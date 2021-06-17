Successfully reported this slideshow.
Inflammation & Immunophysiology Series Marcela V. Maus, MD PhD Director, Cellular Immunotherapy Program, Mass General Cancer Center
Engineered T Cells for Cancer Dr. Marcela Maus discusses the components and technologies used in making a T cell product, ...
Inflammation & Immunophysiology Series Marcela V. Maus, MD PhD Director of Cell Therapy, Mass General Cancer Center Paula ...
Engineered T cells for Cancer Marcela V. Maus, MD, PhD Director of Cell Therapy Paula O’Keefe Associate Professor of Oncol...
Disclosure information, updated June 17, 2021 Marcela V. Maus, MD, PhD • I have the following relevant financial relations...
Overview of T cell Therapy Maus and June, CCR 2016
Antigen recognition: TCR vs CAR Cancer cell Á chain 4-IBB CD28 VH V2 CAR T cell V2 VH CAR Surface protein Target protein L...
Human CD19 Expression by Hematopoietic Cells Immature B Naïve B Germinal Center B Memory B Plasma Cell Normal: Pre-B Immat...
FDA-approved CAR designs Figure by Matt Wyczalkowski
CAR T cells have transformed hematologic malignancies • 2017: Tisa-cel approved for pediatric r/r ALL (ORR 83%) – 2018: Ad...
CAR T cells deliver frequent and durable responses in pediatric B-ALL (tisa-cel – 4-1BBz) Blinatumomab in r/r ped ALL (N=7...
What is the mechanism of efficacy? Is it the same for all CAR T cell products? Or for all malignancies?
CAR T cells are Living Drugs: First Pharmacokinetics of CAR T cells (tisa-cel - 4-1BBz) A CART19:Blood Day (post infusion)...
Long term persistence of tisa-cel (BBz) in CLL patients with durable remission copies / mcg gDNA 1e+1 1e+2 1e+3 1e+4 1e+5 ...
Expansion but not Persistence matters for CD28-based CARs: KTE-X19 (brexu-cel - 28z) in adults with B-ALL Shah et al, The ...
Locke et al Lancet Oncology 2019;20:31 Axi-cel (28z) efficacy in lymphoma is maintained at 2 years
Bulk and single-cell RNA sequencing reveal subtle differences at rest and after activation of CAR vs. TCR TCR CAR unstim 2...
Stimulation of 4-1BB CARs results in Th1 polarization, unique cluster characterized by specific gene signature Boroughs, M...
T cell attributes determine responses in CLL: it’s the product, not the disease! Early Memory T Cell Non-exhausted T Cell ...
Identification of a clonal T cell expansion based on TCR Vbeta frequency by flow Fraietta, et al, Nature, 2018
A single CAR (BBz) T cell (with hypofunction of TET2) eliminated pounds of tumor Maus, Nature, 2018
Thoughts • Expansion of CART is probably required across classes for efficacy • The intracellular domain of the CAR has a ...
Challenges for CAR T cells in liquid vs solid tumors • High potency – CRS, ICANS • Antigen escape • Lack of persistence – ...
• APRIL (a proliferation- inducing ligand) is produced by myeloid cells in the BM microenvironment • Soluble APRIL binds t...
Pivotal study of idecabtagene vicleucel (BBz) ORR 73%; 33% CR or sCR PFS 8.8 months overall OS 19.4 months Munshi, NC, NEJ...
Design and trimerization of APRIL and Trimeric-APRIL CARs Schmidts et al, Blood Advances, 2019
Rationale for TriPRIL CAR T cells • To avoid relapse by targeting two antigens at once • To increase binding affinity usin...
Mice bearing human myeloma can be cured with TriPRIL CARs Schmidts et al, Blood Advances, 2019 25
Mice with BCMAnegative MM still respond to TriPRIL CARs Schmidts et al, Blood Advances, 2019 26
EGFRvIII+ GBM Leukapheresis Consent/ Enrollment Disease Progression Triggers Manufacturing MRI brain CAR T cell infusion N...
CART-EGFRvIII traffic to tumor, target antigen, but there is antigen heterogeneity and Treg infiltration Figure B IDO1 PDL...
Can we design a CAR T cell that targets another antigen and bypasses or co-opts the infiltrating regulatory T cells?
CAR T cells for solid tumors need to overcome heterogeneity and immunosuppressive environment: CAR-TEAM design CAR targets...
