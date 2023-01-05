Creating Better Gene-Edited Cell Lines with the FAST-HDR System

Cell lines are the core of biological research. Scientists need cell lines for drug development, basic biology research, safety testing, and biologic therapeutic production. Since the 1980s, genetic manipulation has allowed researchers to tailor cell lines to the experiment or production purpose. Over time, the requirements for these cell lies have risen. In many cases, the cells require multiple genetic edits and must produce data that passes FDA. Moreover, the current funding environment often requires rapid delivery of these cells so scientists can produce data to support further budget and/or investment. This is particularly acute for knock-in cell lines. Current technologies may take months to complete a cell line, allow a limited number of edits, and often have off-target effects that are not suitable for FDA filings. ExpressCells uses its patented FAST-HDR plasmid--along with CRISPR, to address these problems. The FAST-HDR process can precisely knock-in multiple genes (while supporting other types of genetic modifications), ensure precise placement of these edits, and deliver them months faster than competing technologies.



This webinar will discuss the basis of the FAST-HDR technology and illustrate several uses. The first part is a presentation by Oscar Perez-Leal, MD, the inventor of the technology. Oscar will discuss the problems he faced as a researcher and how FAST-HDR was designed to address them. He will outline the details of the technology, the history of its development, and several examples where he used FAST-HDR. The second part is a conversation with Jon Weidanz, PhD. Jon will outline the challenges he faced at AbeXXa and how he selected a FAST-HDR custom cell line for his project. He'll outline the learnings from using this cell line, some of which were unexpected, but valuable to future development.



By attending this program, attendees will:

- Understand the current challenges in creating custom gene-edited cell lines

- Know the technology underlying the FAST-HDR gene-editing system, including its use with CRISPR

- Be able to describe the advantages of the FAST-HDR system

- Learn about several case studies using gene-edited cell lines