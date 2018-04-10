Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. “Pengembangan Materi Akidah Akhlak ” Dosen Pengampuh : Eka Yanuarti, M.Pd.I “Adab Membaca Al- Qur’an” By : Isyrah Hayati 6 F
  2. 2. Pengertian Adab Norma Aturan Tata Cara
  3. 3. Definisi Al-Qur’an Kitab sebagai Pedoman bagi Manusia Firman Allah Sebagai Wahyu Pada Nabi Muhammad Saw
  4. 4. Dalil Yang Menganjurkan Untuk Membaca Al-Qur’an : َ‫و‬ ِ َّ‫اَّلل‬ ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬‫آ‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ َّ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫ت‬‫و‬ُ‫ي‬ُ‫ب‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ت‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ن‬ ْ‫ر‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ذ‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ََ ‫ا‬‫ا‬ً‫ي‬َِِْ َ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬ َ َّ‫اَّلل‬ َّ‫ن‬ِِ َِِ‫م‬ْ‫ك‬ ِِْْ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ير‬ِ‫ب‬ Artinya: “Dan Ingatlah Apa Yang Dibacakan Di Rumahmu Dari Ayat-ayat Allah Dan Hikmah (Sunnah Nabimu). Sesungguhnya Allah Adalah Maha Lembut Lagi Maha Mengetahui.” (Qs. Al-ahzab: 34).
  5. 5. Adab Sebelum Membaca Al-qur’an : Berwuduk Niat Ikhlas Bersih Dan Menutup Aurat Menghadap Kiblat Mengharap Ridho Allah Swt Duduk Dengan Sopan
  6. 6. Mulakan Dengan Taa’awuz Adab Semasa Membaca Al-qur’an Baca Dengan Pelan Menghayati Bacaan dan Arti Al-Qur’an Baca Sesuai Tajwid Membaguskan Suara
  7. 7. Adab Setelah Membaca Al-Qur’an Menutup Al-Qur’an dengan Rapat Membawa Dengan Hormat Mengucapkan Hamdallah Mencium & Mengucup Al-Qur’an Meletakkan Pada Tempat Yang Sesuai

