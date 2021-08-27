Successfully reported this slideshow.
Obesity Series 2020 Anti-Obesity Pharmacotherapy: Where are we now? Where are we going? Ania Jastreboff, MD, PhD Associate...
Obesity Series 2020 Anti-Obesity Pharmacotherapy: Where are we now? Where are we going? Dr. Ania Jastreboff discusses the ...
S L I D E 2 Anti-Obesity Pharmacotherapy Where are we now? Where are we going? Ania M. Jastreboff, MD, PhD Associate Profe...
Disclosures • Consultant: Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly • Research Support: American Diabetes Association, Novo Nordisk, Eli ...
Obesity …..
Obesity 62 yo firefighter BMI 47kg/m2 Pmhx: T2DM (A1c 8.5%) hypertension hyperlipidemia Medications: pioglitazone, sitagli...
A majority of individuals in the United States are overweight or have obesity > 42% of adults in U.S. have obesity (BMI ≥3...
• excess fat accumulation that represents a risk to health Obesity: a chronic disease Obesity-related diseases Adapted fro...
Obesity and COVID-19 Characteristics: • Mean age 62 • 63% Men • 72% any chronic condition • 40% Obesity • 37% Hypertension...
Lifestyle Change (Professionally-directed) Surgery Post-surgical combinations Lifestyle Change (Self-directed ) Treatment ...
Timeline of recent Anti-Obesity Medications (AOMs) 1999 2008 2012 1997 2014 Orlistat (Xenical) Lorcaserin Naltrexone/Bupro...
Anti-Obesity Medications (AOMs) FDA-approved Phentermine (Adipex™, Ionamin™) Phentermine / Topiramate (Qsymia™) Bupropion ...
Anti-Obesity Medications (AOMs) FDA-approved Phentermine (Adipex™, Ionamin™) Phentermine / Topiramate (Qsymia™) Bupropion ...
Obesity remains undertreated with medical therapy • Nearly half (46%) of adults in the U.S. meet recommendations for anti-...
Mechanisms of anti-obesity medications ⬆️ energy expenditure ⬇️ energy intake ⬇️ energy absorption Anti-Obesity Medication...
Figure Adapted from Zheng & Berthoud et al. Physiology. 2008;23 75-83. Energy regulation and obesity pathophysiology Genet...
neural circuitry Cognitive/ Executive Hedonic/ Salience Regions of the brain working in concert to control eating behavior...
Cognitive/ Executive Hedonic/ Salience Regions of the brain working in concert to control eating behavior: Homeostatic Rec...
Energy regulation: hypothalamus Figure Adapted Barsh & Schwartz, Nature Reviews Genetics 3, 589-600 (2002). paraventricula...
Effects of recombinant human leptin treatment in leptin deficiency Endocr Rev. 2006;27(7):710-718. doi:10.1210/er.2006-004...
Energy regulation: hypothalamus Figure Adapted Barsh & Schwartz, Nature Reviews Genetics 3, 589-600 (2002). paraventricula...
Melanocortin 4 receptor (MC4R) mutation • Obesity • High growth velocity • Tall stature • Insulin resistance Proopiomelano...
Kuhnen P et al. NEJM 2016 Setmelanotide: MC4R agonist treatment of POMC deficiency
Setmelanotide: MC4R agonist treatment of POMC deficiency Kuhnen P et al. NEJM 2016 POMC deficiency Mean weight loss: 70 lb...
neural circuitry Cognitive/ Executive Regions of the brain working in concert to control eating behavior: Hedonic/Salience...
CNS and anti-obesity medications dorsal striatum D2 receptor availability is significantly lower in individuals w/ obesity...
neural circuitry Regions of the brain working in concert to control eating behavior: Cognitive/Executive Homeostatic Hedon...
Cognitive/executive: Prefrontal cortex • Executive function • Decision-making • Impulse control • Visceromotor • Choices (...
CNS control of food intake Homeostatic Cognitive Hedonic GLP-1 GIP Glucagon
Mechanisms of anti-obesity medications ⬆️ energy expenditure ⬇️ energy intake ⬇️ energy absorption Anti-Obesity Medication...
Mechanism of action: FDA-approved AOMs Apovian CM Aronne LJ Bessesen D et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100:342-362. M...
Mechanism of action: FDA-approved AOMs Apovian CM Aronne LJ Bessesen D et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100:342-362. M...
