Blogs - internet basico

BLOGS MIGUEL ALEJANDRO GUZMAN ARIAS
¿QUÉ ES UN BLOG? • Un blog es un sitio web con formato de bitácora o diario personal. Los contenidos suelen actualizarse d...
HISTORIA • Se data 1994 considerándose Links.net como el primer blog creado por Justin Hall. • En 1997 se empieza a hablar...
TIPOS DE BLOG • Los diferentes tipos de blogs están enfocados a objetivos muy diferentes, por lo que no se puede generaliz...
• Uno de los blogs mas creados es el blog personal. • La mayoría de personas que comienzan en el mundo del blogging lo que...
• Un blog profesional es una bitácora enfocada a un determinado nicho de mercado y cuyo objetivo es conseguir nuevos clien...
• Los blogs de nicho son blogs enfocados a conseguir posicionamiento en Google en un determinado nicho o micronicho y ser ...
• Son blogs creados por grandes empresas y su objetivo es la de tener una conexión de comunicación con sus clientes para g...
• Un blog de marca es aquel que da a conocer una marca profesional con un toque personal o diferente. • Su objetivo es hac...
• Estos blogs son como blogs “en la sombra”, simplemente creados para formar una red de blogs privada con el objetivo de m...
• Son blogs cuyo objetivo es ganar dinero a toda costa, sin importar los medios. • Utilizan cualquier medio, ya sea copian...
BLOGGER • Blogger es un servicio de publicación de blogs que existe desde 1999, en aquel tiempo propiedad de Pyra Labs, un...
WORDPRESS • WordPress es un sistema de gestión de contenidos (CMS) que permite crear y mantener un blog u otro tipo de web...
WIX • Wix es una herramienta online para sitios web con mucha facilidad y gran atractivo, ya que están basados en tecnolog...
TENDENCIA • La inclusión de las redes sociales parece haber debilitado el crecimiento de los blogs, ya que absorben en par...
REFERENCIAS • http://www.e2e4media.es/noticias/143-breve-historia-de-los-blogs.html • http://vivirdeingresospasivos.net/ti...
Los blogs como herramienta para acceder a información pública y cómo diario cibernético.

  ¿QUÉ ES UN BLOG? • Un blog es un sitio web con formato de bitácora o diario personal. Los contenidos suelen actualizarse de manera frecuente y exhibirse en orden cronológico (de más a menos reciente). Los lectores, por su parte, suelen tener la posibilidad de realizar comentarios sobre lo publicado. • Los blogs, por lo general, fomentan las interacciones. Además de permitir que los lectores se expresen sobre los contenidos, es habitual que incluyan enlaces (links) a otros blogs o a diversos medios de comunicación online. Los autores del blog, además, pueden responder los comentarios de sus lectores. • Puede decirse que un blog es una evolución de un diario personal en papel.
  HISTORIA • Se data 1994 considerándose Links.net como el primer blog creado por Justin Hall. • En 1997 se empieza a hablar de Weblog . • 1999 se acuña el termino blog. • Pero es el época del 2000 al 2010 cuando los blogs alcanzan un crecimiento exponencial, dos son las principales la razones para este crecimiento: 1. Cambio de filosofía del usuario: • El usuario deja de ser un ser anónimo y pasivo para ser reconocido y activo, el blog es un gran muro donde expresar las propias opiniones, criticas, pensamientos, fotografías (fotoblog) videos (videoblog) etc con una fuerte componente personal al estilo de los artículos de opinión de los periódicos . 2. Facilidad de creación: • Surgen sistemas para crear los blogs de forma fácil y rápida, como son Blogger y Wordpress y en los últimos años Tumblr , gracias a ellos crear un blog es una tarea al alcance de cualquier persona sin tener que tener conocimientos en diseño web y HTML.
  TIPOS DE BLOG • Los diferentes tipos de blogs están enfocados a objetivos muy diferentes, por lo que no se puede generalizar a la hora de hablar del funcionamiento de un blog. • Lo que funciona para un tipo de blog puede que no funcione para otro tipo.
  TIPOS DE BLOG- PERSONAL • Uno de los blogs mas creados es el blog personal. • La mayoría de personas que comienzan en el mundo del blogging lo que hacen es crear un personal, donde el autor suele hablar sobre su día a día, las experiencias que vive o donde comparte su opinión sobre diferentes temáticas. • Tener un blog personal es una buena forma de soltarte un poco y coger experiencia. • Lo importante en este tipo de blogs es conseguir una comunidad de lectores fieles. • Muchas de las personas que deciden hacer un blog personal no se lo toman muy en serio, y suelen crearlo en plataformas gratuitas.
  TIPOS DE BLOG-PROFESIONAL • Un blog profesional es una bitácora enfocada a un determinado nicho de mercado y cuyo objetivo es conseguir nuevos clientes. • En estos tipos de blogs verás que después de cada post suele haber una llamada a la acción con la que te invitan a registrarte al blog o te ofrecen contratar un determinado servicio.
