Genetically-modified T cell immunotherapy has achieved unprecedented responses in hematologic B cell malignancies, and there are now six different form of engineered T cells that have been modified with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) that are FDA-approved for cancer.



In this webinar, Dr. Marcela Maus will discuss the components and technologies used in making a T cell product, some of the factors considered to be important for efficacy, and the underlying mechanisms of toxicity and resistance. She will also discuss the outlooks and recent data in development of CAR T cells and other forms of engineered T cells for solid tumors.



Key Topics Include:

- Understand the components of a Chimeric Antigen Receptor and their mechanisms of action

- Describe mechanisms of resistance that have been observed in the clinic with CAR T cells

- Describe some of the challenges in development of engineered T cells for cancer