Mechanism of action: FDA-approved AOMs Apovian CM Aronne LJ Bessesen D et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100:342-362. M...
Mechanism of action: FDA-approved AOMs Apovian CM Aronne LJ Bessesen D et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100:342-362. M...
Mechanism of action: FDA-approved AOMs Apovian CM Aronne LJ Bessesen D et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100:342-362. M...
Mechanism of action: FDA-approved AOMs Apovian CM Aronne LJ Bessesen D et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100:342-362. M...
Mechanism of action: medications that promote weight loss (off-label) Medication Indication Mechanism of Action to promote...
GLP-1 analogues: mechanism of action
GLP-1 • directly activates POMC/CART neurons • indirectly inhibits (via GABAergic transmission) the NPY/AgRP neurons • col...
Madsbad, Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, 2016 GLP-1 analogues: weight loss
GLP-1 analogues TBWL ⬇️ 18%
Anti-obesity medication in development
Brandt et al. J Endo, 2018 GLP-1/GIP dual-agonist GLP-1/Glucagon dual-agonists GLP-1/GIP/Glucagon triple-agonist Multi-ago...
Incretins-based therapy Peptide hormones: • GLP-1 – Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Drucker D, J Clin Endocrinol Metab, 2016; Bran...
Incretins-based therapy Peptide hormones: • GLP-1 – Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 • GIP – Glucose-dependent Insulinotropic Polyp...
Incretins based therapy Enteroendocrine (peptide) hormones: • GLP-1 – Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 • GIP – Glucose-dependent In...
Frias JP et al. DM Obesity Metab, 2020 Average A1c reduction: 1.7-2.0% N=111, T2DM, avg A1c 8.4%, avg BMI 32, Age 57 Dual-...
Multi-agonists: The next frontier Brandt et al. J Endo, 2018 GLP-1/Glucagon dual-agonists GLP-1/GIP/Glucagon triple-agonis...
Key clinical concepts in treating obesity with anti-obesity pharmacotherapy Obesity is a disease Heterogeneous Chronic Com...
Key clinical concepts in treating obesity with anti-obesity pharmacotherapy Heterogeneous Chronic Complex Heterogeneous Wi...
Variable response to anti-obesity medications Inadequate response (replace) Highly effective Partially effective (add new ...
0 10 20 30 40 50 <0 0 5 10 15 20 25 Percent Weight Loss 0 10 20 30 40 50 <0 0 5 10 15 20 25 Subjects (%) Percent Weight Lo...
Variability of response Kelly A, Auerbach P, et al, NEJM, 2020 RCT (N=251) 12-17 yo BMIavg 35 kg/m2 A1cavg 5.3%
Variability of response Kelly A, Auerbach P, et al, NEJM, 2020 Why are these patients responding? RCT (N=251) 12-17 yo BMI...
Key clinical concepts in treating obesity with anti-obesity pharmacotherapy Heterogeneous Chronic Complex Obesity is a dis...
Key clinical concepts in treating obesity with anti-obesity pharmacotherapy Heterogeneous Chronic Complex No cure for obes...
Kelly A, Auerbach P, et al, NEJM, 2020 Long-term therapy is needed for the treatment of obesity
Long-term, on-going therapy is needed for… Schultes, Visc Med, 2016, figure adapted Ania Jastreboff, MD, PhD. Blood Pressu...
Long-term, on-going therapy is needed for… Schultes, Visc Med, 2016, figure adapted Ania Jastreboff, MD, PhD. Weight (kg) ...
Key clinical concepts in treating obesity with anti-obesity pharmacotherapy Heterogeneous Chronic Complex Obesity is a dis...
Key clinical concepts in treating obesity with anti-obesity pharmacotherapy Heterogeneous Chronic Complex Combination ther...
Time (months) Rx 1 Rx 3 Rx 1 effect Rx 3 effect Hemoglobin A1c Rx 2 0 6 12 18 24 Rx 2 Rx 1 Rx 3 X Type 2 Diabetes Combinat...
Combination therapy is needed for the treatment of… Time (months) Rx 1 Rx 3 Rx 1 effect Rx 3 effect Weight (lbs.) Rx 2 0 6...
Key clinical concepts in treating obesity with anti-obesity pharmacotherapy Obesity is a disease Heterogeneous Chronic Com...
