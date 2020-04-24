ABB WaterMaster - Electromagnetic Flowmeters

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
"Using a higher excitation frequency for the transmitter,
ProcessMaster is a flowmeter with an especially short
response time. With its advanced filtering methods, the device
improves accuracy even under difficult conditions by
separating the noise from the measuring signal. This leads to
a maximum measuring error of 0.2 % of rate. Self-cleaning,
double-sealed polished measuring electrodes enhance the
device's reliability and performance."
For More Information visit on our website:- www.instronline.com
Our E-mail Address:-info@instronline.com
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment