Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sex, Sugar, Fat, and Heat: Factors That Affect Energy Budgets, Weight Management and Behaviors in Mice E. Matthew Morris, ...
Experts present applications of rodent metabolic phenotyping with a focus on the effects of sex, diet, and energy budgets ...
The Physio-Metabolic Effects of Western Diet-Induced Obesity in a Male Mouse Model Lauren N Woodie, PhD1,2,3,* 1Department...
Outline Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 1. Western Diet-Induced Circadian Disruptions and Time-Restricted Feed...
Outline Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 1. Western Diet-Induced Circadian Disruptions and Time-Restricted Feed...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 1. Western Diet-Induced Circadian Disruptions Circadian circa dies “around, ab...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition PER CLOCK/ NPAS2 BMAL1 Clock-Controlled Genes per cry CRY Rev-erba E-box NRE b...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Suprachiasmatic Nucleus (SCN) Master circadian clock Entrained by light signal...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Peripheral Circadian Clocks SCN
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Peripheral Circadian Clocks SCN
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition SCN X X X X Peripheral Circadian Clocks Disrupted by Western Diet Western Diet...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 1. Time-Restricted Feeding
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Determine the effects of time-restricting specific components of the WD on the...
Outline Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 1. Western Diet-Induced Circadian Disruptions and Time-Restricted Feed...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition ZT 12 Food Access ZT 13 ZT 22 ZT 0ActiveInactive Inactive Food AccessFood Acce...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Michael Greene, PhD mwgreene@auburn.edu
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition TRF begins 2. Time-Restricted Feeding of a WD Woodie et al. Metabolism 2018 12...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition EnergyExpenditure Woodie et al. Metabolism 2018 2. Time-Restricted Feeding of ...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition EnergyExpenditureRespiratoryExchangeRatio Woodie et al. Metabolism 2018 2. Tim...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition TRF with ad lib sugar water DOES: • Recover metabolic flexibility • Decrease i...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition TRF with ad lib sugar water DOES: • Recover metabolic flexibility • Decrease i...
Outline Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 1. Western Diet-Induced Circadian Disruptions and Time-Restricted Feed...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Chow Diet 12% Fructose/Glucose Solution (FG)* kcal: 0.48 kcal/g 55% Fructose 4...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Chow Diet 12% Fructose/Glucose Solution (FG)* kcal: 0.48 kcal/g 55% Fructose 4...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 0 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.06 0.07 1 NormalizedVisceral FatWeight(g) * 0 0.0...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 Food(kcal) Total Food Kcal Consumed per Cycle 0 0.5 1 1....
Con ALFG EFG LFG Food (kcal) 20% 7% 37% 36% 25% 7% 38% 30% 23% 8% 31% 39% 26% 12% 36% 26% Water (g) 24% 12% 30% 33% 23% 19...
Con ALFG EFG LFG 200mm 0 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.06 1 NormalizedLiverWeight (g) Normalized Liver Weight Auburn Universi...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition KITT Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition EnergyExpenditure Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020 3. Time-Restricted Liquid...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition RespiratoryExchangeRatio Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020 3. Time-Restricted...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Time-restricting liquid sugar access to six hour windows: • Prevents increased...
Outline Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 1. Western Diet-Induced Circadian Disruptions and Time-Restricted Feed...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition WD-induced obesity can disrupt the chronobiology of organismal metabolism. Per...
Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Greene Lab LNW Current Lab Lazar Lab, University of Pennsylvania woodiel@pennm...
Interaction of Housing Temperature and Sex Impacts Metabolic Response in Mice Copyright 2020 M. Morris and InsideScientifi...
It’s All About Energy… • Short-term Weight Gain….Energy Homeostasis • Energy Balance = Energy Intake – Energy Expenditure
TEE REE BMR AT NREE TEF AEE It’s All About Energy… Energy Expenditure Components
It’s All About Energy… • Increased Physical Activity/Exercise is included in medical recommendations for all metabolic dis...
Gustavo Abreu-Vieira, Cuiying Xiao, Oksana Gavrilova, Marc L. Reitman Integration of body temperature into the analysis of...
Question • How do ‘…. differences in EE, independent of physical activity level, impact energy homeostasis and metabolic a...
5 weeks old 6 weeks old 9 weeks old 10 weeks old • Individually housed • Temperature • LFD • Echo/BW • LFD Data • Echo/BW ...
