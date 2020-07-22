Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
InnovationWomenSpeak! W E B I N A R S E R I E S
Gender BalancedConferencesandEvents SPEAKERSVisibilityOpportunities EVENT MANAGERSOne-stopShop
$100/ YEAR • Speakerprofile • Weekly speakerexclusive newsletter • Access to speakerresources • Specialpromotionforauthors...
Platform Features • Eventmanagers post “Calls forSpeakers” • Search and apply to speaking opportunities • Manageapplicatio...
20% OFF Use code IWWEBINAR For20%offyourfirstyearofmembership until11:59pmtonight innovationwomen.com
Innovation WomenSpeak! WebinarSeries 2020 September2 and 16: Women in Tech DEADLINE TO APPLY: August 2nd October7 and 21: ...
NEXT WEBINAR DENISE CASTILLE Founder/Executive Director at Fresh Start For Your Heart Reimagine,RefocusandReboot:Remaining...
Webinar AttendeeScreen Askaquestion Slideviewingarea Usertabs • Askaquestion • Attachmentsorlinks • Voteonpolls • Ratethis...
TODAY’S FEATURE AMY DELOUISE Creative Director at DeLouise Enterprises PresentingYourVirtualSelf:HowtoRock Your OnlineBran...
Slide deck available at www.amydelouise.com/slide-decks
www.amydelouise.com/slide-decks 13
•Amplify Your Brand •BTS: Your Secret Weapon •Networking Tips •Know Before Your Next Web Call POLL: What’s Your Greatest ...
Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash
Photo: Christina Wocinte Unsplash
The experience you will consistently deliver to every customer, every time.
Best guess in the FEEDBACK box
When blogging, speaking, or posting to social channels, focus on your “How” and “Why” not only on What you do.  BonusTip:...
Photo: Unsplash, Michael Jin
Your Brand Channels LinkedIn Posts and Articles Instagram Post/Story Twitter Blog Posts/Guest Posts FacebookEmail Website
Master Stories Website YouTube Blog Posts Sub-Channels Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn Guest blog posts Unified GFX So...
Build a Content Calendar
https://www.tiktok.com/@tech nickispeaking/video/684529565 2025519365
Adobe RUSH Pic Monkey Canva
#WOMENATWORK #WOMENSWISDOM Example @galsngear Instagram Campaign
www.amydelouise.com/slide-decks 33
Photo courtesy Jenn Page
• “Making of” should be part of every project • Cinema verité syle • Phone photos and video are fine Photo courtesy: Nicki...
DJI Osmo 3 Mobile gimble Osmo pocket camera Mavic Mini Gorilla pod Insta360 Go Samson Go Mic Mobile Saramonic Blink500
Courtesy:Travels with Darley
www.amydelouise.com/slide-decks 42
Define Your Goals
Engage Regularly in Your Channels
Follow Hashtags & Accounts
Make Targeted Follow-ups
MPOW Headset Power DeWise wired lav mic Rode Smart Lav/Condenser Rode NT-USB Snowball
Sunpak Ring light Aperture M9 LED Fox Fury RUGO Lume Cube Mini “Happy Light”
55
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)

35 views

Published on

The world has pivoted to online. Is your brand ready? Gain strategies to polish your multi-channel online brand story and make it a valuable part of your professional presentation and networking toolkit. You'll also gain tips on do's and don'ts for web calls, so the way you look and sound amplifies rather than undermines your brand message.

