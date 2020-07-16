Successfully reported this slideshow.
Debanjan Dasgupta, PhD Perception and Encoding of Temporally Patterned Odour Stimuli in Mice Senior Research Fellow The Fr...
Rich temporal structure in naturally diffusing odour ‘What Information does a naturally occurring odour plume carry?’
5s 0.1 ppm Indoors PID 10.6 PID 8.4 Odour 1 Odour 2 200 cm 25x25x25 cm 85 cm Indoor experimental setup
Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Temporal structure of odour fluctuations contains information about space
Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Temporal structure of odour fluctuations contains information about space
Stierle et al. J Neurosci - 2013 Szyszka et al. PNAS – 2015 Jacob et al. Plos Comp. Bio- 2016 Sehdev and Szyszka -2019 Vic...
Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Correlated odour stimuli Anti-correlated odour stimuli FLOW 2s 0.35V Presenting te...
Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Erskine et al. 2019 Autonomous
Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Erskine, Bus et al 2019 Abraham et al 2004, 2010 Shimshek et al 2005 Mice can dete...
Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Total trials: 790,000 Control: 140,000 Looking at the entire cohort
In vivo electrophysiology sniff odour OR Correlated odour stimuli Anti-correlated odour stimuli 2-p Ca2+ imaging In Vivo i...
Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Tbet-Cre – GCaMP6f mouse Representation of odour dynamics in the olfactory bulb: 2...
awakeanaesthetized Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Representation of odour dynamics in the olfactory bulb: 2P imag...
Whole cell Patch recordings sniff odour OR Correlated odour stimuli Anti-correlated odour stimuli 2-p Ca2+ imaging In Vivo...
2 Hz Odour Mineral Oil Cross-Correlation 1 mV 0.3 s 1 V (PID) 𝐶𝑝𝐶 = 𝐶𝐶 𝑜𝑑𝑜𝑢𝑟( 𝑃𝑒𝑎𝑘) 𝐶𝐶 𝑏𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑘( 𝑃𝑒𝑎𝑘) 0.5-0.5-1.5 1.5 0.5 -0...
2 Hz 20 Hz (Cor) Representation of odour dynamics in the olfactory bulb: whole-cell recording
Naturally spreading odours have rich dynamics Chemicals that come from the same source fluctuate in a highly correlated ma...
Acknowledgements • Andreas Schaefer • Tobias Ackels • Andrew Erskine • TomWarner • Cristina Marin • SinaTootoonian • Izumi...
To learn more about this poster and the research being done please connect with the speaker directly: d.dasgupta@ucl.ac.uk...
Perception and Encoding of Temporally Patterned Odour Stimuli in Mice
Perception and Encoding of Temporally Patterned Odour Stimuli in Mice

Published on

During this poster, Dr. Dasgupta explains his lab’s research looking at methodology and applications for analyzing the temporal structure of odour plumes. The main motivation for this research comes from theoretical postulates laid down by J.J. Hopfield (1991) suggesting that temporal structure in odour stimuli contains information about space.

Their work aims to answer the following questions:
1. Does naturally occurring odour stimulus contain temporal structure?
2. Can olfaction dependent mammals rely on temporal structure to distinguish odour stimuli?
3. Does the olfactory bulb encode temporally different odour stimulus.

Dr. Dasgupta goes on to explain how this research will help them to better understand important unsolved questions about scene segmentation and how the brain can can solve problems using olfaction.

