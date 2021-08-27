Anti-Obesity Pharmacotherapy: Where are we now? Where are we going?

Obesity is a treatable chronic disease. With nearly 2 billion individuals worldwide classified as being overweight and 650 million as having obesity, it is critical to optimize implementation of existing treatment interventions and develop novel therapies to mitigate the obesity pandemic. Anti-obesity medications are one of the essential tools in our medical toolbox to help patients achieve their health and weight goals. In this webinar, Dr. Jastreboff discusses current use of anti-obesity pharmacotherapy, mechanisms involved, and agents in various stages of development with considerations for next steps. The presentation aims to inspire development of innovative therapeutics while optimizing use of existing agents to address the urgent need to effectively and sustainably treat millions of individuals with obesity around the world. Key Topics Include: - Understand the role of anti-obesity pharmacotherapy in the treatment of obesity - Describe current anti-obesity pharmacotherapy - Discuss anti-obesity medications under development