Baseline – 1-week LFD • Females weigh ~20% less than males • Housing temperature & sex impact on… • Weight gain • Body com...
Baseline – 1-week LFD • Indirect Calorimetry: • TEE is ~40% less at 30⁰C • Females ~10% lower 20 40 60 80 100 OneWeekLFD T...
Baseline – 1-week LFD • Indirect Calorimetry: • TEE is ~40% less at 30⁰C • EI is similarly reduced • …and so EB is similar...
Baseline – 1-week LFD • Indirect Calorimetry: • TEE is ~40% less at 30⁰C • EI is similarly reduced • …and so EB is similar...
Baseline – 1-week LFD • Indirect Calorimetry: • TEE is ~40% less at 30⁰C • EI is similarly reduced • …and so EB is similar...
Baseline – 1-week LFD • Indirect Calorimetry: • TEE is ~40% less at 30⁰C • EI is similarly reduced. • …and so EB is simila...
Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Weight Gain & Body Composition Changes: • S x T interaction in Diet-induced weight gain...
Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Energy Homeostasis: • Energy balance is highly associated with changes in FM. • TEE & E...
Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Energy Homeostasis: What that could be impacting weight gain? • Energy Flux/Energy Coup...
Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Energy Homeostasis: • Energy Flux/Energy Coupling…. Mayer, J. et al., 1956 AJCN
Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS Blundell et al., 2015 Obesity Reviews Reduced Coupling Increased Coupling• Energy Homeost...
Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Energy Homeostasis: • Energy Flux = Energy Intake + Energy Expenditure • % Energy Coupl...
Energy Flux & Energy Coupling Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS
Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Energy Homeostasis: • Metabolic Flexibility to Diet -0.10 -0.08 -0.06 -0.04 -0.02 0.00 ...
Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS LFD 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 -0.15 -0.10 -0.05 0.00 0.05 Days of HFHS HFHS-inducedChangein 24hrRespi...
Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Energy Homeostasis: • Diet-induced Adaptive Thermogenesis • Adaptive thermogenesis as a...
Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Energy Homeostasis: • Diet-induced Adaptive Thermogenesis LFD 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 0 1 2 3 Day...
Limitations: • Only in C57/Bl6J mice. • Mechanism of divergent energy expenditure. • Diet-induced weight gain and changes ...
Conclusions • Differences in EE mediate coupling of energy demand to energy intake…impacting energy balance, changes in bo...
Acknowledgements • John Thyfault • Julie Allen • John Lighton • Roberto Noland • Funding: K-INBRE (P20GM103418), K01DK1129...
Thank You!
E. Matthew Morris, PhD Assistant Professor Molecular & Integrative Physiology University of Kansas Medical Center Lauren W...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sex, Sugar, Fat, and Heat: Factors That Affect Energy Budgets, Weight Management and Behaviors in Mice

22 views

Published on

Dr. Lauren Woodie and Dr. Matthew Morris present their research involving metabolism, diet, and energy expenditure in mouse models.
The Physio-Metabolic Effects of Western Diet-Induced Obesity in a Male Mouse Model
Lauren Woodie, PhD

Obesity is a major public health concern that can result from consuming a Western diet (WD), characterized by a diet high in fat and sugar, including sugar sweetened beverages. A proposed treatment for WD-induced obesity is time-restricted feeding (TRF), which restricts consumption of food to specific times of the 24-hour cycle. TRF improves metabolic health by aligning the timing of food intake with the circadian rhythms of nutrient metabolism and shows great promise to prevent obesity and the development of chronic disease by resynchronizing the circadian clock. However, the ability of TRF to reverse metabolic changes in animal models of WD-induced obesity is not known. Moreover, the exact role of timing liquid sugar intake, independent of timing solid food intake, on the development of WD-induced obesity remains to be determined. We hypothesize that ad libitum liquid sugar consumption confounds the effects of solid calorie TRF. Overall, the present results indicate that solid and liquid calorie consumption strategically restricted to the active phase can improve some of the deleterious physio-metabolic effects of Western diet feeding.