Our patients… 62 yo firefighter BMI 47kg/m2 Pmhx: T2DM (A1c 8.5%) hypertension hyperlipidemia Medications: pioglitazone, s...
Our patients… 62 yo firefighter 25 30 35 40 45 50 10/1/14 10/1/15 10/1/16 10/1/17 10/1/18 10/1/19 metformin Liraglutide 1....
Our patients… 62 yo firefighter 25 yo preschool teacher 25 30 35 40 45 50 10/1/14 10/1/15 10/1/16 10/1/17 10/1/18 10/1/19 ...
neural circuitry neural response weight gain • Leptin & ghrelin • Glucose levels • Insulin • Cortisol • GLP-1 & GIP Conclu...
Thank you Questions?
Thank you for participating! Ania Jastreboff, MD, PhD Associate Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology & Metabolism) and Ped...
Anti-Obesity Pharmacotherapy: Where are we now? Where are we going?

  1. 1. Obesity Series 2020 Anti-Obesity Pharmacotherapy: Where are we now? Where are we going? Ania Jastreboff, MD, PhD Associate Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology & Metabolism) and Pediatrics (Pediatric Endocrinology), Yale University School of Medicine
  2. 2. Obesity Series 2020 Anti-Obesity Pharmacotherapy: Where are we now? Where are we going? Dr. Ania Jastreboff discusses the current use of anti-obesity pharmacotherapy, mechanisms involved, and agents in various stages of development with considerations for next steps.
  3. 3. S L I D E 2 Anti-Obesity Pharmacotherapy Where are we now? Where are we going? Ania M. Jastreboff, MD, PhD Associate Professor, Yale University Internal Medicine, Endocrinology & Metabolism Pediatrics, Pediatric Endocrinology American Board of Obesity Medicine, Diplomate American Physiological Society October 22, 2020
  4. 4. Disclosures • Consultant: Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly • Research Support: American Diabetes Association, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, NIH/NIDDK
  5. 5. Obesity …..
  6. 6. Obesity 62 yo firefighter BMI 47kg/m2 Pmhx: T2DM (A1c 8.5%) hypertension hyperlipidemia Medications: pioglitazone, sitagliptin lisinopril, atorvastatin, aspirin Fmhx: CVD/CAD 25 yo preschool teacher BMI 57kg/m2 Pmhx: PreDM (A1c 5.9%) Medications: OCP Fmhx: Strong family h/o T2DM Both parents have T2DM
  7. 7. A majority of individuals in the United States are overweight or have obesity > 42% of adults in U.S. have obesity (BMI ≥30kg/m2) NCHS Data Brief, No 288, October 2017 >71% of adults in U.S. are overweight (BMI ≥25kg/m2) or have obesity (BMI ≥30kg/m2) Body mass index (BMI kg/m2) BMI ≥ 30 Obesity BMI 25-29.9 Overweight BMI 18.5-24.9 Lean
  8. 8. • excess fat accumulation that represents a risk to health Obesity: a chronic disease Obesity-related diseases Adapted from : Daniel, Soleymani, Garvey, 2013 and slides Tim Garvey
  9. 9. Obesity and COVID-19 Characteristics: • Mean age 62 • 63% Men • 72% any chronic condition • 40% Obesity • 37% Hypertension • 26% Hyperlipidemia • 25% Diabetes Required Hospitalization 1) Age (OR 66.8 / OR 10.9) 2) Obesity (OR 6.2 / OR 4.3) 3) Heart Failure (OR 4.3) Strongest risk for hospitalization Petrilli C et al, medRxiv, 2020 NYC Prevalence of Obesity: 22%
  10. 10. Lifestyle Change (Professionally-directed) Surgery Post-surgical combinations Lifestyle Change (Self-directed ) Treatment of obesity Pharmacotherapy Figure Adapted from L. Kaplan, Blackburn 2018; Apovian CM Aronne LJ Bessesen D et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100:342-362.
