The world has pivoted to online. Is your brand ready? Gain strategies to polish your multi-channel online brand story and make it a valuable part of your professional presentation and networking toolkit. You'll also gain tips on do's and don'ts for web calls, so the way you look and sound amplifies rather than undermines your brand message.



You’ll learn:

- 3 Ways to amplify your brand through social channels

- How to strategically build your network without live events

- Tips for looking and sounding your best on web calls