CAR-TEAMs induce responses in mixed EGFRvIII+ and EGFRvIII- GBM in vivo Choi et al, Nature Biotechnology 2019
CAR-TEAMs induce responses in EGFRvIII- GBM in vivo Choi et al, Nature Biotechnology 2019
No evidence of TEAM-E (EGFR)-related toxicity in skin graft model Choi et al, Nature Biotechnology 2019
CARs are modular structures that can determine T cell fate Figure by Matt Wyczalkowski + Drugs (for T cells or tumor) + Ge...
Fraietta, Blood, 2016 T cell fitness: Improve with drugs such as ibrutinib
T cell fitness: avoid T cell exhaustion by physiologic regulation of CAR expression Nature volume543, pages113–117 (02 Mar...
Logic-gated CARs and drug-controlled CARs Figure by Matt Wyczalkowski
Using lenalidomide to make CAR T cells drug-degradable Jan et al, Science Transl Med, 2021
Jan et al, Sci Transl Med, 2021 in vivo OFF-switch control of cytokine release
MGH academic translational pipeline of CAR T cells
Engineered immune cells have become a platform for testing synthetic biology and novel ideas • CRISPR/Cas9 and other gene-...
“Chimeric antigen receptor” publications and trials 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 20...
Conclusions • CAR T cells targeting CD19 has entered mainstream practice in academic medical centers in the US • Extensive...
Maus Lab Maus CAR T team Irene Scarfo Mark Leick Stefanie Bailey Andrea Schmidts Becca Larson Korneel Grauwet Max Jan Aman...
Copyright 2021 M. Maus, APS, and InsideScientific. All Rights Reserved.
Engineered T Cells for Cancer

To learn more and watch the webinar, go to:
https://insidescientific.com/webinar/engineered-t-cells-for-cancer/

Genetically-modified T cell immunotherapy has achieved unprecedented responses in hematologic B cell malignancies, and there are now six different form of engineered T cells that have been modified with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) that are FDA-approved for cancer.

In this webinar, Dr. Marcela Maus will discuss the components and technologies used in making a T cell product, some of the factors considered to be important for efficacy, and the underlying mechanisms of toxicity and resistance. She will also discuss the outlooks and recent data in development of CAR T cells and other forms of engineered T cells for solid tumors.

Key Topics Include:
- Understand the components of a Chimeric Antigen Receptor and their mechanisms of action
- Describe mechanisms of resistance that have been observed in the clinic with CAR T cells
- Describe some of the challenges in development of engineered T cells for cancer

Engineered T Cells for Cancer

  1. 1. Inflammation & Immunophysiology Series Marcela V. Maus, MD PhD Director, Cellular Immunotherapy Program, Mass General Cancer Center Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School Engineered T Cells for Cancer
  2. 2. Engineered T Cells for Cancer Dr. Marcela Maus discusses the components and technologies used in making a T cell product, important considerations for efficacy, and underlying mechanisms of toxicity and resistance.
  3. 3. Inflammation & Immunophysiology Series Marcela V. Maus, MD PhD Director of Cell Therapy, Mass General Cancer Center Paula O’Keefe Associate Professor of Oncology, Harvard Medical School Engineered T Cells for Cancer Copyright 2021 M. Maus, APS, and InsideScientific. All Rights Reserved.
  4. 4. Engineered T cells for Cancer Marcela V. Maus, MD, PhD Director of Cell Therapy Paula O’Keefe Associate Professor of Oncology APS / Inside Scientific webinar June 17, 2021
  5. 5. Disclosure information, updated June 17, 2021 Marcela V. Maus, MD, PhD • I have the following relevant financial relationships to disclose: – Consultant for: Adaptimmune, Agenus, Allogene, Arcellx, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Bayer, BMS, Cabaletta Bio (SAB), Cellectis (SAB), CRISPR therapeutics, Incysus (SAB), Innovakine, Intellia, GSK, Kite Pharma, Micromedicine, Neximmune, Novartis, TCR2 (SAB), Tmunity, Torque, and WindMIL (SAB) – Speaker’s Bureau: None – Grant/Research support: CRISPR therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Servier, Novartis – Stockholder: Century Therapeutics, TCR2 – Board of Directors: Ichnos Sciences – Employee: Massachusetts General Hospital - AND – • I may discuss the following off label use and/or investigational use in my presentation: new CAR T cells
  6. 6. Overview of T cell Therapy Maus and June, CCR 2016
  7. 7. Antigen recognition: TCR vs CAR Cancer cell Á chain 4-IBB CD28 VH V2 CAR T cell V2 VH CAR Surface protein Target protein Lentivirus CARs are not MHC restricted but only see see surface proteins HLA-peptide complex Processing TCR T cell Á chain ε ε δ δ TCR Lentivirus Potentially 100% of proteins are presented by HLA
