Ecophysiological Impacts of Climate Change: Performance, Fitness and Extinction
Jun. 15, 2021

Ecophysiological Impacts of Climate Change: Performance, Fitness and Extinction


Join Caroline Williams, PhD and Eric Riddell, PhD as they discuss their research involving climate change and the ecophysiological effects of changing global temperatures on organismal biology and survival.

Key Topics Include:
Energy use models using microclimate data can accurately predict whole winter energy use.
Colder soils in a warmer world: Snow modulates a trade-off between cold exposure and energy use for soil dwelling organisms.
How processes at the genetic level can influence ecological processes, such as geographic ranges.
Complex methods to make realistic predictions on the ecological impact of climate change.

