase semejante al proceso del arte abstracto. Dibujo guiado solamente por el instinto; no hago síntesis arquitectónicas, sino, a veces, algo parecido a composiciones infantiles, y, de este modo, sobre una base abstracta, gradualmente, va tomando forma la idea principal, un tipo de sustancia general, a través de la cual es posible armonizar los múltiples problemas parciales en conflicto” “Al dedicarme al proyecto de la Biblioteca Municipal de Viipuri (tenía mucho tiempo, cinco años enteros), pasaba largos períodos de tiempo entretenido con dibujos ingenuos. Dibujaba todo tipo de paisajes de montaña fantasiosos, de vertientes iluminadas por varios soles en diferentes posiciones, y de ahí surgió paulatinamente la idea principal del edificio de la biblioteca. El sistema arquitectónico de la biblioteca se compone de varias áreas de lectura y de entrega, escalonadas en diferentes niveles, y en la cumbre se encuentran el centro administrativo y de supervisión. Los dibujos infantiles sólo estaban vinculados indirectamente con el pensamiento arquitectónico, pero en todo caso conducían a un entrelazamiento de la sección y de la planta y a cierta unidad entre la construcción horizontal y la vertical” "La trucha y el torrente de la montaña" (Domus, 1947)
  17. 17. Biblioteca = leer = luz Viipuri en finés es Víborg en ruso. Actualmente pertenece al óblast de Leningrado. Eje Referencia
  18. 18. Eje Procesos
  19. 19. Biblioteca de Viipuri - 1935 - Región de Rusia, luego de la 2° Guerra. Eje Impacto
  20. 20. Sobre los 3 Ejes de abordaje en la obra arquitectónica de Aalto…. Referencias ¿por qué? Procesos ¿cómo? Impactos ¿para qué?
  21. 21. Realizar el ejercicio 1 (ver consignas)

