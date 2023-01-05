Successfully reported this slideshow.
Creating Better Gene-Edited Cell Lines with the FAST-HDR System

Jan. 05, 2023
Creating Better Gene-Edited Cell Lines with the FAST-HDR System

Jan. 05, 2023
Cell lines are the core of biological research. Scientists need cell lines for drug development, basic biology research, safety testing, and biologic therapeutic production. Since the 1980s, genetic manipulation has allowed researchers to tailor cell lines to the experiment or production purpose. Over time, the requirements for these cell lies have risen. In many cases, the cells require multiple genetic edits and must produce data that passes FDA. Moreover, the current funding environment often requires rapid delivery of these cells so scientists can produce data to support further budget and/or investment. This is particularly acute for knock-in cell lines. Current technologies may take months to complete a cell line, allow a limited number of edits, and often have off-target effects that are not suitable for FDA filings. ExpressCells uses its patented FAST-HDR plasmid--along with CRISPR, to address these problems. The FAST-HDR process can precisely knock-in multiple genes (while supporting other types of genetic modifications), ensure precise placement of these edits, and deliver them months faster than competing technologies.

This webinar will discuss the basis of the FAST-HDR technology and illustrate several uses. The first part is a presentation by Oscar Perez-Leal, MD, the inventor of the technology. Oscar will discuss the problems he faced as a researcher and how FAST-HDR was designed to address them. He will outline the details of the technology, the history of its development, and several examples where he used FAST-HDR. The second part is a conversation with Jon Weidanz, PhD. Jon will outline the challenges he faced at AbeXXa and how he selected a FAST-HDR custom cell line for his project. He'll outline the learnings from using this cell line, some of which were unexpected, but valuable to future development.

By attending this program, attendees will:
- Understand the current challenges in creating custom gene-edited cell lines
- Know the technology underlying the FAST-HDR gene-editing system, including its use with CRISPR
- Be able to describe the advantages of the FAST-HDR system
- Learn about several case studies using gene-edited cell lines

Science
Creating Better Gene-Edited Cell Lines with the FAST-HDR System

  1. 1. Welcome! Creating Better Gene-Edited Cell Lines with the FAST-HDR System Jon Weidanz, MPH, PhD North Texas Genome Center University of Texas at Arlington Founding Director Oscar Perez-Leal, MD Assistant Professor Pharmaceutical Sciences Department Temple University School of Pharmacy
  2. 2. Better knock-ins, better cell lines, better science.
  3. 3. Types of Projects • Core technology: knock-in cell lines built through antibiotic selection and proprietary plasmid system • C-terminal tagging • Overexpressing cell lines • Point mutations—knock-out target portion of gene and replace with no sequence • Can also produce knock-outs using standard CRISPR techniques
  4. 4. Phase 1: Design Work The process starts by analyzing the customer request to ensure it is feasible. Factors that we analyze are: • Size of the genetic insertion • Location in the gene • Is the gene expressed by the particular cell line? • Is the gene essential? If the project is feasible, a molecular biologist will design both a CRISPR and the insertion plasmid, which will include the targeted insertion, an antibiotic selection gene, and often, a gene coding for a tag. 3
  5. 5. Phase 1: Design Work Phase 2: Bacteria Work ExpressCells uses E. coli to produce the CRISPR and insertion cassettes 4
  6. 6. Phase 1: Design Work Phase 2: Bacteria Work CRISPR Antibiotic Cell Pool (Polyclonal) Single Cell Dilution Phase 3: Cell Culture Homozygous Heterozygous Heterozygous We then culture the cells. This includes: • Insertion of the plasmids into the cell (via electroporation or transfection) • Introduction of the antibiotic to remove cells without the genetic change to create a cell pool • Single cell dilution to identify clones
  7. 7. Phase 1: Design Work Phase 2: Bacteria Work CRISPR Antibiotic Cell Pool (Polyclonal) Single Cell Dilution Homozygous Heterozygous Monoclonal ? ? Phase 3: Cell Culture Homozygous Heterozygous Heterozygous
  8. 8. C-tagging Knock-in Cell Lines in < 14 Days Create donor vector: 1 d Isolate pure, modified cells: ≈ 10 d FAST-HDR Create donor vector: 21 d Isolate pure, modified cells: 4 – 8 weeks Conventional methods
  9. 9. FAST-HDR Plasmid Vector System Tag P2A Res. gene Left recombination arm Right recombination arm Left recombination arm Right recombination arm Synthetic or PCR-generated DNA Synthetic or PCR-generated DNA ccdB Tag P2A Res. gene ccdB Directional cloning site Directional cloning site + donor HDR vector Tag marker P2A Resistance gene Puromycin 6- H I S mClover 3 6- H I S mRuby3 6- H I S mTagBFP2 6- H I S Luciferase Zeocin™ Blastocidin C B A D
  10. 10. ExpressCells Live cells Cell microscopy Direct image analysis (0 min) Traditional Screening Live cells Additional staining (20 – 60 min) 1st Ab (1 – 16 h) Cell fixing Cell permeabilization Ag blocking (60 – 90 min) Cell microscopy 2nd Ab (1 – 6 h) Triple-Labeling With FAST-HDR Obviates the Need for Immunofluorescence and Staining
  11. 11. Endogenous, Single Gene Labeling Tagging With mRuby3, Selected With Zeocin™, Day 14 Following Transfection
  12. 12. Double Gene Labeling Tagging With mRuby3 + mClover, Selection With Zeocin™ + Puromycin
  13. 13. Triple Gene Labeling ATP5B Tagging With mTagBFP2, β-tubulin With mClover3, Histone H3.3 With mRuby3
  14. 14. Flexible Approach Mitochondria Red: H3.3-mRuby3 Green: β-tubulin Spindle poles Red: H3.3-mRuby3 Green: β-tubulin Nucleus Red: H3.3-mRuby3 Green: β-tubulin
  15. 15. Two Case Studies Problem: Does a New Oncology Agent Inhibit Mitosis? Solution: Create cell line where cell division is readily identified via blue tag for protein expressed only during mitosis Problem: Identify Impact of a Drug Candidate on Organelles 14 Solution: Insert three genes that clearly identify the cytoskeleton, nucleus, and mitochondria
  16. 16. Better High-Content Imaging With the FAST-HDR Plasmid Vector System • Longitudinal compound library screening • Better target- or phenotype-based hit identification • Longitudinal cell-based toxicology assays • Longitudinal study of inhibitors of intracellular signaling pathways • Discrimination among protein sequence variants • Defining protein–membrane and protein–protein interactions without fixation and staining • Rapid homozygous tagging of target genes
  17. 17. Better knock-ins, better cell lines, better science. xpresscells.com info@xpresscells.com +1 (484) 483-6759
  18. 18. Thank you for participating!

