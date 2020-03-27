Successfully reported this slideshow.
Get all kinds of PLANTERS RECYCLING / TRASH FURNITURE for Office Showroom & Warehouse Contact: Address: 2000 Wright Avenue...
Large fiberglass flower pots

We Are Commercial Outdoor Planters Of Fibreglass Pots, Square Fiberglass Planters, Large Commercial Fiberglass Planters, Fiberglass Garden Urns, Fibreglass Bowl And More!

Large fiberglass flower pots

  1. 1. Marvelous Planters you'll love in 2020
  2. 2.  A finely articulated oval, the Vista Planter imbues interior and exterior designs with a graceful presence.  The durable beauty of the planter’s lightweight, fiberglass construction is resistant to UV rays and scratches and superbly suited to any design scheme.  This modern planter is finished in a choice of fade-resistant marine grade paints or trademark metal Fusions, which develop a unique patina over time. Shown below from above in Matte Black and to the left in Brass. vista Visit Us: www.iapsf.com Order Now: VISTA
  3. 3.  Finely articulated fluting gives the Surrey Planter a columnar appearance that adds modern elegance to both interiors and exteriors.  Constructed by hand to exacting standards, the durable, lightweight fiberglass structure is equal parts strength and beauty.  Finished in a choice of faderesistant marine grade paints or trademark metal Fusions, each planter is UV-resistant and scratchresistant. Shown to the right in Copper. SURREY Visit Us: www.iapsf.com Order Now: Surrey
  4. 4.  Rounded to perfection, the Orb Planter is a nearly complete circle constructed of durable fiberglass with a UV-resistant and scratch- resistant outer shell.  Flawlessly finished in brightly colored, high-gloss paint, the Orb Planter resembles a gleaming gumball and makes a fun addition to any interior or exterior design.  Shown on the opposite page in Shiny White and above in Bronze. To the left shown left to right in Copper, Matte Black, and Bronze. ORB Visit Us: www.iapsf.com Order Now: ORB
  5. 5.  Inventive and unexpected, the Eclipse Planter flaunts a boldly modern design that is constructed by hand to our exacting standards.  Shown below in Bronze and Copper, and to the right in Matte Black. ECLIPSE Visit Us: www.iapsf.com Order Now: ECLIPSE
  6. 6.  The Solid Planter is marvelously multi-functional;  the vertical line pattern is perfect for disguising wear and tear as a planter, trash or ash-trash container.  Shown above in Bronze. SOLID Visit Us: www.iapsf.com Order Now: SOLID
  7. 7. Get all kinds of PLANTERS RECYCLING / TRASH FURNITURE for Office Showroom & Warehouse Contact: Address: 2000 Wright Avenue Richmond, CA 94804 EMAIL: info@iapsf.com PHONE: 510.536.4886 Visit Us: www.iapsf.com

