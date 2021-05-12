Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nombre del alumno: Luis Fernando Ponce Zavala Nombre del proyecto: Presentaciones gráficas 1 de 30
2 de 30 INDICE Introducción Diseños de diapositivas Imágenes Imágenes prediseñadas Autoformas SmartArt Gráficos Hipervíncu...
El uso de presentaciones gráficas en PowerPoint 2007 permite a los maestros mejorar la manera de mostrar los contenidos de...
Comenzaremos seleccionando un diseño para nuestras diapositivas: 4 de 30
Agregaremos el texto sobre algún tema: 5 de 30
Para agregar una imagen: 6 de 30
7 de 30
Para agregar una imagen prediseñada: 8 de 30
EJEMPLO DE IMAGEN PREDISEÑADA: 9 de 30
Para agregar autoformas: 10 de 30
11 de 30
Para agregar un SmartArt: 12 de 30
13 de 30
Para agregar un gráfico: 14 de 30
15 de 30
16 de 30 Imagen Original Marca De Agua Para agregar un Hipervínculo:
17 de 30 Dibujo a mano alzada Modificar puntos Para agregar un cuadro de texto:
18 de 30 Para agregar encabezado y pie de página:
19 de 30 Para agregar WordArt:
20 de 30
21 de 30 Imágenes agrupadas
22 de 30 Imágenes desagrupadas
Para aplicar transición a las diapositivas: 23 de 30
Para agregar sonido a las transiciones: 24 de 30
25 de 30
Para agregar un video: 26 de 30
27 de 30 VIDEO
28 de 30 Las presentaciones gráficas en PowerPoint hacen más atractivas tus exposiciones ,y trabajos . Cuenta con diversas...
29 de 30
30 de 30 ANEXOS Plantilla Asistente Diploma Álbum de fotografías Glosario Formas de Guardar Elementos de diseño Canción Na...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Presentations & Public Speaking
53 views
May. 12, 2021

Elaborar Presentaciones Gráficas

Como elaborar presentaciones gráficas

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Elaborar Presentaciones Gráficas

  1. 1. Nombre del alumno: Luis Fernando Ponce Zavala Nombre del proyecto: Presentaciones gráficas 1 de 30
  2. 2. 2 de 30 INDICE Introducción Diseños de diapositivas Imágenes Imágenes prediseñadas Autoformas SmartArt Gráficos Hipervínculos Cuadros de texto Encabezado y pie de página WordArt Fecha y Hora Número de diapositivas Transiciones Video Conclusiones Bibliografía Anexos Núm.. De diapositiva 3 4,5 6,7 8,9 10,11 12,13 14,15 16 17 18 19,20 21 22 23,24,25 26,27 28 29 30
  3. 3. El uso de presentaciones gráficas en PowerPoint 2007 permite a los maestros mejorar la manera de mostrar los contenidos de su programa a los estudiantes. En las diapositivas podemos mostrar definiciones, ejemplos, anuncios, imágenes, entre otras cosas. 3 de 30
  4. 4. Comenzaremos seleccionando un diseño para nuestras diapositivas: 4 de 30
  5. 5. Agregaremos el texto sobre algún tema: 5 de 30
  6. 6. Para agregar una imagen: 6 de 30
  7. 7. 7 de 30
  8. 8. Para agregar una imagen prediseñada: 8 de 30
  9. 9. EJEMPLO DE IMAGEN PREDISEÑADA: 9 de 30
  10. 10. Para agregar autoformas: 10 de 30
  11. 11. 11 de 30
  12. 12. Para agregar un SmartArt: 12 de 30
  13. 13. 13 de 30
  14. 14. Para agregar un gráfico: 14 de 30
  15. 15. 15 de 30
  16. 16. 16 de 30 Imagen Original Marca De Agua Para agregar un Hipervínculo:
  17. 17. 17 de 30 Dibujo a mano alzada Modificar puntos Para agregar un cuadro de texto:
  18. 18. 18 de 30 Para agregar encabezado y pie de página:
  19. 19. 19 de 30 Para agregar WordArt:
  20. 20. 20 de 30
  21. 21. 21 de 30 Imágenes agrupadas
  22. 22. 22 de 30 Imágenes desagrupadas
  23. 23. Para aplicar transición a las diapositivas: 23 de 30
  24. 24. Para agregar sonido a las transiciones: 24 de 30
  25. 25. 25 de 30
  26. 26. Para agregar un video: 26 de 30
  27. 27. 27 de 30 VIDEO
  28. 28. 28 de 30 Las presentaciones gráficas en PowerPoint hacen más atractivas tus exposiciones ,y trabajos . Cuenta con diversas opciones para hacer dinámica tu presentación.
  29. 29. 29 de 30
  30. 30. 30 de 30 ANEXOS Plantilla Asistente Diploma Álbum de fotografías Glosario Formas de Guardar Elementos de diseño Canción Narración

×