  8. 8. Human CD19 Expression by Hematopoietic Cells Immature B Naïve B Germinal Center B Memory B Plasma Cell Normal: Pre-B Immature Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (mutated) Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) (unmutated) Malignant: Mantle Cell Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma (MM) Follicular Lymphoma Diffuse Large B- Cell Lymphoma Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia Pro-B CD19 Expression
  9. 9. FDA-approved CAR designs Figure by Matt Wyczalkowski
  10. 10. CAR T cells have transformed hematologic malignancies • 2017: Tisa-cel approved for pediatric r/r ALL (ORR 83%) – 2018: Adult r/r large cell lymphoma (ORR 50%) • 2017: Axi-cel approved for adult r/r large-cell lymphoma (ORR 72%) – 2021: Adult follicular lymphoma (ORR 94%) • 2020: Brexu-cel approved for adult r/r mantle cell lymphoma (ORR 87%) • 2021: Liso-cel approved for adult r/r large cell lymphoma (ORR 73%) • 2021: Ide-cel approved for adult r/r multiple myeloma (ORR 72%)
  11. 11. CAR T cells deliver frequent and durable responses in pediatric B-ALL (tisa-cel – 4-1BBz) Blinatumomab in r/r ped ALL (N=70, Phase 1/2 trial): Median OS: 7.5 mos Von Stackelberg, JCO, 2016 Clofarabine + etoposide and cytoxan in r/r ped ALL (N=25, Phase 2 trial): Median OS: 2.5 mos Hijiya, Blood, 2011 Tisagenlecleucel (N=75, Phase 2 trial): ORR at 3 months = 81% OS at 6 months 90% Median OS 19.1 months Maude, NEJM, 2018 Chemotherapy Biologic therapy CAR T therapy
  12. 12. What is the mechanism of efficacy? Is it the same for all CAR T cell products? Or for all malignancies?
  13. 13. CAR T cells are Living Drugs: First Pharmacokinetics of CAR T cells (tisa-cel - 4-1BBz) A CART19:Blood Day (post infusion) copies/µg gDNA 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 1 10 100 1000 10000 100000 UPN 03 UPN 01 UPN 02 10 10 2 10 3 10 4 10 5 10 3 10 4 10 5 CD8 Day 56 2 10 27.2 64.3 Porter NEJM 2011 Kalos STM 2011
  14. 14. Long term persistence of tisa-cel (BBz) in CLL patients with durable remission copies / mcg gDNA 1e+1 1e+2 1e+3 1e+4 1e+5 1e+6 01-CR g gDNA 1e+1 1e+2 1e+3 1e+4 1e+5 1e+6 03-PR g gDNA 1e+1 1e+2 1e+3 1e+4 1e+5 1e+6 06-NR 07-NR 05-PR Months (post infusion) 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 25-NR 10 12 0 2 4 6 8 g gDNA 1e+1 1e+2 1e+3 1e+4 1e+5 1e+6 18-NR Months (post infusion) 02-CR 09-CR 10-CR 12-PR 22-PR Months (post infusion) 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 17-NR Months (post infusion) 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14-NR copies / mc copies / mc copies / mc Porter, STM, 2015
  15. 15. Expansion but not Persistence matters for CD28-based CARs: KTE-X19 (brexu-cel - 28z) in adults with B-ALL Shah et al, The Lancet, 2021 0/28 patients Had measurable CAR T cells At month 6 or 12
  16. 16. Locke et al Lancet Oncology 2019;20:31 Axi-cel (28z) efficacy in lymphoma is maintained at 2 years
  17. 17. Bulk and single-cell RNA sequencing reveal subtle differences at rest and after activation of CAR vs. TCR TCR CAR unstim 24 hr 4 hr Boroughs, Molec Ther, 2020
  18. 18. Stimulation of 4-1BB CARs results in Th1 polarization, unique cluster characterized by specific gene signature Boroughs, Molec Ther, 2020
  19. 19. T cell attributes determine responses in CLL: it’s the product, not the disease! Early Memory T Cell Non-exhausted T Cell Naive vs. Activated TH2 CD4+ T Cell Unstimulated vs. Stimulated Memory T Cell Resting vs. Bystander Activated CD4+ T Cell Conventional vs Effector Memory T Cell Multipotent vs Progenitor CD4+ T Cell Memory vs. Effector CD8+ T Cell Exhausted vs. Effector T Cell Exhausted T Cell Activated TH2 vs. Naive CD4+ T Cell Stimulated vs. Unstimulated Memory T Cell Glycolysis Hypoxia Effector vs. Memory CD8+ T Cell Apoptosis CR PRTD PR NR P value Gene Set Score 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04 –3 –2 –1 0 1 2 3 Fraietta et al., Nat Med, 2018
  20. 20. Identification of a clonal T cell expansion based on TCR Vbeta frequency by flow Fraietta, et al, Nature, 2018
  21. 21. A single CAR (BBz) T cell (with hypofunction of TET2) eliminated pounds of tumor Maus, Nature, 2018
  22. 22. Thoughts • Expansion of CART is probably required across classes for efficacy • The intracellular domain of the CAR has a role in determining CAR T cell persistence, memory and fate • Additional genetic “background” of the transduced T cell(s) also influence efficacy, and perhaps toxicity – Clonal hematopoiesis? – Germline alleles? – Purposeful or insertional gene edits?
