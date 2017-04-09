المحاضرة السادسة- المحتوى

‫املنهج‬‫منظومة‬‫مكونات‬ ‫الثامنة‬ ‫المحاضرة‬22-23/6/1438
‫وتعارف‬ ‫ترحيب‬ 8‫صباحا‬ ‫مناقشتها‬ ‫و‬ ‫المحاضرة‬ ‫بنود‬ ‫أهم‬ ‫عرض‬. ‫المهمة‬#1 ‫تمهيد‬:‫كاهوت‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫عن‬ ‫ا...
‫المهمة‬#1‫ومناقشتها‬ ‫المحاضرة‬ ‫بنود‬ ‫عرض‬ ‫من‬‫عل‬ ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫قاد‬‫الطالبة‬ ‫ن‬‫ستكو‬‫املحاضرة‬ ‫هذه‬‫خالل‬‫ى‬ ‫أن‬: 1-‫مف...
‫المهمة‬#2‫تمهيد‬ •‫تمهيد‬–‫مراجعة‬‫المحاضره‬‫كاهوت‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫مسابقة‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫عن‬ ‫السابقة‬( Kahoot) •‫التطبيق‬ ‫فتح‬http...
•‫تستمعي‬ ‫وبينما‬ ،‫المنهج‬ ‫منظومة‬ ‫مكونات‬ ‫بعنوان‬ ‫محاضرة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫اآلن‬ ‫استمعي‬‫ن‬ ‫التساؤالت‬ ‫بكتابة‬ ‫قومي‬ ،‫لل...
‫المنهج‬ ‫بمحتوى‬ ‫يقصد‬: ((‫التعليمية‬ ‫الخبرات‬ ‫نوعية‬–‫النظريات‬ ‫و‬ ‫التعميمات‬ ‫و‬ ‫المفاهيم‬ ‫و‬ ‫الحقائق‬– ‫لتحق‬ ...
‫المحتوى‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫أسباب‬: 1)‫تضخمها‬ ‫و‬ ‫الدراسية‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫وفرة‬: 2)‫المدرسة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتعلم‬ ‫يقضيها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المدة‬ ...
‫المنهج‬ ‫محتوى‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫معايير‬ ‫أ‬)‫المنهج‬ ‫بأهداف‬ ‫المحتوى‬ ‫يرتبط‬ ‫أن‬: ‫ب‬)‫حاجاتهم‬ ‫و‬ ‫التالميذ‬ ‫ميول‬ ‫المح...
‫المنهج‬ ‫محتوى‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫معايير‬: ‫أ‬)‫أ‬‫ن‬‫االستمرارية‬ ‫مبدأ‬ ‫يتحقق‬Continuity : ‫ب‬)‫أن‬‫التتابع‬ ‫مبدأ‬ ‫يتحقق‬Sequ...
‫مهمة‬#5‫راجعة‬ ‫تغذية‬ ‫و‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫نظرة‬ •‫اليوم‬ ‫محاضرة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫راجعة‬ ‫وتغذية‬ ‫القادمة‬ ‫المحاضرة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عام‬ ‫عرض‬. •...
