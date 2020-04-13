Intro to Composite Laminates

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ian McEnteggart MECHANICAL TESTING OF COMPOSITE LAMINATES
TOPICS WE WILL COVER Laminate Bulk Properties - Tensile - Compression - Shear Compression After Impact Composite Testing S...
33 Testing to Characterise Bulk Properties Orthotropic material: • Tensile moduli/strengths: E1t , E2t , E3t , S1t , S2t ,...
44 Testing to Characterise Bulk Properties - Continued Hi/Low Temp e.g. Humidity Conditioning Test Conditions
55 In-Plane Tensile • Specimens may have variety of layups and orientations e.g. 0/90º for UD. • Strain measurement using ...
66 In-Plane Tensile – Gripping • Tabbed thermoset matrix specimens • Can be gripped in a range of manual or hydraulic grip...
77 In-plane Tensile Testing - Alignment What do we mean by “Alignment”? Why is Alignment Important? Ductile Metal Test Pie...
88 Achieving & Verifying Alignment • Testing Machine • High Axial & Lateral Stiffness • Guided • Alignment Fixture (below)...
99 • Alignment is usually verified under load using strain gauged “specimens” ISO 527-4/5Nadcap Flat 4 Gage Option Achievi...
1010 Achieving & Verifying Alignment - Continued
1111 Through thickness Tensile • Specimen bonded to metal studs • Strain gauges required for modulus determination ASTM D ...
1212 ASTM D695 Compression (Modified) Tabbed Specimen for Strength Untabbed Specimen for Modulus FORCE G U I D E Tabbed Sp...
1313 SHEAR FORCE CLAMP FORCE ASTM D 3410 ISO 14126 AITM 1-0008 ASTM D3410 (ITTRI) ISO 14126, AITM 1-0008 Wyoming Modified ...
1414 ASTM D 6641 END FORCE SHEAR FORCE CLAMP FORCE Compression Testing Combined Loading Unsupported Gauge Section AITM D 6...
1515 Inter-laminar Shear Testing SBS (Short Beam Shear) - Various Apparent ILS Strength only (no modulus) Simple rectangul...
1616 In Plane Shear In Plane Shear (IPS) - Various Test set up similar to tensile test but specimen has fiber directions o...
1717 Compression After Impact (CAI) - Continued Types of Impact Damage Typical CAI Test - Force v Displacement Typical Dro...
1818 Compression After Impact (CAI) - Continued ASTM D 7137 AITM 1-0010 Instron 5900 Series Blue Hill Universal
1919 Composites Testing System Solution Combining many different test types on one machine Precise Grip Alignment “Piggy b...
2020 Composites Fatigue • Fatigue – degradation due to repeated cyclic stresses • Original commercial uptake by aerospace ...
2121 4 Hz (excluding outliers) Adaptive frequency Gradient 2.886 2.651 Intercept (% UTS) 104.4 % 100.7 % Fit quality (“R²”...
2222 Thank You for Listening. Questions? To learn more visit: www.Instron.com
2323 Thank You for Listening 1. Presentation to ISO TC61/SC13/WG2 Unbonded tabs or gripping condition without tabs using f...
Learn about the main test types and associated fixtures for determining the bulk properties of composite laminates. In each case, the key practical aspects of setting up and performing the tests are identified, as well as fundamental equipment specifications needed to support those.

Compared to traditional, structural materials, composite materials offer designers much more performance and flexibility. However, these benefits come at the cost of increased material complexity and it is easy to overlook the challenges of producing high quality test data to support the needs of both design and materials development.

There are a wide range of mechanical test standards, developed specifically to test composite materials, plus auditing bodies such as Nadcap often strictly define further testing performance criteria e.g. specimen alignment.

View Webinar: https://youtu.be/Y1lMZO_m1WQ