Interaction of Housing Temperature and Sex Impacts Metabolic Response in Mice
E. Matthew Morris, PhD

Housing temperature can be used to produce divergent energy expenditure in mice. This difference in energy expenditure results in temperature- and sex- specific differences in the metabolic response to short-term high-fat, high-sucrose feeding. These differences appear in the form of sex differences in weight gain and changes in body composition. This work supports the energy flux hypothesis, where energy intake is more highly coupled to energy demand at higher energy expenditure levels in mice. In this study, we will also demonstrate that greater basal energy expenditure is associated with greater metabolic flexibility to diet and diet-induced non-shivering thermogenesis, particularly in female mice.

Key Topics Include:
- Mouse models of Western diet-induced obesity
- Time restricted calorie consumption
- Differences in basal energy expenditure results in sex
differences in weight gain and body composition
- Energy flux hypothesis
- Greater basal energy expenditure is associated with greater
metabolic flexibility

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sex, Sugar, Fat, and Heat: Factors That Affect Energy Budgets, Weight Management and Behaviors in Mice

  1. 1. Sex, Sugar, Fat, and Heat: Factors That Affect Energy Budgets, Weight Management and Behaviors in Mice E. Matthew Morris, PhD Assistant Professor Molecular & Integrative Physiology University of Kansas Medical Center Lauren Woodie, PhD Post-Doctoral Fellow Institute for Diabetes, Obesity & Metabolism University of Pennsylvania
  2. 2. Experts present applications of rodent metabolic phenotyping with a focus on the effects of sex, diet, and energy budgets Sex, Sugar, Fat, and Heat: Factors That Affect Energy Budgets, Weight Management and Behaviors in Mice
  3. 3. The Physio-Metabolic Effects of Western Diet-Induced Obesity in a Male Mouse Model Lauren N Woodie, PhD1,2,3,* 1Department of Nutrition, Auburn University, Auburn, AL, USA 2Center for Neuroscience Initiative, Auburn University, Auburn, AL, USA 3Boshell Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases Research Program, Auburn University, Auburn, AL, USA *Current Institution: Institute for Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA Copyright 2020 L. Woodie and InsideScientific. All Rights Reserved.
  4. 4. Outline Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 1. Western Diet-Induced Circadian Disruptions and Time-Restricted Feeding 2. Time-Restricted Feeding of a Western Diet 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access 4. Summary and Conclusion
  5. 5. Outline Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 1. Western Diet-Induced Circadian Disruptions and Time-Restricted Feeding 2. Time-Restricted Feeding of a Western Diet 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access 4. Summary and Conclusion
  6. 6. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 1. Western Diet-Induced Circadian Disruptions Circadian circa dies “around, about” “day” Rhythm …patterns that happen in ~24 hour cycle.
  7. 7. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition PER CLOCK/ NPAS2 BMAL1 Clock-Controlled Genes per cry CRY Rev-erba E-box NRE bmal1 PER Nucleus Cytoplasm Simplified Core Clock 1. Western Diet-Induced Circadian Disruptions
  8. 8. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Suprachiasmatic Nucleus (SCN) Master circadian clock Entrained by light signals from retinal rod cells Set by melatonin from pineal body Located in the hypothalamus Master Circadian Clock >> 1. Western Diet-Induced Circadian Disruptions
  9. 9. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Peripheral Circadian Clocks SCN
  10. 10. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Peripheral Circadian Clocks SCN
  11. 11. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition SCN X X X X Peripheral Circadian Clocks Disrupted by Western Diet Western Diet (WD) High-fat & high-sugar diet
  12. 12. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 1. Time-Restricted Feeding
  13. 13. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Determine the effects of time-restricting specific components of the WD on the physiology and metabolism of a male mouse model of WD-induced obesity.