  11. 11. Timeline of recent Anti-Obesity Medications (AOMs) 1999 2008 2012 1997 2014 Orlistat (Xenical) Lorcaserin Naltrexone/Bupropion (Contrave) Phentermine/Topiramate (Qsymia) Liraglutide (Saxenda) 1959 Phentermine Rimonabant Sibutramine Fen-Phen 2010 X X X Slide: Ania M. Jastreboff, MD, PhD X
  12. 12. Anti-Obesity Medications (AOMs) FDA-approved Phentermine (Adipex™, Ionamin™) Phentermine / Topiramate (Qsymia™) Bupropion / Naltrexone (Contrave™) Liraglutide (Saxenda™) Orlistat (Xenical™) Medications that promote weight loss (off-label) Metformin Topiramate Zonisamide Bupropion Naltrexone Dulaglutide Liraglutide Exenatide Semaglutide Lixisenatide Albiglutide Pramlintide Canagliflozin Dapagliflozin Empagliflozin GLP-1a SGLT2i
  13. 13. Anti-Obesity Medications (AOMs) FDA-approved Phentermine (Adipex™, Ionamin™) Phentermine / Topiramate (Qsymia™) Bupropion / Naltrexone (Contrave™) Liraglutide (Saxenda™) Orlistat (Xenical™) Indication for AOMs: • BMI >30kg/m2 • BMI >27kg/m2 with co-morbidities (T2DM, HTN, HLD)
  14. 14. Obesity remains undertreated with medical therapy • Nearly half (46%) of adults in the U.S. meet recommendations for anti- obesity pharmacotherapy (BMI ≥30 or BMI ≥27 kg/m2 with comorbidity) • 2% of those adults receive proper pharmacotherapy treatment Thomas CE et al, Obesity, 2016; Figure Lou Aronne Blackburn 2018. Obesity Type 2 Diabetes US Adult Population (%)
  15. 15. Mechanisms of anti-obesity medications ⬆️ energy expenditure ⬇️ energy intake ⬇️ energy absorption Anti-Obesity Medications 19th century thyroid hormone 1920s dinitrophenol (DNP) Fat orlistat Glucose SGLT2 inhibitors
  16. 16. Figure Adapted from Zheng & Berthoud et al. Physiology. 2008;23 75-83. Energy regulation and obesity pathophysiology Genetic Central Peripheral GLP-1 GIP glucagon leptin
  17. 17. neural circuitry Cognitive/ Executive Hedonic/ Salience Regions of the brain working in concert to control eating behavior Homeostatic
  18. 18. Cognitive/ Executive Hedonic/ Salience Regions of the brain working in concert to control eating behavior: Homeostatic Recognizes hunger  ablation anorectic state Recognizes fullness ablation  obesity hypothalamus Homeostatic
  19. 19. Energy regulation: hypothalamus Figure Adapted Barsh & Schwartz, Nature Reviews Genetics 3, 589-600 (2002). paraventricular nucleus (PVN) lateral hypothalmus (LH) arcuate nucleus (ARC) hypothalmus second- order neurons first- order neurons AgRP/NPY Orexigenic increase food intake decrease energy expenditure POMC/CART Anorexigenic decrease food intake increase energy expenditure Ghrelin Leptin + + Neuropeptides: • AgRP (agouti-related protein) • NPY (neuropeptide Y) • CART (cocaine- and amphetamine-regulated transcript) • α-melanocyte stimulating hormone (post-translational derivative of proopiomelanocortin, POMC) - Leptin Ghrelin Homeostatic
  20. 20. Effects of recombinant human leptin treatment in leptin deficiency Endocr Rev. 2006;27(7):710-718. doi:10.1210/er.2006-0040 Congenital Leptin Deficiency • Mutation in ob gene (ob/ob mouse) • Undetectable leptin levels • Early-onset severe obesity • Hyperphagia • Hyperinsulinism • Delayed puberty (hypothalamic hypogonadism) • Altered immunity (T-cell number and function) BEFORE treatment with leptin AFTER treatment with leptin
  21. 21. Energy regulation: hypothalamus Figure Adapted Barsh & Schwartz, Nature Reviews Genetics 3, 589-600 (2002). paraventricular nucleus (PVN) lateral hypothalmus (LH) arcuate nucleus (ARC) hypothalmus second- order neurons first- order neurons AgRP/NPY Orexigenic increase food intake decrease energy expenditure POMC/CART Anorexigenic decrease food intake increase energy expenditure Ghrelin Leptin + + Neuropeptides: • AgRP (agouti-related protein) • NPY (neuropeptide Y) • CART (cocaine- and amphetamine-regulated transcript) • α-melanocyte stimulating hormone (post-translational derivative of proopiomelanocortin, POMC) - Leptin Ghrelin Homeostatic