  TIPOS DE BLOG-NICHO • Los blogs de nicho son blogs enfocados a conseguir posicionamiento en Google en un determinado nicho o micronicho y ser monetizados normalmente con Adsense, CPA y programas de afiliados. • Lo importante en este tipo de blogs no es conseguir una comunidad de lectores sino posicionarse en Google con una determinada palabra clave.
  TIPOS DE BLOG-CORPORATIVO • Son blogs creados por grandes empresas y su objetivo es la de tener una conexión de comunicación con sus clientes para generar confianza, aumentar el número de clientes, aumentar las ventas y fidelizar a los clientes ya existentes.
  TIPOS DE BLOG-MARCA • Un blog de marca es aquel que da a conocer una marca profesional con un toque personal o diferente. • Su objetivo es hacer branding compartiendo información sobre una determinada temática, al mismo tiempo que compartiendo experiencias personales que dan una imagen mas positiva de la marca.
  TIPOS DE BLOG-RED PRIVADA • Estos blogs son como blogs "en la sombra", simplemente creados para formar una red de blogs privada con el objetivo de mejorar el posicionamiento de una web que se pretende monetizar, a través de enlaces.
  TIPOS DE BLOG-METRALLA • Son blogs cuyo objetivo es ganar dinero a toda costa, sin importar los medios. • Utilizan cualquier medio, ya sea copiando contenido de otras web o engañando a los usuarios para conseguir ganancias, a través de distintos medios de publicidad, como por ejemplo CPA.
  BLOGGER • Blogger es un servicio de publicación de blogs que existe desde 1999, en aquel tiempo propiedad de Pyra Labs, una compañía pequeña que fue adquirida por Google en el 2003. • Es una de las plataformas más populares para publicar blogs y es gratuita • Puedes acceder a Blogger usando tu cuenta de Google. La plataforma está disponible en español y en más de 50 idiomas más. • La plataforma te permite seleccionar de entre diseños de interfaz de usuario • Puedes personalizar –hasta cierto punto– el URL de tu blog. • Puedes agregar localización geográfica (geolocalización) a tus publicaciones. • Puedes hacer dinero monetizando tu blog mediante el servicio de Google AdSense. • Cuenta con integración para publicación en y desde Google+. • Existen aplicaciones móviles para que publiques entradas a tu blog desde aplicaciones móviles para Android o iOS (iPhone, iPad). • No puedes usar Blogger si vives en alguno de estos países: Birmania, China, Cuba, Fiyi, Irán, Kazajstán, Kirguistán, Pakistán, Rusia, Siria, Vietnam y Yemen. • Puedes tener hasta 100 blogs en una sola cuenta.
  WORDPRESS • WordPress es un sistema de gestión de contenidos (CMS) que permite crear y mantener un blog u otro tipo de web. • Con casi 10 años de existencia y más de un millar de temas (plantillas) disponibles en su web oficial, no es solo un sistema sencillo e intuitivo para crear un blog personal, sino que permite realizar toda clase de web más complejas. • WordPress es un sistema ideal para un sitio web que se actualice periódicamente. Si se escribe contenido con cierta frecuencia, cuando alguien accede al sitio web, puede encontrar todos esos contenidos ordenados cronológicamente (primero los más recientes y por último los más antiguos). • En muchas ocasiones se asocia WordPress con una herramienta que solo sirve para hacer blogs. Esto no es correcto: con WordPress podemos hacer un blog y mucho más: webs empresariales, tiendas online, periódico digital, central de reservas, etc.
  WIX • Wix es una herramienta online para sitios web con mucha facilidad y gran atractivo, ya que están basados en tecnología flash lo que le entrega a estos sitios, grandes posibilidades de animación y personalización a partir de una serie de diseños predeterminados de planillas a elección. • Con la herramienta que funciona totalmente en línea, se pueden crear sitios web con widgets como por ejemplo el contacto o comentarios, tarjetas de presentación, recursos pedagógicos (como por ejemplo del que anteriormente hablamos aquí), e incluso animaciones en flash para después usar en otro sitio web o en un blog.
  TENDENCIA • La inclusión de las redes sociales parece haber debilitado el crecimiento de los blogs, ya que absorben en parte de la filosofía del blog como son las publicaciones periódicas, la componente personal y la interacción mediante comentarios con los lectores. • Depende: los blogs privados, y los que estaban pensados para ser vistos mayoritariamente por amigos y gente cercana, desaparecerán en pro de las redes sociales, como facebook. También es cierto que su crecimiento será mucho menor. • Los blogs públicos por su componente de "periodismo ciudadano", y su marcado carácter personal, no sólo no desaparecerán sino que seguirán teniendo una gran importancia de cara a la difusión y creación de contenidos. Las redes sociales no tienen que ser necesariamente enemigas de los blogs, sino que pueden ser y de hecho suelen usurase como canales de distribución de la información creada en los blogs.
  REFERENCIAS • http://www.e2e4media.es/noticias/143-breve-historia-de-los-blogs.html • http://vivirdeingresospasivos.net/tipos-de-blogs/

