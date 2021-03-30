Free ebook | Chrome OS in Manufacturing

-
The majority of manufacturing workers have never been tied to a desk. But they can no longer rely solely on legacy systems to complete their work. Learn the benefits Chrome OS can deliver, as told by five manufacturing companies.
Topics include:
- Improving collaboration in the cloud
- Streamlining laptop deployment and info access
- Connecting workers around the world
- Enabling anywhere, anytime work
- Increasing security and worker uptime