  14. 14. Outline Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 1. Western Diet-Induced Circadian Disruptions and Time-Restricted Feeding 2. Time-Restricted Feeding of a Western Diet 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access 4. Summary and Conclusion
  15. 15. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition ZT 12 Food Access ZT 13 ZT 22 ZT 0ActiveInactive Inactive Food AccessFood Access Food Access Ad Libitum (AL) Schedule Time-Restricted Feeding (TRF) Schedule 40% Fat Diet + 4% Sugar Water C57Bl/6N Chow WD Chow Diet + Tap Water ZT= Zeitgeber Time Lights on (6am) = ZT 0 ZT 6 ZT 6 Woodie et al. Metabolism 2018 How ad libitum liquid sugar impact the efficacy of solid diet TRF? Ad libitum water and sugar water 2. Time-Restricted Feeding of a WD
  16. 16. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Michael Greene, PhD mwgreene@auburn.edu
  17. 17. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition TRF begins 2. Time-Restricted Feeding of a WD Woodie et al. Metabolism 2018 12-wk GTT Percent Body Weight Change Final Blood Glucose Final Serum Insulin HOMA-IR
  18. 18. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition EnergyExpenditure Woodie et al. Metabolism 2018 2. Time-Restricted Feeding of a WD
  19. 19. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition EnergyExpenditureRespiratoryExchangeRatio Woodie et al. Metabolism 2018 2. Time-Restricted Feeding of a WD
  20. 20. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition TRF with ad lib sugar water DOES: • Recover metabolic flexibility • Decrease insulin resistance TRF with ad lib sugar water does NOT: • Result in significant weight loss • Improve gross liver health Conclusions 2. Time-Restricted Feeding of a WD
  21. 21. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition TRF with ad lib sugar water DOES: • Recover metabolic flexibility • Decrease insulin resistance TRF with ad lib sugar water does NOT: • Result in significant weight loss • Improve gross liver health Conclusions What is the effect of timing liquid sugar?? 2. Time-Restricted Feeding of a WD
  22. 22. Outline Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 1. Western Diet-Induced Circadian Disruptions and Time-Restricted Feeding 2. Time-Restricted Feeding of a Western Diet 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access 4. Summary and Conclusion
  23. 23. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Chow Diet 12% Fructose/Glucose Solution (FG)* kcal: 0.48 kcal/g 55% Fructose 45% Glucose C57Bl/6N + *equivalent to soda being only source of liquid Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access
  24. 24. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Chow Diet 12% Fructose/Glucose Solution (FG)* kcal: 0.48 kcal/g 55% Fructose 45% Glucose C57Bl/6N + ZT 0 ZT 12 Active RestingResting Late FG (LFG) Early FG (EFG) Ad Libitum FG (ALFG) Control (Con) Tap Water Tap WaterTap Water ZT 18 Sugar Water Sugar WaterSugar Water Active Sugar WaterTap WaterTap Water Tap Water Sugar WaterTap Water Tap WaterTap Water *equivalent to soda being only source of liquid Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access
  25. 25. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access
  26. 26. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 0 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.06 0.07 1 NormalizedVisceral FatWeight(g) * 0 0.005 0.01 0.015 0.02 0.025 0.03 1 NormalizedSubQFat Weight(g) # ** # Con ALFG EFG LFG Con ALFG EFG LFG Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access
  27. 27. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 Food(kcal) Total Food Kcal Consumed per Cycle 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 1 Water(kcal) Total Water Kcal Consumed per Cycle 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 1 Totalkcal Total Kcal Consumed per Cycle Day Night Day Night Day Night ^^^ %%% *** *** *** *** Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access
  28. 28. Con ALFG EFG LFG Food (kcal) 20% 7% 37% 36% 25% 7% 38% 30% 23% 8% 31% 39% 26% 12% 36% 26% Water (g) 24% 12% 30% 33% 23% 19% 31% 28% 9% 5% 59% 27% 17% 4% 20%59% *** *** 21% 7% 35% 37% Total Kilocalories (kcal) 20% 7% 37% 36% 25% 14% 33% 27% 23% 7% 36% 34% * Auburn University | Department of Nutrition ZT 6-11ZT 0-5 ZT 12-17 ZT 18-23 Inactive Phase Active Phase Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020
  29. 29. Con ALFG EFG LFG 200mm 0 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.05 0.06 1 NormalizedLiverWeight (g) Normalized Liver Weight Auburn University | Department of Nutrition NAFLDScore Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access
  30. 30. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition KITT Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access
  31. 31. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition EnergyExpenditure Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access
  32. 32. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition RespiratoryExchangeRatio Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access
  33. 33. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Time-restricting liquid sugar access to six hour windows: • Prevents increased body weight and fat pad weight • Protects liver health Early active liquid sugar may enhance the diurnal rhythm of mice. • Selective carbohydrate utilization • Increased lipid utilization Conclusions Woodie et al. Physiol & Behav 2020 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access
