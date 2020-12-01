Dr. Lauren Woodie and Dr. Matthew Morris present their research involving metabolism, diet, and energy expenditure in mouse models.

The Physio-Metabolic Effects of Western Diet-Induced Obesity in a Male Mouse Model

Lauren Woodie, PhD



Obesity is a major public health concern that can result from consuming a Western diet (WD), characterized by a diet high in fat and sugar, including sugar sweetened beverages. A proposed treatment for WD-induced obesity is time-restricted feeding (TRF), which restricts consumption of food to specific times of the 24-hour cycle. TRF improves metabolic health by aligning the timing of food intake with the circadian rhythms of nutrient metabolism and shows great promise to prevent obesity and the development of chronic disease by resynchronizing the circadian clock. However, the ability of TRF to reverse metabolic changes in animal models of WD-induced obesity is not known. Moreover, the exact role of timing liquid sugar intake, independent of timing solid food intake, on the development of WD-induced obesity remains to be determined. We hypothesize that ad libitum liquid sugar consumption confounds the effects of solid calorie TRF. Overall, the present results indicate that solid and liquid calorie consumption strategically restricted to the active phase can improve some of the deleterious physio-metabolic effects of Western diet feeding.



Interaction of Housing Temperature and Sex Impacts Metabolic Response in Mice

E. Matthew Morris, PhD



Housing temperature can be used to produce divergent energy expenditure in mice. This difference in energy expenditure results in temperature- and sex- specific differences in the metabolic response to short-term high-fat, high-sucrose feeding. These differences appear in the form of sex differences in weight gain and changes in body composition. This work supports the energy flux hypothesis, where energy intake is more highly coupled to energy demand at higher energy expenditure levels in mice. In this study, we will also demonstrate that greater basal energy expenditure is associated with greater metabolic flexibility to diet and diet-induced non-shivering thermogenesis, particularly in female mice.



Key Topics Include:

- Mouse models of Western diet-induced obesity

- Time restricted calorie consumption

- Differences in basal energy expenditure results in sex

differences in weight gain and body composition

- Energy flux hypothesis

- Greater basal energy expenditure is associated with greater

metabolic flexibility