  22. 22. Melanocortin 4 receptor (MC4R) mutation • Obesity • High growth velocity • Tall stature • Insulin resistance Proopiomelanocortin (POMC) mutation • Early-onset obesity • Hyperphagia • Hypopigmentation, red hair • ACTH deficiency – adrenal crisis as neonates (Adrenal Insufficiency) Monogenic obesity
  23. 23. Kuhnen P et al. NEJM 2016 Setmelanotide: MC4R agonist treatment of POMC deficiency
  24. 24. Setmelanotide: MC4R agonist treatment of POMC deficiency Kuhnen P et al. NEJM 2016 POMC deficiency Mean weight loss: 70 lbs (25% TBW) (N=10) July 2020 - FDA granted rare pediatric disease designations for the treatment of POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity Currently under review by FDA November 2020
  25. 25. neural circuitry Cognitive/ Executive Regions of the brain working in concert to control eating behavior: Hedonic/Salience Homeostatic Hedonic/ Salience
  26. 26. CNS and anti-obesity medications dorsal striatum D2 receptor availability is significantly lower in individuals w/ obesity obese lean Wang, Volkow et al, Lancet, 2001; Figure of brain adapted Robertson, NMLS, Shutterstock, 2016. lorcaserin phentermine Norepinephrine bupropion Opioid naltrexone GABA topiramate Hedonic/ Salience
  27. 27. neural circuitry Regions of the brain working in concert to control eating behavior: Cognitive/Executive Homeostatic Hedonic/ Salience Cognitive/ Executive
  28. 28. Cognitive/executive: Prefrontal cortex • Executive function • Decision-making • Impulse control • Visceromotor • Choices (food) Arnsten A. Nature Reviews Neuroscience, 2009
  29. 29. CNS control of food intake Homeostatic Cognitive Hedonic GLP-1 GIP Glucagon
  30. 30. Mechanisms of anti-obesity medications ⬆️ energy expenditure ⬇️ energy intake ⬇️ energy absorption Anti-Obesity Medications orlistat Phentermine Phentermine/Topiramate Bupropion/Naltrexone Liraglutide
  31. 31. Mechanism of action: FDA-approved AOMs Apovian CM Aronne LJ Bessesen D et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100:342-362. Medication Mechanism of action to promote weight loss Orlistat (Xenical) Gastric and pancreatic lipase inhibitor - malabsorption of 30% of ingested fat Phentermine (Adipex, Ionamin, Lomaira) Sympathomimetic amine Increases NE (and DA) Phentermine / Topiramate (Qsymia) Sympathomimetic amine (phentermine) GABA-receptor modulation (topiramate) - inhibitory effect of NPY/AGRP Bupropion / Naltrexone (Contrave) Reuptake inhibitor of DA and NE (bupropion) - activates POMC neurons Opioid antagonist (naltrexone) - blocks the feedback inhibition of by β-endorphin Liraglutide (Saxenda) GLP-1 receptor agonist - Incretin - secreted inresponse to food intake Hedonic Homeo static ⬇️ energy absorption ⬇️ energy intake
  32. 32. Mechanism of action: FDA-approved AOMs Apovian CM Aronne LJ Bessesen D et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100:342-362. Medication Mechanism of action to promote weight loss Orlistat (Xenical) Gastric and pancreatic lipase inhibitor - malabsorption of 30% of ingested fat Phentermine (Adipex, Ionamin, Lomaira) Sympathomimetic amine Increases NE (and DA) Phentermine / Topiramate (Qsymia) Sympathomimetic amine (phentermine) GABA-receptor modulation (topiramate) - inhibitory effect of NPY/AGRP Bupropion / Naltrexone (Contrave) Reuptake inhibitor of DA and NE (bupropion) - activates POMC neurons Opioid antagonist (naltrexone) - blocks the feedback inhibition of by β-endorphin Liraglutide (Saxenda) GLP-1 receptor agonist - Incretin - secreted inresponse to food intake Hedonic Homeo static ⬇️ energy intake