  23. 23. Challenges for CAR T cells in liquid vs solid tumors • High potency – CRS, ICANS • Antigen escape • Lack of persistence – Fitness, exhaustion, rejection • Tumor-specific targets • Tumor-specific targets • Lack of bioactivity – Target? Costim? Trafficking? Exhaustion? • Tumor heterogeneity • Suppressive Micro-environment Liquid Solid
  24. 24. • APRIL (a proliferation- inducing ligand) is produced by myeloid cells in the BM microenvironment • Soluble APRIL binds to BCMA and TACI and promotes proliferation and survival of MM Vincent et al. Nature Reviews Rheumatology 2014 BCMA and TACI as targets in multiple myeloma 21
  25. 25. Pivotal study of idecabtagene vicleucel (BBz) ORR 73%; 33% CR or sCR PFS 8.8 months overall OS 19.4 months Munshi, NC, NEJM, 2021
  26. 26. Design and trimerization of APRIL and Trimeric-APRIL CARs Schmidts et al, Blood Advances, 2019
  27. 27. Rationale for TriPRIL CAR T cells • To avoid relapse by targeting two antigens at once • To increase binding affinity using a trimeric sequence, thereby increasing T cell activation • To avoid immunogenicity using a fully human protein 24
  28. 28. Mice bearing human myeloma can be cured with TriPRIL CARs Schmidts et al, Blood Advances, 2019 25
  29. 29. Mice with BCMAnegative MM still respond to TriPRIL CARs Schmidts et al, Blood Advances, 2019 26
  30. 30. EGFRvIII+ GBM Leukapheresis Consent/ Enrollment Disease Progression Triggers Manufacturing MRI brain CAR T cell infusion N=10 NCT02209376 Phase 1 Study of a single intravenous dose of EGFRvIII CART in patients with recurrent EGFRvIII+ GBM Gan et al., J Clin Neurosci, 2009. EGFRvIII is an oncogenic mutation Occurring in ~20% of patients with glioblastoma Frequently also with amplification of wt EGFR
  31. 31. CART-EGFRvIII traffic to tumor, target antigen, but there is antigen heterogeneity and Treg infiltration Figure B IDO1 PDL1 FoxP3 IDO1 PDL1 FoxP3 Pre-treatment biopsy Post-treatment Biopsy (13 days) Pre-treatment biopsy Post-treatment Biopsy (13 days) CAR ISH IFN-γ ISH CAR ISH IFN-γ ISH CD3 CD3 Figure A p r e - C A R T p o s t - C A R T 0 5 10 15 20 EGFR amplification EGFR amplification by NGS 207 213 217 211 209 205 216 p r e - C A R T p o s t - C A R T 0 20 40 60 80 100 EGFRvIII % of total EGFR reads EGFRvIII by NGS 207 217 216 209 211 205 213 pre$ post$ 213$ 216$ EGFR$by$IHC$ EGFR%by%IHC% CART%EGFR-vIII%cells%lower%EGFRvIII%in%GBM%pa<ents,%but%have%no%eﬀect%on%EGFR% CART%EGFR-vIII%cells%inﬁltrate%tumor,%but%increase%immunosuppression%and%Tregs% p r e - C A R T p o s t - C A R T 0 20 40 60 80 100 EGFRvIII % of total EGFR reads EGFRvIII by NGS 207 217 216 209 211 205 213 0.0313 p r e - C A R T p o s t - C A R T 0 5 10 15 20 EGFR amplification EGFR amplification by NGS 207 213 217 211 209 205 216 > 0.9999 Pre Post Pre-treatment biopsy Post-treatment Biopsy (13 days) CAR ISH IFN-γ ISH GRZMB CD25 CD8 CAR ISH IFN-γ ISH CD3 CD3 Figure A 1 Pre-treatment biopsy Post-treatment Biopsy (13 days) Pre-treatment biopsy Post-treatment Biopsy (13 days) CD8 CAR ISH IFN-γ ISH GRZMB CD25 CD8 CAR ISH IFN-γ ISH GRZMB CD25 CD3 CD3 Figure A Figure B IDO1 PDL1 IDO1 PDL1 Pre-treatment biopsy Post-treatment Biopsy (13 days) Figure B IDO1 PDL1 FoxP3 IDO1 PDL1 FoxP3 Pre-treatment biopsy Post-treatment Biopsy (13 days)
  32. 32. Can we design a CAR T cell that targets another antigen and bypasses or co-opts the infiltrating regulatory T cells?
