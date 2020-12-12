Tema 5 bioclimas de la tierra

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TEMA 5 Los grandes conjuntos bioclimáticos de la Tierra
La zona cálida • Características generales -Se localizan entre los trópicos -Temperaturas medias anuales: 18º o más -Ecuat...
bioclima ecuatorial Clima ecuatorial Selva tropical (jungla) Se localiza en los trópicos, cerca del Ecuador. -El clima es ...
La jungla o selva virgen
Climograma de ECUATORIAL
El bioclima tropical Clima tropical seco y húmedo Sabana Se localiza en los Trópicos. -La temperatura no cambia mucho a lo...
La sabana africana
ClimOGRAMA tropical seco
La zona templada • Características generales: -Se encuentran en dos zonas: a) entre el Círculo Polar Ártico y el Trópico d...
El bioclima mediterráneo Clima mediterráneo Bosque mediterráneo -Se localiza alrededor del Mar Mediterráneo y en otras áre...
CLIMOGRAMA MEDITERRÁNEO
El bioclima oceánico Clima oceánico o atlántico Bosque oceánico -Se localiza en la zona central y norte de Europa y en otr...
Climograma oceánico o atlántico
Bioclima continental Clima continental Bosque boreal (taiga) y praderas continentales -Se localiza en el interior de los c...
CLIMOGRAMA CONTINENTAL
Paisaje de los BIOclimas templados
Tema 5 1º ESO
  1. 1. TEMA 5 Los grandes conjuntos bioclimáticos de la Tierra
  2. 2. La zona cálida • Características generales -Se localizan entre los trópicos -Temperaturas medias anuales: 18º o más -Ecuatorial, tropical y desértico (azonal)
  3. 3. bioclima ecuatorial Clima ecuatorial Selva tropical (jungla) Se localiza en los trópicos, cerca del Ecuador. -El clima es caliente y húmedo, no cambia mucho la temperatura entre estaciones ni en el día y la noche. -Altas precipitaciones (más de 2000mm al año), que son regulares a lo largo del año. -Bosque con diferentes tipos de plantas de hojas anchas, que se conocen como selvas. Crecen rápido debido a las altas precipitaciones. En esta zona hay poca vida humana, solo grupos como los yanomami o los pigmeos. -Riqueza animal, vistosas aves, anfibios, mamíferos y reptiles.
  4. 4. La jungla o selva virgen
  5. 5. Climograma de ECUATORIAL
  6. 6. El bioclima tropical Clima tropical seco y húmedo Sabana Se localiza en los Trópicos. -La temperatura no cambia mucho a lo largo de las estaciones ni durante el día y la noche. -Las precipitaciones son de 500 a 2000 mm por año que varían a lo largo del año, sucediéndose una estación seca y otra húmeda -En las zonas húmedas encontraremos más vegetación (zonas cercanas al ecuador). Con extensiones de hierba y árboles aislados. -En las zonas secas aparece una vegetación de hierbas bajas. Hierbas con diferentes tipos de árboles, como los baobabs o acacias
  7. 7. La sabana africana
  8. 8. ClimOGRAMA tropical seco
  9. 9. La zona templada • Características generales: -Se encuentran en dos zonas: a) entre el Círculo Polar Ártico y el Trópico de Cáncer b) entre el Círculo Polar Antártico y el Trópico de Capricornio -Contraste de temperaturas entre estaciones (4 estaciones) -Mediterráneo, oceánico y continental
  10. 10. El bioclima mediterráneo Clima mediterráneo Bosque mediterráneo -Se localiza alrededor del Mar Mediterráneo y en otras áreas lejanas como California. -Calor en verano e inviernos suaves. -Pocas precipitaciones, la mayoría en invierno y muy seco en verano -La vegetación del bosque Mediterráneo es el alcornocal y pinares. Los incendios son una de las grandes desgracias de los climas mediterráneos ya que los bosques tardan mucho en regenerarse. -La fauna en áreas poco boscosas son los roedores (liebre, topo), aves como la perdiz o la codorniz y depredadores como zorros o linces. -En las zonas boscosas, encontraremos al jabalí o el corzo, junto a aves y reptiles.
  11. 11. CLIMOGRAMA MEDITERRÁNEO
  12. 12. El bioclima oceánico Clima oceánico o atlántico Bosque oceánico -Se localiza en la zona central y norte de Europa y en otras partes del mundo como Nueva Zelanda. -El clima es suave a lo largo del año con muchas precipitaciones - En esta zona es donde se puede ver el cambio de estaciones perfectamente Árboles caducifolios que pierden su hoja en otoño (roble, haya y olmo). -En las zonas en las que el bosque se ha degradado encontramos la landa, conformada por arbustos y matorrales, cuando estos desaparecen se abre paso la pradera oceánica. Extensiones cubiertas de hierbas. -La fauna que se encuentra son: herbívoros, ciervos y gamos. Los depredadores: lobos, zorros. También hay roedores aves y reptiles.
  13. 13. Climograma oceánico o atlántico
  14. 14. Bioclima continental Clima continental Bosque boreal (taiga) y praderas continentales -Se localiza en el interior de los continentes, el invierno es muy frío (-3º) y los veranos son cálidos. -Las precipitaciones son moderadas (300 y 800 mm anuales) concentradas en verano y en invierno caen en forma de nieve -Taiga: bosque con coníferas como pinos y abetos. Es común en zonas del norte con inviernos largos. La fauna está formada por herbívoros como el jabalí, roedores como las ardillas o los castores y depredadores como el oso o el lobo. -Pradera continental: pradera con hierbas altas. Es común en zonas húmedas y suaves, sobre todo en el interior o llanuras. La fauna la conforman grandes herbívoros como los bisontes y caballos y roedores como las liebres.
  15. 15. CLIMOGRAMA CONTINENTAL
  16. 16. Paisaje de los BIOclimas templados