  33. 33. Mechanism of action: FDA-approved AOMs Apovian CM Aronne LJ Bessesen D et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100:342-362. Medication Mechanism of action to promote weight loss Orlistat (Xenical) Gastric and pancreatic lipase inhibitor - malabsorption of 30% of ingested fat Phentermine (Adipex, Ionamin, Lomaira) Sympathomimetic amine Increases NE (and DA) Phentermine / Topiramate (Qsymia) Sympathomimetic amine (phentermine) GABA-receptor modulation (topiramate) - inhibitory effect of NPY/AGRP Bupropion / Naltrexone (Contrave) Reuptake inhibitor of DA and NE (bupropion) - activates POMC neurons Opioid antagonist (naltrexone) - blocks the feedback inhibition of by β-endorphin Liraglutide (Saxenda) GLP-1 receptor agonist - Incretin - secreted inresponse to food intake Hedonic
  34. 34. Mechanism of action: FDA-approved AOMs Apovian CM Aronne LJ Bessesen D et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100:342-362. Medication Mechanism of action to promote weight loss Orlistat (Xenical) Gastric and pancreatic lipase inhibitor - malabsorption of 30% of ingested fat Phentermine (Adipex, Ionamin, Lomaira) Sympathomimetic amine Increases NE (and DA) Phentermine / Topiramate (Qsymia) Sympathomimetic amine (phentermine) GABA-receptor modulation (topiramate) - inhibitory effect of NPY/AgRP Bupropion / Naltrexone (Contrave) Reuptake inhibitor of DA and NE (bupropion) - activates POMC neurons Opioid antagonist (naltrexone) - blocks the feedback inhibition of by β-endorphin Liraglutide (Saxenda) GLP-1 receptor agonist - Incretin - secreted inresponse to food intake
  35. 35. Mechanism of action: FDA-approved AOMs Apovian CM Aronne LJ Bessesen D et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100:342-362. Medication Mechanism of action to promote weight loss Orlistat (Xenical) Gastric and pancreatic lipase inhibitor - malabsorption of 30% of ingested fat Phentermine (Adipex, Ionamin, Lomaira) Sympathomimetic amine Increases NE (and DA) Phentermine / Topiramate (Qsymia) Sympathomimetic amine (phentermine) GABA-receptor modulation (topiramate) - inhibitory effect of NPY/AGRP Bupropion / Naltrexone (Contrave) Reuptake inhibitor of DA and NE (bupropion) - activates POMC neurons Opioid antagonist (naltrexone) - blocks the feedback inhibition of by β-endorphin Liraglutide (Saxenda) GLP-1 receptor agonist - Incretin - secreted inresponse to food intake
  36. 36. Mechanism of action: FDA-approved AOMs Apovian CM Aronne LJ Bessesen D et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100:342-362. Medication Mechanism of action to promote weight loss Orlistat (Xenical) Gastric and pancreatic lipase inhibitor - malabsorption of 30% of ingested fat Phentermine (Adipex, Ionamin, Lomaira) Sympathomimetic amine Increases NE (and DA) Phentermine / Topiramate (Qsymia) Sympathomimetic amine (phentermine) GABA-receptor modulation (topiramate) - inhibitory effect of NPY/AGRP Bupropion / Naltrexone (Contrave) Reuptake inhibitor of DA and NE (bupropion) - activates POMC neurons Opioid antagonist (naltrexone) - blocks the feedback inhibition of by β-endorphin Liraglutide (Saxenda) GLP-1 receptor agonist - incretin - hormone secreted in response to food intake - peripheral and central action Hedonic Homeo static ⬇️ energy intake ⬇️ energy absorption
  37. 37. Mechanism of action: medications that promote weight loss (off-label) Medication Indication Mechanism of Action to promote weight loss Metformin (Glucophage, Glucophage XR, Fortamet, Glumetza, Riomet) Type 2 diabetes Unknown (Decrease hepatic glucose production) Topiramate or Zonisamide (Topamax or Zonagran) Seizures GABA-receptor modulation (topiramate) Unknown (zonisamide) Canagliflozin or empagliflozin or dapagliflozin (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga) Type 2 diabetes SGLT-2 inhibitors (calorie loss/leakage due to glucosuria) Liraglutide or Dulaglutide or Semaglutide or Exenatide or Lixisenatide or Albiglutide (Victoza or Trulicity or Ozempic or Byetta or Bydureon or Adlyxin or Tanzeum) Type 2 diabetes GLP-1 receptor agonists