  34. 34. Outline Auburn University | Department of Nutrition 1. Western Diet-Induced Circadian Disruptions and Time-Restricted Feeding 2. Time-Restricted Feeding of a Western Diet 3. Time-Restricted Liquid Sugar Access 4. Summary and Conclusion
  35. 35. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition WD-induced obesity can disrupt the chronobiology of organismal metabolism. Peripheral and metabolic rhythmicity may be rescued by time-restricting macronutrient access. Diet-induced disturbances in circadian biology play an integral role in the development of metabolic diseases. • Chronotheraputic treatments should be explored. 4. Summary and Conclusion
  36. 36. Auburn University | Department of Nutrition Greene Lab LNW Current Lab Lazar Lab, University of Pennsylvania woodiel@pennmedicine.upenn.edu Michael Greene, PhD Bulbul Ahmed, PhD* Peyton Kuhlers, BS* Will Haynes, BS* Savanah Fowler Beatriz Carmona Funding Malone-Zallen Memorial Fellowship *graduated mwgreene@auburn.edu
  37. 37. Interaction of Housing Temperature and Sex Impacts Metabolic Response in Mice Copyright 2020 M. Morris and InsideScientific. All Rights Reserved. E. Matthew Morris, PhD Assistant Professor Molecular & Integrative Physiology University of Kansas Medical Center
  38. 38. It’s All About Energy… • Short-term Weight Gain….Energy Homeostasis • Energy Balance = Energy Intake – Energy Expenditure
  39. 39. TEE REE BMR AT NREE TEF AEE It’s All About Energy… Energy Expenditure Components
  40. 40. It’s All About Energy… • Increased Physical Activity/Exercise is included in medical recommendations for all metabolic diseases. • Functioning hypothetically to increase energy expenditure. • However, PA/Exercise is a complicated experimental tool. • How then can we study the role of energy expenditure more specifically?
  41. 41. Gustavo Abreu-Vieira, Cuiying Xiao, Oksana Gavrilova, Marc L. Reitman Integration of body temperature into the analysis of energy expenditure in the mouse Molecular Metabolism, Volume 4, Issue 6, 2015, 461–470 http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.molmet.2015.03.001 Mouse Energy Metabolism It’s All About Energy…
  42. 42. Question • How do ‘…. differences in EE, independent of physical activity level, impact energy homeostasis and metabolic adaptation of males and females during a short-term dietary challenge.’ • Morris et al., Obesity, 2020; doi: 10.1002/oby.22925. • bioRxiv 840702; doi.org/10.1101/840702
  43. 43. 5 weeks old 6 weeks old 9 weeks old 10 weeks old • Individually housed • Temperature • LFD • Echo/BW • LFD Data • Echo/BW • HFHS DataIndirect Acclimate 4-5 days Experimental Design • 10% kcal fat • 20% kcal protein • 70% kcal carbohydrate • 3.85 kcal/g • 45% kcal fat • 20% kcal protein • 35% kcal carbohydrate • 4.73 kcal/g 11 weeks old • Echo/BW
  44. 44. Baseline – 1-week LFD • Females weigh ~20% less than males • Housing temperature & sex impact on… • Weight gain • Body composition changes • Highly variable….
  45. 45. Baseline – 1-week LFD • Indirect Calorimetry: • TEE is ~40% less at 30⁰C • Females ~10% lower 20 40 60 80 100 OneWeekLFD TotalEnergyExpenditure (kcal) M F 20°C M F 30°C % ††
  46. 46. Baseline – 1-week LFD • Indirect Calorimetry: • TEE is ~40% less at 30⁰C • EI is similarly reduced • …and so EB is similar. 20 40 60 80 100 OneWeekLFD TotalEnergyExpenditure (kcal) M F 20°C M F 30°C % ††
  47. 47. Baseline – 1-week LFD • Indirect Calorimetry: • TEE is ~40% less at 30⁰C • EI is similarly reduced • …and so EB is similar. • REE is ~50% less at 30⁰C • No difference by sex 0 20 40 60 80 100 OneWeekLFD RestingEnergyExpenditure (kcal) M F 20°C M F 30°C %
  48. 48. Baseline – 1-week LFD • Indirect Calorimetry: • TEE is ~40% less at 30⁰C • EI is similarly reduced • …and so EB is similar. • REE is ~50% less at 30⁰C • NREE is not different by Temp • Females ~10% lower 10 15 20 25 30 35 OneWeekLFD Non-RestingEnergyExpenditure (kcal) M F 20°C M F 30°C † †
  49. 49. Baseline – 1-week LFD • Indirect Calorimetry: • TEE is ~40% less at 30⁰C • EI is similarly reduced. • …and so EB is similar. • REE is ~50% less at 30⁰C • NREE is not different by Temp • Activity is not different by Temp • Females are higher 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 OneWeekAll_Meters M F 20°C M F 30°C † † Plausible model
  50. 50. Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Weight Gain & Body Composition Changes: • S x T interaction in Diet-induced weight gain. • Change in FM is different by Sex and Temp. • S x T interaction in change in FFM. 0 1 2 3 4 5 HFHS-inducedChange inBodyComposition(g) FFM FM M F 20°C M F 30°C
  51. 51. Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Energy Homeostasis: • Energy balance is highly associated with changes in FM. • TEE & EI increase, but previous differences are similar. • Differences in cage activity remain similar to LFD. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 OneWeekHFHS EnergyBalance (kcal) % † † M F 20°C M F 30°C
  52. 52. Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Energy Homeostasis: What that could be impacting weight gain? • Energy Flux/Energy Coupling….
