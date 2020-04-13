Intro to Composite Laminates

Learn about the main test types and associated fixtures for determining the bulk properties of composite laminates. In each case, the key practical aspects of setting up and performing the tests are identified, as well as fundamental equipment specifications needed to support those.



Compared to traditional, structural materials, composite materials offer designers much more performance and flexibility. However, these benefits come at the cost of increased material complexity and it is easy to overlook the challenges of producing high quality test data to support the needs of both design and materials development.



There are a wide range of mechanical test standards, developed specifically to test composite materials, plus auditing bodies such as Nadcap often strictly define further testing performance criteria e.g. specimen alignment.



View Webinar: https://youtu.be/Y1lMZO_m1WQ