  38. 38. GLP-1 analogues: mechanism of action
  39. 39. GLP-1 • directly activates POMC/CART neurons • indirectly inhibits (via GABAergic transmission) the NPY/AgRP neurons • collectively results in signals that reduce food intake J Clin Invest DOI: 10.1172/JCI78371 AgRP/NPY Orexigenic increase food intake decrease energy expenditure POMC/CART Anorexigenic decrease food intake increase energy expenditure GLP-1 analogues mechanism of action in the brain
  40. 40. Madsbad, Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, 2016 GLP-1 analogues: weight loss
  41. 41. GLP-1 analogues TBWL ⬇️ 18%
  42. 42. Anti-obesity medication in development
  43. 43. Brandt et al. J Endo, 2018 GLP-1/GIP dual-agonist GLP-1/Glucagon dual-agonists GLP-1/GIP/Glucagon triple-agonist Multi-agonists in development Multi-agonists: The next frontier
  44. 44. Incretins-based therapy Peptide hormones: • GLP-1 – Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Drucker D, J Clin Endocrinol Metab, 2016; Brandt et al. J Endo, 2018. GLP-1/GIP dual-agonist
  45. 45. Incretins-based therapy Peptide hormones: • GLP-1 – Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 • GIP – Glucose-dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide Food ingested account for 50-70% of total insulin secretion after meal Drucker D, J Clin Endocrinol Metab, 2016; Brandt et al. J Endo, 2018. GIP GLP-1 glucose dependent insulin secretion from beta cells GLP-1/GIP dual-agonist
  46. 46. Incretins based therapy Enteroendocrine (peptide) hormones: • GLP-1 – Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 • GIP – Glucose-dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptide Drucker D, J Clin Endocrinol Metab, 2016; Brandt et al. J Endo, 2018. GLP-1/GIP dual-agonist
  47. 47. Frias JP et al. DM Obesity Metab, 2020 Average A1c reduction: 1.7-2.0% N=111, T2DM, avg A1c 8.4%, avg BMI 32, Age 57 Dual-agonist (GLP-1/GIP): tirzepatide Average weight loss: 11.5-12.5 lbs 12 weeks Weight HbA1c
  48. 48. Multi-agonists: The next frontier Brandt et al. J Endo, 2018 GLP-1/Glucagon dual-agonists GLP-1/GIP/Glucagon triple-agonist Multi-agonists GLP-1/GIP dual-agonist
  49. 49. Key clinical concepts in treating obesity with anti-obesity pharmacotherapy Obesity is a disease Heterogeneous Chronic Complex
  50. 50. Key clinical concepts in treating obesity with anti-obesity pharmacotherapy Heterogeneous Chronic Complex Heterogeneous Wide variability of responses to anti-obesity medications Obesity is a disease
  51. 51. Variable response to anti-obesity medications Inadequate response (replace) Highly effective Partially effective (add new drug) Number of patients Weight Loss 10-20% TBWL 0 5% TBWL Figure adapted from Blackburn 2018.
  52. 52. 0 10 20 30 40 50 <0 0 5 10 15 20 25 Percent Weight Loss 0 10 20 30 40 50 <0 0 5 10 15 20 25 Subjects (%) Percent Weight Loss 0 10 20 30 40 50 -10 -5 0 5 10 15 20 25 Subjects (%) Percent Weight Loss Medication 1 Medication 3 Medication 2 Slides: Lee Kaplan, MD, PhD, Sriram Machineni, MD Variability of response to anti-obesity medications 0 10 20 30 40 50 <0 0 5 10 15 Percent Weight Loss Medication 4
  53. 53. Variability of response Kelly A, Auerbach P, et al, NEJM, 2020 RCT (N=251) 12-17 yo BMIavg 35 kg/m2 A1cavg 5.3%
  54. 54. Variability of response Kelly A, Auerbach P, et al, NEJM, 2020 Why are these patients responding? RCT (N=251) 12-17 yo BMIavg 35 kg/m2 A1cavg 5.3% Obesity is a heterogeneous disease
  55. 55. Key clinical concepts in treating obesity with anti-obesity pharmacotherapy Heterogeneous Chronic Complex Obesity is a disease
  56. 56. Key clinical concepts in treating obesity with anti-obesity pharmacotherapy Heterogeneous Chronic Complex No cure for obesity (yet) necessitating lifelong treatment Obesity is a disease