  53. 53. Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Energy Homeostasis: • Energy Flux/Energy Coupling…. Mayer, J. et al., 1956 AJCN
  54. 54. Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS Blundell et al., 2015 Obesity Reviews Reduced Coupling Increased Coupling• Energy Homeostasis: • Energy Flux/Energy Coupling….
  55. 55. Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Energy Homeostasis: • Energy Flux = Energy Intake + Energy Expenditure • % Energy Coupled = 1 – Energy Balance/Energy Flux 60 70 80 90 100 110 OneWeekLFD PercentEnergyCoupling (1-EnergyBalance/EnergyFlux) % M F 20°C M F 30°C 60 70 80 90 100 110 OneWeekHFHS PercentEnergyCoupled (1-EnergyBalance/EnergyFlux) M F 20°C M F 30°C p=0.053 †† %
  56. 56. Energy Flux & Energy Coupling Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS
  57. 57. Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Energy Homeostasis: • Metabolic Flexibility to Diet -0.10 -0.08 -0.06 -0.04 -0.02 0.00 HFHS-inducedChange inRespiratoryQuotient % †† M F 20°C M F 30°C • Complicated by greater HFHS intake in 20⁰C mice
  58. 58. Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS LFD 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 -0.15 -0.10 -0.05 0.00 0.05 Days of HFHS HFHS-inducedChangein 24hrRespiratoryQuotient 20 Male 30 Male 30 Female20 Female • Energy Homeostasis: • Metabolic Flexibility to Diet
  59. 59. Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Energy Homeostasis: • Diet-induced Adaptive Thermogenesis • Adaptive thermogenesis as a therapeutic target???? • Sex differences… • Synergy with basal EE…. 0 5 10 15 20 HFHS-inducedChange inOneWeekRestingEE(kcal) Temp*Sex p<0.001 †† % p=0.1 M F 20°C M F 30°C
  60. 60. Metabolic Response – 1-week HFHS • Energy Homeostasis: • Diet-induced Adaptive Thermogenesis LFD 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 0 1 2 3 Days of HFHS 24hrHFHS-induced ChangeinRestingEE(kcal) 20 Male 30 Male 30 Female20 Female
  61. 61. Limitations: • Only in C57/Bl6J mice. • Mechanism of divergent energy expenditure. • Diet-induced weight gain and changes in body composition may be confounded by the age of the mice. • Thermal biology. • Nutrient utilization – protein. • Fecal energy loss.
  62. 62. Conclusions • Differences in EE mediate coupling of energy demand to energy intake…impacting energy balance, changes in body composition, and weight gain. • These differences are more pronounced in female mice. • Housing temperature can be a useful tool to manipulate mouse EE in a controlled manner. • Housing temperature must be, at least, considered during the design of mouse experiments…
  63. 63. Acknowledgements • John Thyfault • Julie Allen • John Lighton • Roberto Noland • Funding: K-INBRE (P20GM103418), K01DK112967
  64. 64. Thank You!
  65. 65. E. Matthew Morris, PhD Assistant Professor Molecular & Integrative Physiology University of Kansas Medical Center Lauren Woodie, PhD Post-Doctoral Fellow Institute for Diabetes, Obesity & Metabolism University of Pennsylvania Thank you for participating! CLICK HERE to learn more and watch the webinar

×