You’ll learn:
- 3 Ways to amplify your brand through social channels
- How to strategically build your network without live events
- Tips for looking and sounding your best on web calls

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Innovation Women Speak! Presenting Your Virtual Self: How to Rock Your Online Brand (and Your Next Web Call)

  1. 1. InnovationWomenSpeak! W E B I N A R S E R I E S
  2. 2. Gender BalancedConferencesandEvents SPEAKERSVisibilityOpportunities EVENT MANAGERSOne-stopShop
  3. 3. $100/ YEAR • Speakerprofile • Weekly speakerexclusive newsletter • Access to speakerresources • Specialpromotionforauthors • Promotionofyourspeakingengagements
  4. 4. Platform Features • Eventmanagers post “Calls forSpeakers” • Search and apply to speaking opportunities • Manageapplications andinvitationson your dashboard • Robust keyword search functions • Public profiles and shareable links
  5. 5. 20% OFF Use code IWWEBINAR For20%offyourfirstyearofmembership until11:59pmtonight innovationwomen.com
  6. 6. Innovation WomenSpeak! WebinarSeries 2020 September2 and 16: Women in Tech DEADLINE TO APPLY: August 2nd October7 and 21: CyberSecurity November4 and 18: BookWriting/Publishing innovationwomen.com
  7. 7. NEXT WEBINAR DENISE CASTILLE Founder/Executive Director at Fresh Start For Your Heart Reimagine,RefocusandReboot:Remaining RelevantDuringRoughTimes August5,2020 12:00-1:00pm ET
  8. 8. Webinar AttendeeScreen Askaquestion Slideviewingarea Usertabs • Askaquestion • Attachmentsorlinks • Voteonpolls • Ratethiswebinar Audiohelp
  9. 9. TODAY’S FEATURE AMY DELOUISE Creative Director at DeLouise Enterprises PresentingYourVirtualSelf:HowtoRock Your OnlineBrand(andYourNextVideoCall)
  10. 10. Slide deck available at www.amydelouise.com/slide-decks
  11. 11. www.amydelouise.com/slide-decks 13
  12. 12. •Amplify Your Brand •BTS: Your Secret Weapon •Networking Tips •Know Before Your Next Web Call POLL: What’s Your Greatest Online/Virtual Brand Challenge?
  13. 13. Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash
  14. 14. Photo: Christina Wocinte Unsplash
  15. 15. The experience you will consistently deliver to every customer, every time.
  16. 16. Best guess in the FEEDBACK box
  17. 17. When blogging, speaking, or posting to social channels, focus on your “How” and “Why” not only on What you do.  BonusTip:Watch Simon Sinek’s “How Great Leaders Inspire Action”TEDTalk
  18. 18. Photo: Unsplash, Michael Jin
  19. 19. Your Brand Channels LinkedIn Posts and Articles Instagram Post/Story Twitter Blog Posts/Guest Posts FacebookEmail Website
  20. 20. Master Stories Website YouTube Blog Posts Sub-Channels Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn Guest blog posts Unified GFX Social channels Website
  21. 21. Build a Content Calendar
  22. 22. https://www.tiktok.com/@tech nickispeaking/video/684529565 2025519365
  23. 23. Adobe RUSH Pic Monkey Canva
  24. 24. #WOMENATWORK #WOMENSWISDOM Example @galsngear Instagram Campaign
  25. 25. www.amydelouise.com/slide-decks 33
  26. 26. Photo courtesy Jenn Page
  27. 27. • “Making of” should be part of every project • Cinema verité syle • Phone photos and video are fine Photo courtesy: Nicki Sun Media
  28. 28. DJI Osmo 3 Mobile gimble Osmo pocket camera Mavic Mini Gorilla pod Insta360 Go Samson Go Mic Mobile Saramonic Blink500
  29. 29. Courtesy:Travels with Darley
  30. 30. www.amydelouise.com/slide-decks 42
  31. 31. Define Your Goals
  32. 32. Engage Regularly in Your Channels
  33. 33. Follow Hashtags & Accounts
  34. 34. Make Targeted Follow-ups
  35. 35. MPOW Headset Power DeWise wired lav mic Rode Smart Lav/Condenser Rode NT-USB Snowball
  36. 36. Sunpak Ring light Aperture M9 LED Fox Fury RUGO Lume Cube Mini “Happy Light”
  37. 37. 55

×