  57. 57. Kelly A, Auerbach P, et al, NEJM, 2020 Long-term therapy is needed for the treatment of obesity
  58. 58. Long-term, on-going therapy is needed for… Schultes, Visc Med, 2016, figure adapted Ania Jastreboff, MD, PhD. Blood Pressure (BP) Months 12 6 24 36 Life intervention effect Drug effect Drug continued Drug stopped medication stopped blood pressure increases Hypertension
  59. 59. Long-term, on-going therapy is needed for… Schultes, Visc Med, 2016, figure adapted Ania Jastreboff, MD, PhD. Weight (kg) Months 12 6 24 36 Life intervention effect Drug effect Drug continued Drug stopped medication stopped weight regain Obesity Metabolic adaptation? Disease progression? Obesity is a chronic disease
  60. 60. Key clinical concepts in treating obesity with anti-obesity pharmacotherapy Heterogeneous Chronic Complex Obesity is a disease
  61. 61. Key clinical concepts in treating obesity with anti-obesity pharmacotherapy Heterogeneous Chronic Complex Combination therapy is often needed Obesity is a disease
  62. 62. Time (months) Rx 1 Rx 3 Rx 1 effect Rx 3 effect Hemoglobin A1c Rx 2 0 6 12 18 24 Rx 2 Rx 1 Rx 3 X Type 2 Diabetes Combination therapy is needed for the treatment of…
  63. 63. Combination therapy is needed for the treatment of… Time (months) Rx 1 Rx 3 Rx 1 effect Rx 3 effect Weight (lbs.) Rx 2 0 6 12 18 24 Rx 2 Rx 1 Rx 3 Blackburn, L. Kaplan X Obesity Obesity is a complex disease
  64. 64. Key clinical concepts in treating obesity with anti-obesity pharmacotherapy Obesity is a disease Heterogeneous Chronic Complex Wide variability of responses to anti-obesity medications No cure for obesity (yet) necessitating lifelong treatment Combination therapy is often needed
  65. 65. Our patients… 62 yo firefighter BMI 47kg/m2 Pmhx: T2DM (A1c 8.5%) hypertension hyperlipidemia Medications: pioglitazone, sitagliptin lisinopril, atorvastatin, aspirin Fmhx: CVD/CAD 25 yo preschool teacher BMI 57kg/m2 Pmhx: PreDM (A1c 5.9%) Medications: OCP Fmhx: Strong family h/o T2DM Both parents have T2DM
  66. 66. Our patients… 62 yo firefighter 25 30 35 40 45 50 10/1/14 10/1/15 10/1/16 10/1/17 10/1/18 10/1/19 metformin Liraglutide 1.8 Liraglutide 3.0 Naltrexone/bupropion semaglutide Lost 78 lbs 25% TBWL empagliflozin BMI 34.7 A1c 6.4% BMI 47.5 A1c 8.5% 25 yo preschool teacher BMI 57kg/m2 Pmhx: PreDM (A1c 5.9%) Medications: OCP Fmhx: Strong family h/o T2DM Both parents have T2DM
  67. 67. Our patients… 62 yo firefighter 25 yo preschool teacher 25 30 35 40 45 50 10/1/14 10/1/15 10/1/16 10/1/17 10/1/18 10/1/19 metformin Liraglutide 1.8 Liraglutide 3.0 Naltrexone/bupropion semaglutide Lost 78 lbs 25% TBWL 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 10/18/17 10/18/18 10/18/19 metformin liraglutide Naltrexone bupropion Lost 129 lbs 41% TBWL BMI 57 A1c 5.9% empagliflozin BMI 33.5 A1c 5.3% BMI 34.7 A1c 6.4% BMI 47.5 A1c 8.5%
  68. 68. neural circuitry neural response weight gain • Leptin & ghrelin • Glucose levels • Insulin • Cortisol • GLP-1 & GIP Concluding thoughts: Moving forward development of anti-obesity medications altered altered eating behavior & insulin resistance Hormones/metabolic factors Figure adapted: Jastreboff, Doctoral Thesis, 2011; ref: Jastreboff, Diabetes 2016; Page, JAMA, 2011; Jastreboff, Diabetes Care, 2014. Obesity Therapeutic implications  targeting central mechanisms Cognitive/ Executive Hedonic/ Salience Homeostatic Anti-obesity medications weight loss treat
  69. 69. Thank you Questions?
  70. 70. Thank you for participating! Ania Jastreboff, MD, PhD Associate Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology & Metabolism) and Pediatrics (Pediatric Endocrinology), Yale University School of Medicine CLICK HERE to learn more and watch the webinar

