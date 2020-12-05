Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CAR KUN CLEAN Alamat: Jl. Wolter Monginsidi No.159, Pengajaran, Kec. Tlk. Betung Utara, Kota Bandar Lampung, Lampung 35224...
CAR KUN CLEAN Alamat: Jl. Wolter Monginsidi No.159, Pengajaran, Kec. Tlk. Betung Utara, Kota Bandar Lampung, Lampung 35224...
CAR KUN CLEAN Alamat: Jl. Wolter Monginsidi No.159, Pengajaran, Kec. Tlk. Betung Utara, Kota Bandar Lampung, Lampung 35224...
CAR KUN CLEAN Alamat: Jl. Wolter Monginsidi No.159, Pengajaran, Kec. Tlk. Betung Utara, Kota Bandar Lampung, Lampung 35224...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

WA: 0813-2504-4373 Harga jok mobil xenia di Enggal Termurah 2021-2022

16 views

Published on

WA: 0813-2504-4373 Harga jok mobil xenia Termurah & Terlengkap 2021-2022

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

WA: 0813-2504-4373 Harga jok mobil xenia di Enggal Termurah 2021-2022

  1. 1. CAR KUN CLEAN Alamat: Jl. Wolter Monginsidi No.159, Pengajaran, Kec. Tlk. Betung Utara, Kota Bandar Lampung, Lampung 35224, Indonesia Whatsapp: 0813-2504-4373 Car Kun Clean adalah bengkel khusus jok mobil dan interior nomor 1 di Lampung. Kami sangat memperhatikan kualitas, kerapihan dan kepuasan pelanggan. Maka dari itu kami memiliki karyawan yang profesional dan berkompeten dalam bidang ini. Kami juga menyediakan jasa pasang jok dan interior mobil di rumah anda, sehinnga anda tidak perlu repot- repot untuk datang ke bengkel kami. Kualitas dan kerapihan dijamin sama dengan apabila anda memasang di bengkel kami. Alasan Memilih Jasa Jok Mobil Di Tempat Kami! BENGKEL JOK MOBIL LAMPUNG TERPERCAYA Jok kulit mobil harga bersaing kualitas terjamin. Menerima penggantian cover jok mobil. Menyediakan berbagai jenis bahan baik kulit maupun semi kulit, lokal dan import. PEKERJAAN RAPI DAN PROFESIONAL Kami melayani pembuatan (sarung jok, jok paten, jok kulit, semi kulit)didukung tenaga profesional. dalam keahlian dan ketelitian yang sudah pengalaman di bidangnya. akan memberikan hasil yang memuaskan LAYANAN KAMI Berbagai macam servis spesial yang dapat kami berikan kepada anda customer 1. Delivery Services Layanan ini merupakan layanan antar jemput jok mobil anda, jadi anda tidak perlu repot datang ke tempat kami untuk drop mobil anda, kami berusaha memahami dan memberikan solusi untuk kesibukan anda. 2. Customer services ke tempat anda Call kami, lalu tinggal membuat janji ketemuan aja dengan saya atau Staff saya di waktu dan tempat yang cocok dengan anda, untuk berkonsultasi langsung dan melihat lihat produk kami. 3. One Day Service Layanan ini merupakan servis untuk anda para eksekutif yang sibuk. Dengan servis ini, bisa dijamin mobil anda akan kelar dalam sehari. Bagaimana caranya..? Call kami.. di WA 0813-2504-4373
  2. 2. CAR KUN CLEAN Alamat: Jl. Wolter Monginsidi No.159, Pengajaran, Kec. Tlk. Betung Utara, Kota Bandar Lampung, Lampung 35224, Indonesia Whatsapp: 0813-2504-4373 GALERY BENGKEL JOK MOBIL KAMI
  3. 3. CAR KUN CLEAN Alamat: Jl. Wolter Monginsidi No.159, Pengajaran, Kec. Tlk. Betung Utara, Kota Bandar Lampung, Lampung 35224, Indonesia Whatsapp: 0813-2504-4373
  4. 4. CAR KUN CLEAN Alamat: Jl. Wolter Monginsidi No.159, Pengajaran, Kec. Tlk. Betung Utara, Kota Bandar Lampung, Lampung 35224, Indonesia Whatsapp: 0813-2504-4373

×