  33. 33. CAR T cells for solid tumors need to overcome heterogeneity and immunosuppressive environment: CAR-TEAM design CAR targets tumor-specific target TEAM can target the “undruggable” - Local site - Rapid clearance - Can re-direct Tregs TCR CAR-TEAM design T cell Engaging Antibody Molecule T-cell Engaging Antibody Molecule EGFRvIII wtEGFR
  34. 34. CAR-TEAMs induce responses in mixed EGFRvIII+ and EGFRvIII- GBM in vivo Choi et al, Nature Biotechnology 2019
  35. 35. CAR-TEAMs induce responses in EGFRvIII- GBM in vivo Choi et al, Nature Biotechnology 2019
  36. 36. No evidence of TEAM-E (EGFR)-related toxicity in skin graft model Choi et al, Nature Biotechnology 2019
  37. 37. CARs are modular structures that can determine T cell fate Figure by Matt Wyczalkowski + Drugs (for T cells or tumor) + Gene changes to T cells
  38. 38. Fraietta, Blood, 2016 T cell fitness: Improve with drugs such as ibrutinib
  39. 39. T cell fitness: avoid T cell exhaustion by physiologic regulation of CAR expression Nature volume543, pages113–117 (02 March 2017)
  40. 40. Logic-gated CARs and drug-controlled CARs Figure by Matt Wyczalkowski
  41. 41. Using lenalidomide to make CAR T cells drug-degradable Jan et al, Science Transl Med, 2021
  42. 42. Jan et al, Sci Transl Med, 2021 in vivo OFF-switch control of cytokine release
  43. 43. MGH academic translational pipeline of CAR T cells
  44. 44. Engineered immune cells have become a platform for testing synthetic biology and novel ideas • CRISPR/Cas9 and other gene-editing technologies • Cord-blood NK cells • T cell subsets (iNKT, gamma-delta, etc.) • iPS derived immune cells • New gene transfer mechanisms (viral, non-viral)
  45. 45. “Chimeric antigen receptor” publications and trials 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 "CAR T cells" in pubmed per year 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 "CAR T cells" trials on clinical trials.gov
  46. 46. Conclusions • CAR T cells targeting CD19 has entered mainstream practice in academic medical centers in the US • Extensive regulation by the FDA, FACT, and others is required for training, reporting, and compliance • Financial toxicity is an ongoing issue • Rapid growth in our field, converging new biologic advances with rapid translation to trials and impressive bio-activity (both toxicities and responses)
  47. 47. Maus Lab Maus CAR T team Irene Scarfo Mark Leick Stefanie Bailey Andrea Schmidts Becca Larson Korneel Grauwet Max Jan Amanda Bouffard Bryan Choi Xiaoling Yu Tamina Kienka Marc Wehrli Emily Silva Mike Kann Harry Silva Sonika Vatsa Lu Huang Trisha Berger Immune Monitoring Kathleen Gallagher Fred Preffer Valentina Nardi Clinical Matthew Frigault Will Curry Yi-Bin Chen Manufacturing Jerry Ritz Sarah Nikiforow Collaborators David Weinstock - DFCI Ben Ebert - DFCI/Broad Gad Getz - Broad Darrell Irvine - MIT Joren Madsen - MGH Daniel Irimia - MGH P01CA233412 R01CA238268 R01CA252940 R01CA249062 Best lab, collaborators, and funders ever!
  48. 48. Thank you for participating! Copyright 2021 M. Maus, APS, and InsideScientific. All Rights Reserved. CLICK HERE to learn more and watch the webinar Marcela V. Maus, MD PhD Director of Cell Therapy, Mass General Cancer Center Paula O’Keefe Associate Professor of Oncology, Harvard Medical School