To learn more about this Virtual Poster, please visit: https://insidescientific.com/posters/perception-encoding-temporally-patterned-odour-stimuli-mice-debanjan-dasgupta

Published in: Science
Perception and Encoding of Temporally Patterned Odour Stimuli in Mice

  1. 1. Debanjan Dasgupta, PhD Perception and Encoding of Temporally Patterned Odour Stimuli in Mice Senior Research Fellow The Francis Crick Institute, London This virtual poster has been produced in conjunction with Aurora Scientific under the following Creative Commons license: Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)
  2. 2. Rich temporal structure in naturally diffusing odour ‘What Information does a naturally occurring odour plume carry?’
  3. 3. 5s 0.1 ppm Indoors PID 10.6 PID 8.4 Odour 1 Odour 2 200 cm 25x25x25 cm 85 cm Indoor experimental setup
  4. 4. Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Temporal structure of odour fluctuations contains information about space
  5. 5. Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Temporal structure of odour fluctuations contains information about space
  6. 6. Stierle et al. J Neurosci - 2013 Szyszka et al. PNAS – 2015 Jacob et al. Plos Comp. Bio- 2016 Sehdev and Szyszka -2019 Vickers et al. - Nature - 2001 Nagel & Wilson, Principe, Schmuker Szyszka et al. - PloS one - 2012 Geffen et al. - Neuron - 2009 Smear et al. Nature 2011 Shusterman et al. Nat Neurosci 2011 Moore & Atema, Biol Bull 1988 Can Mice understand Correlation structure in odour cues?
  7. 7. Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Correlated odour stimuli Anti-correlated odour stimuli FLOW 2s 0.35V Presenting temporally modulated odours
  8. 8. Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Erskine et al. 2019 Autonomous
  9. 9. Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Erskine, Bus et al 2019 Abraham et al 2004, 2010 Shimshek et al 2005 Mice can detect high-frequency odour fluctuations
  10. 10. Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Total trials: 790,000 Control: 140,000 Looking at the entire cohort
  11. 11. In vivo electrophysiology sniff odour OR Correlated odour stimuli Anti-correlated odour stimuli 2-p Ca2+ imaging In Vivo interrogation in the olfactory bulb
  12. 12. Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Tbet-Cre – GCaMP6f mouse Representation of odour dynamics in the olfactory bulb: 2P imaging
  13. 13. awakeanaesthetized Erskine, Ackels, Dasgupta et al bioRxiv Representation of odour dynamics in the olfactory bulb: 2P imaging
  14. 14. Whole cell Patch recordings sniff odour OR Correlated odour stimuli Anti-correlated odour stimuli 2-p Ca2+ imaging In Vivo interrogation in the olfactory bulb
  15. 15. 2 Hz Odour Mineral Oil Cross-Correlation 1 mV 0.3 s 1 V (PID) 𝐶𝑝𝐶 = 𝐶𝐶 𝑜𝑑𝑜𝑢𝑟( 𝑃𝑒𝑎𝑘) 𝐶𝐶 𝑏𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑘( 𝑃𝑒𝑎𝑘) 0.5-0.5-1.5 1.5 0.5 -0.5 0CCblank 0.5 -0.5 0 0.5-0.5-1.5 1.5 CCodour CCodour(peak) n = 35 OB Neurons can follow odour stimulus frequency: Patch clamp recording
  16. 16. 2 Hz 20 Hz (Cor) Representation of odour dynamics in the olfactory bulb: whole-cell recording
  17. 17. Naturally spreading odours have rich dynamics Chemicals that come from the same source fluctuate in a highly correlated manner … weakly or un-correlated even for closely spaced sources Mice can detect correlation structure up to bandwidths of > 20 Hz Micro-dispense VHS solenoids enable odour delivery device with bandwidth > 50 Hz Correlation structure is represented in the output of the OB.  Mammalian olfaction is a high bandwidth sense
  18. 18. Acknowledgements • Andreas Schaefer • Tobias Ackels • Andrew Erskine • TomWarner • Cristina Marin • SinaTootoonian • Izumi Fukunaga • Matthew Borkowski – Aurora Scientific
  19. 19. To learn more about this poster and the research being done please connect with the speaker directly: d.dasgupta@ucl.ac.uk Google Scholar profile LinkedIn Profile This virtual poster has been produced in conjunction with Aurora Scientific under the following Creative Commons license: Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) Debanjan Dasgupta, PhD Senior Research Fellow The Francis Crick Institute, London

